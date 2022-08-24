Recipe: squash, chestnut and pretzel gratin
Ingredients
- 800g squash peeled and very thinly sliced
- 250ml double cream
- 200ml Full fat milk
- 2 cloves of garlic peeled and finely crushed
- 3 sprigs of fresh thyme leaves picked
- 1 bay leaf scrunched a little
- nutmeg a good pinch
- 80g Parmesan freshly and finely grated
- 30g pretzels roughly crushed
- 50g chestnuts finely chopped
- salt and pepper to taste
Method
- STEP 1
Bring the cream and milk just to the boil in a large pan along with the garlic, thyme, bay leaf, a good grinding of nutmeg, good pinch of salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. Add the squash, turn down the heat and simmer gently, stirring often, for about 10 – 12 minutes, until the squash is just tender and cooked through.
- STEP 2
Heat the oven to 180ºC.
- STEP 3
Add the chestnuts to the cream and squash mix and add half the parmesan, stirring to combine.
- STEP 4
Add the squash mix to a baking dish, measuring approximately 25x20cm and loosely cover with some foil.
- STEP 5
Bake in the oven for 20–25 minutes, until the squash is soft. Add the pretzels and the remaining parmesan and bake for a further 10 – 15 minutes, until bubbling and piping hot throughout.
- STEP 6
Remove from the oven and allow to rest for at least five minutes before serving.