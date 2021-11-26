Best Black Friday camping deals for 2021

We all hear about the impressive Black Friday deals on gadgets and tech, but these days the sale stretches to cover almost every type of product and service. So, there are plenty of discounts to be found across outdoor gear. It’s a great opportunity to refresh your kit and invest in some new camping supplies.

We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday camping deals we can find. Our list covers everything from essentials like tents and sleeping bags to useful accessories, including insulated bottles and dry sacks. Take a look below to browse the bargains.

Best Black Friday camping deals on the market right now

SWTMERRY 4 Seasons Sleeping Bag

£35.99 £28.89 Save 20%

Buy now from Amazon (£28.89)

Amazon has fantastic deals on sleeping bags in its Black Friday camping section. This design is a practical option for camping trips as it’s water-resistant, so you can rely on dry bedding, even when the weather is less than ideal. It’s also incredibly insulating, able to keep you warm even in temperatures as low as 5°C.

This sleeping bag should be convenient to take with you wherever you go, as you can quickly stash it away in the accompanying compression sack, which comes with handy carry straps. And you can bung it in the washing machine to freshen it up when you get home.

Choose from a selection of colours, including green, blue and red.

Osprey Women’s Fairview 40 / Men’s Farpoint 55

£82.95 £79 Save 4% / £150 £89.99 Save 40%

A comfortable, practical backpack is always a useful item to take camping, and you can save a lot by investing in one from the Black Friday camping sales. We’ve picked out these two options, available on Amazon.

Both bags have a large, zipped stowaway panel providing easy access to the main compartment, as well as a detachable section you can use for short trips. Plus, they’ve been designed with ergonomics in mind, so they should have plenty of padding to make them comfortable to wear throughout the day.

LE 10W Portable Work Light

£28.99 £22.98 Save 21%

When it comes to camping lamps, convenience is key. You don’t want to be struggling with batteries or trying to find a power source when the daylight starts to go.

Enter this handy gadget. You top up the power for 6-7 hours via USB and enjoy five hours of wireless bright light – or nine hours of low light.

It comes with a useful handle, which you can use to prop it up on the ground or on a tabletop. And the entire thing is water-resistant, so it’ll survive the odd rain or snow shower.

Föhn Adventure Flask 500ml

£18 £10.80 Save 40%

During the Black Friday camping sales, you can save 40% on insulated drinks bottles at Wiggle. This one keeps liquids cool for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours, and comes with a useful clip so you can attach it to your bag.

Also included in the design is a leakproof, screw-top lid to avoid annoying spillages. Choose the black or green version to save £7.20 at the checkout.

Craghoppers Insulated water bottle – Stainless Steel

£21.99 £15.39 Save 30%

Buy now from Craghoppers (£15.39)

For longer journeys, try this insulated water bottle from Craghoppers. It’s currently on sale at 30% off across a selection of different colours, including orange and black, but we love this sleek stainless steel finish.

It comes with a screw-top lid made from steel and finished with bamboo. And there’s a useful handle, making it easy to carry when you’re on the move.

HI-GEAR Vegas XL Camping Chair

£70 £20 Save 71%

If you’re on the lookout for a comfy chair in the Black Friday camping sales, check out this one. It’s got an extra-large seat with a bucket design, so you can properly curl up inside. Plus, unlike many portable chairs on the market, this one comes with lots of padding.

When you’re ready to pack everything away for the night or move on, just fold up the chair and slot it into its convenient carry bag.

Craghoppers dry bags

Save up to 30%

Craghoppers sells a great selection of dry bags in a range of sizes – perfect for keeping items dry on rainy days or after changing out of wet gear. Stash clothes, valuables and anything else you want to protect inside and seal it.

These sacks have a large opening and quick-release clips, making it easy to rummage around inside. They also come with taped seams to make sure moisture doesn’t get in.

Odour Control Shoe Cube

£12.50 £8.75 Save 30%

Buy now from Craghoppers (£8.75)

Whether you’re camping during the summer or winter, a waterproof, anti-odour shoe bag will probably come in useful. Use it to keep muddy or less-than-fragrant boots away from your other gear.

This one has a handle and three-sided zip opening, making it easy to use and carry. It’s also water-resistant, so it’ll keep moisture away from dry items in your bag.

Eurohike Tamar 2 Man Tent

£100 £35 Save 65%

If you’re looking forward to your first trip, or if it’s time to upgrade your old tent, here’s a Black Friday camping deal for you. Several retailers are selling this two-person tent for just £35, at a discount of 65%.

As you’d expect, it has a completely waterproof yet breathable construction, and a small porch area to store muddy boots.

Where to find more Black Friday camping deals