How to repair a self-inflating sleeping mat

Learn how to repair a puncture in your self-inflating mattress with our simple step-by-step guide.

A female camper deflates an inflatable mattress inside a tent while packing

Published:

Camping season is upon us – but what’s this, a hole in your inflatable sleeping mat? Never fear, fixing these little punctures is easy and affordable.

Here’s how to do it…

You Will Need

  • Soap-water mix
  • Sponge
  • Towel
  • Liquid adhesive
  • Repair patch

Step 1

Inflate the mat until it’s firm. Dip the sponge in soapy water then use it to cover the surface of the mat around where you think the
hole might be.

How to repair a self-inflating sleeping mattress

Step 2

Using your fingertips, apply a bit of pressure on the mat. Bubbles will form on the surface where there is a puncture. Mark the hole with a
permanent pen, then rinse and dry the mat with a towel.

How to repair a self-inflating sleeping mattress

Step 3

Most mats come with a self-repair kit. These vary but generally include liquid adhesive and repair patches. Spread the adhesive around the hole (3cm diameter). Follow the instructions on how much to apply and how long to leave on.

How to repair a self-inflating sleeping mattress

 

Step 4

Place a repair patch on the adhesive, applying a little pressure with you fingers. Wait for the patch and glue to dry, seeking specific guidance about time on the packaging instructions. Your mat is now ready for camping.

How to repair a self-inflating sleeping mattress

Illustrations: Liz Pepperell

