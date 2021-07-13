Best summer recipe ideas

Bask in the rich flavours of summer with our favourite seasonal recipes, including fresh and healthy salads, homemade dishes, sweet treats and refreshing drinks.

Make the most of the British summer season with our pick of the best summer walks and beaches in the UK.

Best summer recipes

Quiches are a classic picnic food, and this smoked trout and horseradish quiche really easy to make at home.

Getty

The majority of the pulses we eat in Britain are imported from farms across the world – except the humble fava bean. These authentic Egyptian falafels, made with split fava beans, are the perfect addition to a summer BBQ and great to take on picnics.

These pork pies are designed for a picnic – they have pickle inside the pastry so it doesn’t slide off your plate.

Whether it’s a picnic or a somewhat snazzy lunchbox, these lamb sausage rolls put a spicy twist on a classic recipe. From Stuart Ovenden’s The Orchard Cook, they’re best enjoyed with a delicious mint and yogurt dip.

These tarts are quick and easy to make and ideal for a summer picnic. The recipe can easily be adapted using different cheese or herbs.

Polly Webster

These gluten, vegan ‘sausages’ rolls, made of cooked red lentils and roasted pepper, are perfect for packed lunches – you can swap the filling for sausagemeat, if you prefer.

These savoury scones can be frozen, so it’s easy to make a big batch then defrost before your outing.

This fresh and easy vegetarian brunch is perfect for the summer months – just spice it up with jalapenos or chilli flakes to taste.

Best summer salads

This fresh, green salad has all the tastes of spring and summer – crunchy greens and radishes, sweet broad beans and new potatoes.

This easy-to-make salad is a real taste of the English summer.

Rejoice in the fresh tastes of early summer with a garden salad with a recipe from Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford on their Somerset smallholding.

Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford

Best sweet treats

An incredibly quick, one-bowl bake that you can whip up in minutes.

Like classic fruit crumble but in a cuttable, transportable bar, use up your hand-picked blackberries to make these delicious crumble squares.

Whip up a fresh batch of homemade scones for a cream tea with this easy recipe.

This easy-to-make blackberry coulis uses only three ingredients and freezes well, making it the perfect recipe to use up the blackberries you’ve picked during the summer months- keep a batch in the freezer and use it as a topping the next time you make pancakes or chocolate fudge cake.

This fruity sorbet recipe uses golden syrup instead of granulated sugar gives to give it a soft texture. If you can, use blackberries that you’ve picked yourself from the hedgerow – they taste far more intense than the big fat ones you buy in the shops.

Best homemade summer drinks

Enjoy a fresh and fragrant drink with easy and delicious elderflower cordial recipe – the perfect summer drink.

Make a refreshing, fruity summer drink with a recipe from Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford on their Somerset smallholding.

Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford

The floral taste of this traditional syrup is great with water, but also complements pastries, cakes, ice-cream and champagne or prosecco.