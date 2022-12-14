How to fix a zipper
Learn how to fix a zipper on your trousers, bag or jacket with this simple technique.
Published:
As the cost of living increases so too does the need to curb our spending habits, and learning how to repair your outdoor clothes and kit goes a long way to doing this. Mending your clothes, rather than buying new ones, is also a great way to reduce your carbon footprint. And who doesn’t get that warm, fuzzy feeling after a bit of home DIY?
Here, we reveal a simple trick for fixing a broken zipper. It’s free, quick and easy to do.
Looking for more inspiring home projects? Learn how to darn a sock, how to make a macrame plant hanger, how to make beeswax wraps and how to make a bee house.
You Will Need
- Needle-nose pliers
Step 1
Ever zip up your jacket, trousers or backpack, only for the teeth to separate and pull back open? You could go to the expense of replacing the whole zipper, but often all you need to do is tighten the slider. It’s free, quick and easy to do.
Step 2
Pull the slider right down to the bottom stop. Over time, the mouth of the slider can open slightly, meaning the teeth don’t bite together properly when the slider is pulled up. It’s often this that causes the zipper to separate (though not always).
Step 3
Take the needle-nose pliers and squeeze the mouth of the slider to tighten it to its original position. You may need to do this on both sides of the slider. It’s important to do this gently and a little bit at a time – if you tighten it too much the slider won’t pull up.
Step 4
Test the zipper, and tighten the slider a little bit more if needed. You should now have a working slider that binds the teeth of the zipper properly from top to bottom.