Where is Winterwatch visiting and what time is it on TV?

Who presents Winterwatch?

Presenters are Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams.

What is coming up on Winterwatch?

Chris and Michaela hope to see a range of farmland birds, such as linnets and yellow hammers, as they harvest the hedges of their fruits and berries. Thermal cameras will be trained on the wading marshes hoping to capture the night-time activities of the specialist birds that forage there over winter. The thermal lens will also be trained towards the huge populations of deer and hares on site.

Iolo Williams will be on the Isle of Mull where he’ll be hoping to see some of the iconic species that thrive there, such as white-tailed eagles, golden eagles, otters and deer.

Gillian Burke will be at WWT Castle Espie in Northern Ireland where she’ll be looking at whooper swans, barn owls and winter moths. A selection of pre-recorded wildlife films from across the UK will also celebrate a range of species, from curlew to caddisflies, from pine martens to polecats. The team will meet the people passionate about conserving some of our favourite animals and plants in our woodlands, heathlands and ecosystems.

Springwatch and Autumnwatch 2021

Winterwatch will be followed by Springwatch and Autumnwatch (known as The Watches) later in the year,