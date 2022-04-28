How to enter the UK Landscape Photographer of the Year competition

Landscape Photographer of the Year inspires us all to experience the joys of the British landscape first hand.

Advertisement

Open to all entrants, the photography competition celebrates the great British landscape and has a prize fund of £20,000, with £10,000 for the overall winner. Photographs taken since 5 May 2017 are eligible. There is a special youth competition for those under 18 years old.

Keen photographers are invited to submit their work to the 15th Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards 2022, before submissions close at midday on Thursday 5 May.

Last year's overall winner was 'Morning at Countryside' by Mara Leite – an idyllic scene of a wooded path in West Sussex, with several other entries winning or receiving commendations in categories such as Historic Britain or Landscapes at Night. 'Joining the Queue' by Evie Easterbrook scooped the Youth Winner prize.

Showing item 1 of 14 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Page 13

Page 14

The awards will be announced on 23 October 2022 and all winning and commended images will feature in print in a coffee-table book, Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 15, published in October 2022.

In partnership with Network Rail, an exhibition of the winning images will tour the UK from November 2022, celebrating the spirit of Britain.

What is the theme for this year's Landscape Photographer of the Year?

This year's entries will be split into four main categories: Classic View, Urban Life, Black and White and Your View, as well as a further four special awards. Entry fees apply.

How to enter

The competition is open to adults aged 18 and over, however there is a youth category for under 18s, which is free.

To enter, simply upload your images via the LPOTY website's uploader. Make sure you read the rules before entering.

Entry fees for the main competition:

Single image entry = £9.99.

8 entries = £24.99

20 entries = £34.99

How do you win the Landscape Photographer of the Year?

Charlie Waite, founder of LPOTY, explains the process:

Advertisement

For more information on how to enter and the full list of award categories, as well as to see images from previous winners, visit www.lpoty.co.uk