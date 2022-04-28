How to enter the UK Landscape Photographer of the Year competition
Now in its 15th year, the competition showcases Britain in pictures, selecting the best of British landscape photographs. This year's entries close on 5 May.
Landscape Photographer of the Year inspires us all to experience the joys of the British landscape first hand.
Open to all entrants, the photography competition celebrates the great British landscape and has a prize fund of £20,000, with £10,000 for the overall winner. Photographs taken since 5 May 2017 are eligible. There is a special youth competition for those under 18 years old.
Keen photographers are invited to submit their work to the 15th Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards 2022, before submissions close at midday on Thursday 5 May.
Last year's overall winner was 'Morning at Countryside' by Mara Leite – an idyllic scene of a wooded path in West Sussex, with several other entries winning or receiving commendations in categories such as Historic Britain or Landscapes at Night. 'Joining the Queue' by Evie Easterbrook scooped the Youth Winner prize.
The awards will be announced on 23 October 2022 and all winning and commended images will feature in print in a coffee-table book, Landscape Photographer of the Year: Collection 15, published in October 2022.
In partnership with Network Rail, an exhibition of the winning images will tour the UK from November 2022, celebrating the spirit of Britain.
What is the theme for this year's Landscape Photographer of the Year?
This year's entries will be split into four main categories: Classic View, Urban Life, Black and White and Your View, as well as a further four special awards. Entry fees apply.
How to enter
The competition is open to adults aged 18 and over, however there is a youth category for under 18s, which is free.
To enter, simply upload your images via the LPOTY website's uploader. Make sure you read the rules before entering.
Entry fees for the main competition:
- Single image entry = £9.99.
- 8 entries = £24.99
- 20 entries = £34.99
How do you win the Landscape Photographer of the Year?
Charlie Waite, founder of LPOTY, explains the process:
For more information on how to enter and the full list of award categories, as well as to see images from previous winners, visit www.lpoty.co.uk
Maria Hodson is a production editor at BBC Countryfile Magazine. When not running around after a three-year-old, Maria loves all things wild and watery, from surfing and swimming to paddle-boarding and kayaking.
