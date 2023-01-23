Sprayway Reaction Jacket tested and reviewed

Sprayway Reaction Jacket, rrp £180-£200

This two-layer, reasonably priced recycled Gore-Tex jacket offers reliable protection against pretty much everything the British weather is likely to throw at you all through the wetter and wilder seasons. If you do most of your walking in the countryside, venturing up the occasional hill but rarely visiting higher peaks in extreme conditions, then this coat is absolutely perfect.

Down to earth and highly functional, it’s totally wind and waterproof, with a really good hood featuring a protective peak, and a collar that zips right up to your nose, with a soft chin protector to avoid any rubbing or pinching.

There are three spacious zipped pockets on the outside and a little pouch on the inside. The split hem and cuffs are all easily adjustable. It’s not the lightest jacket we’ve tested, but it is warm – sometimes even a little too toasty, and the one big omission on this otherwise excellent jacket is pit vents.

The mesh and taffeta lining is genuinely comfortable, whatever you’re wearing beneath this jacket, and there’s plenty of freedom of movement. The women’s version is longer (just covering the bum) and about 20 quid more expensive. Review: Pat Kinsella

Facts at a glance:

RRP: £180 (men’s), £200 (women’s)

£180 (men’s), £200 (women’s) Weight: 640g

640g Fabric: 100% recycled polyester outer, 100% polyamide lining, 100% polyester mesh / 2-layer Gore-Tex fabric with a 75D recycled polyester plain weave face

100% recycled polyester outer, 100% polyamide lining, 100% polyester mesh / 2-layer Gore-Tex fabric with a 75D recycled polyester plain weave face Vents: None

None Hood: Peaked, with one point of adjustment

Peaked, with one point of adjustment Pockets: 2 large hand pockets and 1 chest pocket, plus 1 velcro chest pocket on the inside

Also consider: Berghaus Glissade III Interactive (Women’s) / Cornice III Interactive (Men’s) waterproof jackets, rrp £240

The Glissade (for women) and its twin brother the Cornice (for men) are cut a bit longer than most rain jackets, giving you that bit more protection against wind and rain. They are relatively thick and generously cut, too, coming into their own in cold weather. Berghaus sells compatible fleeces that zip into the lining, giving you an ‘interactive’ winter coat without the faff of layering – but one you can adapt to suit when the weather warms up. On the down side, there are no vents to cool you down if you overheat. Review: Pat Kinsella

• Want to know more? Read our detailed reviews of the Glissade and Cornice.

