Strawberry, lemon curd, mascarpone and pepper sandwiches

June is synonymous with strawberries, making it the perfect time to create these dainty little sandwiches for a summer picnic.

Put them together as neatly as you can, taking care to spread the mascarpone and lemon curd in an even layer, right to the ends of the bread, then slicing the strawberries thinly so they can be arranged precisely, before cutting the crusts off, of course – the perfect mouthful.

A tiny smattering of black pepper complements the sharp lemon, juicy strawberries and creamy curd.