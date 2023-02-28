Merry People Bobbi wellington boots: reviewed

Aussie brand Merry People are a recent addition to the UK market, and have been making waves with their fashion-forward ‘gumboots’. These are wellies that are styled like urban footwear, which you could wear in both town and country.

The Bobbi looks like a Chelsea boot, and is available in a decent range of colourways. The boot is made from natural rubber, which gives it a matte finish. The lining is made from a flexible neoprene, and the pull tabs at the front and back allow for easy pulling on and off.

They are extremely comfortable, with excellent cushioning and arch support. The neoprene keeps feet warm in all conditions, as tested in the frosty woods, freezing windy hills and on cloying muddy paths. The grip is pretty good for a wellington boot, although it’s not designed to measure up to hiking boot standards.

The only problem with these boots is the weight. At 650g each in my size (7) – they’re not the lightest, and can quickly feel heavy when sticky mud does its thing. Most of this weight feels as though it comes from the chunky sole and so I found myself clomping along in a way I wouldn’t in either a welly or a Chelsea boot. For this reason, they wouldn’t be my first choice in an urban environment. But then, being ankle boot-height limits their use in the countryside too: prepare for calves to get sprayed with flecks of mud.

If you’re simply looking for a pair of comfy, warm wellies to hit the country lanes in, or even head down to the allotment, these might be for you. The colours are fun and fresh, and easy to match with a normal wardrobe. But if you’re after something more committed to mud and walking, check out our guide to 7 of the best wellies to buy and see what else is out there in this price bracket or cheaper.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 1.3kg a pair (650g per boot, size 7)

Outer: Natural rubber and neoprene

Lining: 4mm Neoprene

100% waterproof

