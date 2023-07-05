Spiced or mulled cider is just the thing to serve around a roaring fire. It warms you up from the inside, in more ways than one, and is so simple to make.

I like to use a splash of fresh apple juice in my recipe and lots of bay, black pepper and coriander seed. If you have any left over (unlikely), it’s wonderful as a poaching liquid for pears, or for sweetening and freezing for a spiced cider granita.

Fancy mulling other drinks? Learn how to make traditional mulled drinks and try our slow cooker mulled wine and mulled ale recipes.