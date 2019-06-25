How to stay cool during a heatwave
Warm summer weather can be enjoyable, however intense heatwaves can be dangerous. Here is our guide on how to keep cool and stay safe as the thermometre rises.
In the midst of the heatwave, stay cool with ten simple steps:
Wear cotton
Swap synthetic, silk and other fancy fabrics for cotton and linen. These are great for ventilation and will help cool you down.
Combat dehydration
Drink plenty of water as well as cold drinks – the NHS recommends 8-10 glasses of water every day.
Grab a parasol
Umbrellas are great for protecting yourself from the heat when outside, so grab one before you step out.
Stay cool
Place some ice cubes on your wrists and around your neck for a minute for two – it makes a real difference to your core temperature.
Freshen up
Go for a quick shower before hitting the hay to lower your temperature and help you nod off.
Keep calm and drink tea
If you are an avid tea drinker, toss your hot herbal tea into a glass full of ice. It’s refreshing, cheap and keeps you hydrated.
Spicy food
Try eating spicy food. Surprised? Spicy food triggers the heat receptor in the mouth making you sweat, which cools you down from within.
When to exercise
Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. Head out for your daily run first thing in the morning or at twilight to avoid fatigue.
Avoid cold showers
Cool or tepid water is better for showering as freezing water will actually make your body attempt to preserve heat.
Heatwaves in history
Do you remember the sizzling summer of 1976?
More than forty years ago, a heatwave held the country in its shimmering, searing thrall. The land cracked, gardens withered and reservoirs lay parched and bare. Matthew Oates looks back to the Great Drought of 1976…