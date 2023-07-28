Never underestimate the importance of a good camping mattress when you’re enjoying a night under the stars. A warm sleeping bag and all the tent waterproofing in the world won’t help you sleep if you’re cold and uncomfortable on the ground.

Advertisement

Luckily, the best camping mattresses out there are easy to set up and there’s plenty of choice out there even if you are hardy enough to rough it for the occasional night.

Jump to our camping mattress buyers' guide

• Reviews edited by Alice Tuffery

The best camping mattresses and sleeping pads – tested

Camping mattresses for families and leisure campers

Outwell Dreamboat Single 7.5cm

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Comfortable, spacious, stable, good depth, soft fabric

Cons: Expensive, bulky, heavy, low insulation

RRP: £190.99

£190.99 Weight: 2,200 g

2,200 g Packed size: 76 cm x 15 cm

76 cm x 15 cm Depth: 7.5 cm

7.5 cm R-Value: 2.7 and 3.5

This foam-filled sleeping mat may seem heavy and bulky if you’re used to lightweight kit, but it'll fit easily into the car boots and offers great comfort. It has a 7.5cm depth and different R-value insulation levels on each side, so you can switch between 2.7 and 3.5 depending on the time of year. It's also a lot wider than Outwell's Dreamcatcher; more similar in size to the Vango Comfort Grande.

This is a self-inflating mat and took almost two minutes to fill. We added 10 extra breaths to get it to its maximum depth. Thanks to the large foam cavities, deflating and rolling was easy too.

Choose this sleeping mat if you don't mind compromising on weight, pack size and cost to get extra comfort. It's also ideal if you’re a side sleeper or have hip or shoulder issues, but might not be warm enough during winter.

Read our full Outwell Dreamboat review for more detail.

Outwell Dreamcatcher Single 10cm

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Comfortable, good size, stable, extra depth, winter insulation

Cons: Bulky and heavy, hard work to deflate

RRP: £89.99

£89.99 Weight: 2,300 g

2,300 g Packed size: 67 cm x 17 cm

67 cm x 17 cm Depth: 10 cm

10 cm R-Value: 6.7

Outwell's Dreamcatcher combines a great price with four-season warmth, a plush 10cm depth and a good level of stability, so it's a favourite for us. Admittedly, it's too heavy and bulky for backpack camping, but it'll fit in your car boot.

More like this

The Dreamcatcher self-inflates quicker than both Outwell's Dreamboat and Vango's Comfort Grande, and we only added four breaths to top it up. Rolling it up is a little tougher than other mats.

While this is a comfortable mat, it has slightly less softness and give than the Dreamboat Single, but it isn't noisy or slippery. You can read more in our full Outwell Dreamcatcher review.

Vango Comfort 7.5 Grande

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Good size, stable, extra depth, winter level insulation

Cons: Heavier than similar mats, solid rather than soft

RRP: £115

£115 Weight: 3,200 g

3,200 g Packed size: 78 cm x 20 cm

78 cm x 20 cm Depth: 7.5 cm

7.5 cm R-Value: 7

With an R-value of 7, this mat works well for extreme four-season camping. It sits between Outwell's Dreamcatcher and Dreamboat Single when it comes to price, and although it beats the Dreamboat for warmth, it's less comfortable and heavier – despite being similarly sized.

This is another self-inflating mat, and it's too big to fit in a rucksack, but would be ideal for car drives. It comes with a two-position flip valve, which is easy to use but fairly bulky and and sits awkwardly on the corner of the mat.

As for the positives, the sleeping pad is very stable. It might feel slightly too firm if you’re a side sleeper or have hip issues, but you’re unlikely to roll off it. Choose this mat if you prioritise width and warmth over depth and give.

Read our full Vango Comfort 7.5 Grande review for more information.

Camping mats for lightweight backpackers

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT Sleeping Pad – Regular

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Lightweight, relatively quiet, small bag, comfortable, warm

Cons: Narrow and tapered (other sizes available)

RRP: £209.99

£209.99 Weight: 350 g

350 g Packed size: 23 cm x 10 cm

23 cm x 10 cm Depth: 7.6 cm

7.6 cm R-Value: 4.5

For this four-season sleeping mat, released in spring 2023, Therm-a-Rest has refined its insulation technology, increased the depth and reduced the notorious ‘crisp-packet’ noise you can find in other pads. Packed down, it's about the size of a 1L bottle. It took us around five minutes to inflate, and the deflation valve makes packing up easy.

