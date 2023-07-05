Mulled spiced cider
- Easy
- Makes 8-12 cups
Ingredients
- 2 litres (70fl oz) medium-dry traditional (hard) cider
- 500ml (17fl oz) apple juice
- 100g (3½oz) light brown soft sugar
- Thickly pared zest and juice of 2 oranges
- 8 bay leaves, torn
- 2 apples, peeled, cored and sliced into thin wedges
For the spice bag
- 2 teaspoons coriander seeds
- 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 8 cloves
- 2 cardamom pods, bashed about
- 1 8cm (3¼in) cinnamon stick, broken into pieces
Method
- STEP 1
Pour the cider into a large pan. Add the apple juice, sugar, orange zest and juice, bay leaves and apple slices.
- STEP 2
Place all the spices into a square of muslin (cheesecloth) or clean cotton cloth, draw in the edges and tie the cloth up with string to form a sealed bag.
- STEP 3
Drop the bag into the cider. Set the pan over the fire (or hob) and bring the liquid up to a very gentle simmer. Remove it from the direct heat and let it sit and infuse for 5–10 minutes.
- STEP 4
Serve hot, ladled into cups or glasses.