How to fix a zipper

As the cost of living increases so too does the need to curb our spending habits, and learning how to repair your outdoor clothes and kit goes a long way to doing this. Mending your clothes, rather than buying new ones, is also a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. And who doesn’t get that warm, fuzzy feeling after a bit of home DIY?

Here, we reveal a simple trick for fixing a broken zipper. It’s free, quick and easy to do.