The NeoAir XLite NXT packs up surprisingly small. The regular version is ideal for side sleepers, but there are wider and longer models available. Plus, you can adjust inflation depth but having less air does impact stability. For more details, read our full Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT review.

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XTherm NXT Sleeping Pad – Regular

A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Lightweight, warm, small pack size, comfortable depth

Cons: Narrow and tapered (other sizes available), noisier than others

RRP: £259.99

£259.99 Weight: 440 g

440 g Packed size: 28 cm x 12 cm

28 cm x 12 cm Depth: 7.6 cm

7.6 cm R-Value: 7.3

With an R-value of 7.3, this mat is slightly more insulated and weightier than the NeoAir XLite NXT, so it's a good choice for cold weather. The sleeping pad is just as easy to inflate and deflate, but the stuff sack is a bit bigger than the XLite's pouch.

Thanks to the 70D nylon bottom fabric and 30D top, it seems to be both durable and quiet.

Depending on your usual sleeping position and tent size, you'll need to choose between the tapered regular pad and the rectangular version. Find out more in our full Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XTherm NXT review.

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Topo Luxe

A star rating of 2 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Additional depth for comfort, small pack size

Cons: Less stable, low insulation, narrow (other sizes available)

RRP: £199.99

£199.99 Weight: 650 g

650 g Packed size: 24 cm x 14 cm

24 cm x 14 cm Depth: 10 cm

10 cm R-Value: 3.7

Despite being heavier than both the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite NXT and the NeoAir XTherm NXT, the Topo Luxe is still light enough to carry long distances, and sits between them in pack size. It's designed to be suitable two seasons a year, with a fairly low R-value of 3.7

The depth is fairly impressive, at 10cm, so this is a comfortable choice, but the extra height does negatively impact stability. For more detail, see our full review of Therm-a-Rest's Topo Luxe.

Big Agnes Rapide SL Insulated

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Lightweight, quiet, raised security edge, small bag, three-season warmth

Cons: Heavier inflation sack

RRP: £139.95

£139.95 Weight: 539 g

539 g Packed size: 20 cm x 11 cm

20 cm x 11 cm Depth: 8.9 cm (10.8 at the edges)

8.9 cm (10.8 at the edges) R-Value: 4.2

One of the first elements you notice about the Big Agnes is its raised sides for security, so this is a good choice for active sleepers. It's slightly heavier than Therm-a-Rest's NeoAir XLite NXT, but similarly insulated and smaller in size. It's also deeper than both the NeoAir XLite NXT and the NeoAir XTherm NXT; ideal for side sleepers.

Considering the comparative warmth, pack size and weight ratios, this sleeping mat stacks up well next to the Therm-a-Rest options. Inflation and deflation is quick and easy, and although the inflation sack is bulkier than its competitors', Big Agnes also sells a lightweight Pumphouse Ultra, which you could swap in.

You can find out more in our full-length Big Agnes' Rapide SL review.

Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Extreme

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: four-season insulation, extra depth, stable and secure, quick to inflate

Cons: Large, heavy pack size, fairly noisy

RRP: £215

£215 Weight: 539g

539g Packed size: 24 cm x 18 cm

24 cm x 18 cm Depth: 10 cm

10 cm R-Value: 6.2

As a cosy, four-season sleeping bag, Sea to Summit's Ether Light XT Extreme is inevitably heavier and bulkier than others on test here. But it feels comfortable and inflates in just a minute and a half, so you won't be waiting around on chilly nights.

Although the sleeping mat is slightly noisier than Therm-a-Rest's NeoAir XTherm NXT, it's 4cm wider, 2.4cm deeper and is designed to relieve pressure points, which makes it a comfortable choice.

The supportive edge baffling is an added bonus for sleep security. While Therm-a-Rest's NeoAir XLite NXT weighs less and is slightly warmer and quieter, this sleeping pad offers great depth and stability. Read more in our full Ether Lite XT review.

Sierra Designs Shadow Mountain Sleeping Pad

A star rating of 2 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Quick to inflate, budget price point

Cons: No internal insulation, less comfortable on hard ground, less durable fabric

RRP: £75

£75 Weight: 41g

41g Packed size: 25 cm x 9 cm

25 cm x 9 cm Depth: 7.6 cm

7.6 cm R-Value: 1.5

Available at around £75, the Sierra Designs Shadow Mountain is cheaper than other options on test, but sacrifices some warmth and comfort. For cold nights, you're better off going with Therm-a-Rest's NeoAir XLite NXT or XTherm NXT, which are similar in weight.

