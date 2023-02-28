  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Footwear
  4. Merry People Bobbi wellington boots: reviewed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more and read about how we write BBC Countryfile Magazine reviews.

Merry People Bobbi wellington boots: reviewed

Bobbi boots promise style, comfort and versatility – but do they live up to the hype? Tanya Jackson tests out a pair in the Wiltshire countryside.

Magenta Merry People Bobbi gumboot

Published:

Our review

Stylish and comfortable, the weight of these Bobbi gumboots are the only thing letting them down.
Pros: Wide range of colours
Comfortable
Stylish
Handy pull tabs
Cons: Heavy
Expensive

Aussie brand Merry People are a recent addition to the UK market, and have been making waves with their fashion-forward ‘gumboots’. These are wellies that are styled like urban footwear, which you could wear in both town and country.

Advertisement

The Bobbi looks like a Chelsea boot, and is available in a decent range of colourways. The boot is made from natural rubber, which gives it a matte finish. The lining is made from a flexible neoprene, and the pull tabs at the front and back allow for easy pulling on and off.

The Bobbi boot is comfortable and highly cushioned.

They are extremely comfortable, with excellent cushioning and arch support. The neoprene keeps feet warm in all conditions, as tested in the frosty woods, freezing windy hills and on cloying muddy paths. The grip is pretty good for a wellington boot, although it’s not designed to measure up to hiking boot standards.

The grip is reasonable on mud and slippery grass .

The only problem with these boots is the weight. At 650g each in my size (7) – they’re not the lightest, and can quickly feel heavy when sticky mud does its thing. Most of this weight feels as though it comes from the chunky sole and so I found myself clomping along in a way I wouldn’t in either a welly or a Chelsea boot. For this reason, they wouldn’t be my first choice in an urban environment. But then, being ankle boot-height limits their use in the countryside too: prepare for calves to get sprayed with flecks of mud.

The Bobbi boot can handle shallow mud baths but nothing above the ankle.

If you’re simply looking for a pair of comfy, warm wellies to hit the country lanes in, or even head down to the allotment, these might be for you. The colours are fun and fresh, and easy to match with a normal wardrobe. But if you’re after something more committed to mud and walking, check out our guide to 7 of the best wellies to buy and see what else is out there in this price bracket or cheaper.

Advertisement
Merry People gumboots: tested in the Wiltshire hills

Facts at a glance:

  • Weight: 1.3kg a pair (650g per boot, size 7)
  • Outer: Natural rubber and neoprene
  • Lining: 4mm Neoprene
  • 100% waterproof

Also consider:

Unisex Muck Originals Pull-on Short Boots

Unisex Muck Originals Pull-on Short Boots/Credit: The Original Muck Boot Company
If you’re looking to invest in a short boot, you could do worse than the Original Muck Boot Company’s pull-on short boot. A unisex boot, it’s smart, robust and very comfortable. As you’d expect, the upper is 100% waterproof and made from rubber, and the outsole is durable rubber. The inner is where all the technology comes in: a memory foam underfoot, bioDEWIX Dry antimicrobial footbed insert, plus NZYM offering odour control and moisture management, they offer more than your average garden or festival welly.

Fitflop WonderWelly

They may look classic from the outside, but inside the Fitflop WonderWelly has a unique ‘honeycomb heel’, which absorbs the impact of foot strike and gives you a literal spring in your step. They have a brushed-fabric lining, slip-resistant sole, and calf strap and gusset, making them simple to adjust. They’re available in black, red, grey and navy, and are sized for women (3-9 UK). The sizing is generous, leaving plenty of room for thick socks.

Authors

Tanya Jackson in red checked shirt and rucksack standing by a wall with a big smile

Tanya Jackson

Digital editor

Tanya Jackson is a digital editor and writer for countryfile.com. She lives in Wiltshire and loves campfire cooking, swimming in the sea, rural folklore, barn owls and walking her Welsh collie in the misty hills. Tanya also has a passion for English food and drink – although nothing tastes as good as tomato soup out of a thermos on a crisp woodland walk.

Advertisement
Advertisement