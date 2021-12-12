Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Where is Winterwatch visiting and what time is it on TV?

Where is Winterwatch visiting and what time is it on TV?

Winterwatch returns to BBC Two this January, celebrating the harshest of seasons from its wildlife bases across the UK.

Hare in snow

Published:

Winterwatch returns to BBC Two this week, celebrating the harshest of seasons from its wildlife bases across the UK. Here is our guide to Winterwatch 2021, what’s coming up in the latest series.

Where is Winterwatch filmed in 2021?

This year, Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be back at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, a landscape with rewilding at its heart.

When is Winterwatch on TV?

BBC Winterwatch will be aired from 18th to 28th January. 
Winterwatch presenters
Winterwatch presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke/Credit: BBC Images

Who presents Winterwatch?

Presenters are Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams.

Advertisement

What is coming up on Winterwatch?

Chris and Michaela hope to see a range of farmland birds, such as linnets and yellow hammers, as they harvest the hedges of their fruits and berries. Thermal cameras will be trained on the wading marshes hoping to capture the night-time activities of the specialist birds that forage there over winter. The thermal lens will also be trained towards the huge populations of deer and hares on site.

Iolo Williams will be on the Isle of Mull where he’ll be hoping to see some of the iconic species that thrive there, such as white-tailed eagles, golden eagles, otters and deer.

Gillian Burke will be at WWT Castle Espie in Northern Ireland where she’ll be looking at whooper swans, barn owls and winter moths. A selection of pre-recorded wildlife films from across the UK will also celebrate a range of species, from curlew to caddisflies, from pine martens to polecats. The team will meet the people passionate about conserving some of our favourite animals and plants in our woodlands, heathlands and ecosystems.

Advertisement

Springwatch and Autumnwatch 2021

Winterwatch will be followed by Springwatch and Autumnwatch (known as The Watches) later in the year,

More related content:

Garden Warbler (Sylvia borin) perched in tree in spring. (Photo by: Arterra/UIG via Getty Images)

Tags

Countryfile magazine on a table with brown wrapping paper behind and banner saying The Perfect Gift
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Save 51% when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine today - only £2.30 per issue! 

SUBSCRIBE TODAY