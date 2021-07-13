Best summer recipe ideas
Enjoy fresh and delicious seasonal meals with our pick of the best summer recipes, including tasty light bites, summer salads, sweet treats and refreshing drinks.
Make the most of the British summer season with our pick of the best summer walks and beaches in the UK.
Best summer recipes
Smoked Trout, watercress and horseradish quiche
Quiches are a classic picnic food, and this smoked trout and horseradish quiche really easy to make at home.
Vegan fava bean falafels
The majority of the pulses we eat in Britain are imported from farms across the world – except the humble fava bean. These authentic Egyptian falafels, made with split fava beans, are the perfect addition to a summer BBQ and great to take on picnics.
Pork and pickle pies
These pork pies are designed for a picnic – they have pickle inside the pastry so it doesn’t slide off your plate.
Moroccan lamb and quince sausage rolls
Whether it’s a picnic or a somewhat snazzy lunchbox, these lamb sausage rolls put a spicy twist on a classic recipe. From Stuart Ovenden’s The Orchard Cook, they’re best enjoyed with a delicious mint and yogurt dip.
Apple, goat’s cheese, honey and hazelnut tarts
These tarts are quick and easy to make and ideal for a summer picnic. The recipe can easily be adapted using different cheese or herbs.
Vegan ‘sausage’ rolls in coconut pastry
These gluten, vegan ‘sausages’ rolls, made of cooked red lentils and roasted pepper, are perfect for packed lunches – you can swap the filling for sausagemeat, if you prefer.
Savoury stilton scones
These savoury scones can be frozen, so it’s easy to make a big batch then defrost before your outing.
Asparagus and sweet potato hash with smashed avocado and egg
This fresh and easy vegetarian brunch is perfect for the summer months – just spice it up with jalapenos or chilli flakes to taste.
Best summer salads
Broad bean, potato and radish salad
This fresh, green salad has all the tastes of spring and summer – crunchy greens and radishes, sweet broad beans and new potatoes.
Tomato and raspberry salad
This easy-to-make salad is a real taste of the English summer.
Summer garden salad
Rejoice in the fresh tastes of early summer with a garden salad with a recipe from Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford on their Somerset smallholding.
Best sweet treats
Little cherry and almond cakes
An incredibly quick, one-bowl bake that you can whip up in minutes.
Apple and blackberry crumble squares
Like classic fruit crumble but in a cuttable, transportable bar, use up your hand-picked blackberries to make these delicious crumble squares.
Classic scones
Whip up a fresh batch of homemade scones for a cream tea with this easy recipe.
Blackberry coulis
This easy-to-make blackberry coulis uses only three ingredients and freezes well, making it the perfect recipe to use up the blackberries you’ve picked during the summer months- keep a batch in the freezer and use it as a topping the next time you make pancakes or chocolate fudge cake.
Blackberry and apple sorbet
This fruity sorbet recipe uses golden syrup instead of granulated sugar gives to give it a soft texture. If you can, use blackberries that you’ve picked yourself from the hedgerow – they taste far more intense than the big fat ones you buy in the shops.
Best homemade summer drinks
Homemade elderflower cordial
Enjoy a fresh and fragrant drink with easy and delicious elderflower cordial recipe – the perfect summer drink.
Gooseberry soda
Make a refreshing, fruity summer drink with a recipe from Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford on their Somerset smallholding.
