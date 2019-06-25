How to stay cool during a heatwave

Warm summer weather can be enjoyable, however intense heatwaves can be dangerous. Here is our guide on how to keep cool and stay safe as the thermometre rises.

In the midst of the heatwave, stay cool with ten simple steps:



1 Wear cotton

Swap synthetic, silk and other fancy fabrics for cotton and linen. These are great for ventilation and will help cool you down.





2 Combat dehydration

Drink plenty of water as well as cold drinks – the NHS recommends 8-10 glasses of water every day.

Cool water filled with berries, cucumber and citrus fruits © Getty

3 Grab a parasol

Umbrellas are great for protecting yourself from the heat when outside, so grab one before you step out.

Beach-goers protect their skin under parasols © Getty

4 Stay cool

Place some ice cubes on your wrists and around your neck for a minute for two – it makes a real difference to your core temperature.

Flavoured ice cubes © Getty

5 Freshen up

Go for a quick shower before hitting the hay to lower your temperature and help you nod off.

A running shower © Getty

6 Keep calm and drink tea

If you are an avid tea drinker, toss your hot herbal tea into a glass full of ice. It’s refreshing, cheap and keeps you hydrated.

Peach Iced Tea © Getty

7 Spicy food

Try eating spicy food. Surprised? Spicy food triggers the heat receptor in the mouth making you sweat, which cools you down from within.

Drying chilli peppers © Getty

8 When to exercise

Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. Head out for your daily run first thing in the morning or at twilight to avoid fatigue.

Running in the mist of early morning © Getty

9 Avoid cold showers

Cool or tepid water is better for showering as freezing water will actually make your body attempt to preserve heat.

