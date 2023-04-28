  1. Home
How to repair a wetsuit 

Got a small tear or cut in your wetsuit? Stay warm this swimming season with our quick and easy guide to repairing a wetsuit

Children running on the beach in wetsuits

After a season swimming in the great outdoors among crashing waves and flowing rivers, it’s likely your trusty wetsuit will have picked up the odd scratch or hole.

It’s worth staying on top of these, repairing them before they get worse.

Here, we reveal the easiest way to mend a hole in your wetsuit. Beginners will be happy to learn that repairing rips and tears in wetsuit material is quick and simple.

You Will Need

  • Neoprene glue
  • Cotton bud
  • Tissue paper

Step 1

Fold the wetsuit at the point of the cut or rip, easing it open without making the hole too much bigger.
Step 2

Apply a thin layer of neoprene-specific glue (do not use superglue) to the cut or hole, ensuring it is spread over both sides of the opening.
Step 3

Use a cotton bud to spread the glue around the cut, making sure you push some of the glue into the back of the opening, too.
Step 4

Wait for the glue to go a little tacky before pushing the cut back together. Use a tissue to wipe off any excess glue. Leave the wetsuit to set overnight using it.
Illustration: Liz Pepperell