The 20D nylon construction is less durable and soft than others, while the mat itself is slightly noisy as you move. The depth is good, at 7.6cm, but the spaces between the air pockets make it likely you'll touch the ground overnight. There's no inflation sack, but it doesn't really need one.

On the plus side, this mat is light to carry, packs down small and is quick to inflate, deflate and pack away. It also feels stable and secure, and it's fairly affordably priced. You can read more in our full review of Sierra Designs' Shadow Mountain.

Snugpak Self-Inflating Midi Mat

A star rating of 5 out of 5.

Image: BBC Countryfile Magazine / Justin Foulkes

Pros: Great value, stable, warm even if deflated, versatile

Cons: Thin, low comfort level, tight fit in its bag

RRP: £50

£50 Weight: 500 g

500 g Packed size: 28 cm x 11 cm

28 cm x 11 cm Depth: 2.5 cm

2.5 cm R-Value: Not given by manufacturer

Snugpak's self-inflating mat is similar in pack size to Therm-a-Rest's inflatable collection, but only has a depth of 2.5cm and a length of 120cm when fully inflated. It's designed to keep your core area warm and is lighter and easier to deflate and roll than many other self-inflating mats on the market. It took just 26 seconds to fill up, and we added five extra breaths.

Due to the thin depth, this may not be right for you if you're a side sleeper or have hip issues, but it does offer great stability and two-season warmth at a competitive price. An ideal option for short backpacking, hammocking or bivvying trips.

You can read more in our full-length Snugpak Self-Inflating Mat review.

How we tested Camping experts at BBC Countryfile Magazine tested these sleeping mats to see how they performed in real-world conditions. We considered how easy and convenient they were to use on a day-to-day basis and whether they were suitable for year-round camping. We also looked at their depth and insulation, as well as their sizes when inflated and packed up.

Buyers' guide

A central part of any camping kit, sleeping mats are near-essential for a comfortable night's sleep in the great outdoors. While there's some disagreement over when they first came about, it's said the inflatable mat was first invented in the 1800s, with other versions like the self-inflating pad emerging in the past few decades.

Not only do camping mats offer vital comfort and protection from rocky ground – not only for you but for your sleeping bag too – they also tend to come with insulation to add an extra layer on warmth on chilly nights. All in all, they should go a long way to improving your sleep quality during camping trips.

Of course, the best camping mattresses are designed to be compact, lightweight and easy to set up and pack away. While some pack down small enough to fit into rucksacks, others, like self-inflating mats, are better suited to camping by car. You'll need to consider your priorities before you choose the best one for you.

What kinds of mattress are there for camping?

Closed-foam pads

Closed-cell foam pads have been around since the 1960s and provide warmth by trapping air within the air cells inside their foam material. Because these cells are closed, air can’t escape from them so, although a closed-cell sleeping mat will provide warmth, it won’t be as comfortable overnight as an inflatable camping mattress and it won’t squash down as small when it’s time to pack up.

Closed-foam pads are more robust than inflatable ones because they're not susceptible to punctures, this means you can wrap them up and strap them to the outside of a rucksack. They are also a lot cheaper than other types of sleeping mattress.

Self-inflating camping mattresses

Self-inflating camping mattresses were first brought to the market by Therm-a-Rest in the early 1970s. They are made of open cell foam sealed inside a fabric cover. When the valve is opened, the foam expands causing air to flow in. This additional air means that self-inflating mats have the potential to be both warmer and more comfortable than closed-cell foam mats.

The amount of foam inside the mat will have an impact on pack weight and size as well as insulation and comfort. Most people find their self-inflating mat is more comfortable when additional air is added once self-inflation has taken place.

If your camping mat gets a puncture, you can repair it yourself. Read our guide on how to repair a self-inflating sleeping mat.

Inflatable air camping mattresses

Traditional air mattresses have been around since the late 19th Century but, if you’ve ever slept outside on one, you’ll know their larger capacity for air can leave you comfortable but chilly. The good news is air camping mattresses have come a long way and now often contain either down or synthetic insulation as well as thermal films to direct heat.

All air camping mats need inflating and there is some debate as to whether using your mouth for this could result in longer-term damage from moisture and microbes; to avoid this, some manufacturers provide an inflation sack or recommend using a pump.

Advertisement

Interested in pillows? See our round-up of the best camping pillows you can buy right now.