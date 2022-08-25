The Kelly Kettle has been the camper’s best friend since it was first invented in the 1890s in County Mayo, Ireland, by fisherman Patrick Kelly. Its design is nothing short of genius: the kettle itself is tubular and sits directly on top of the heat source. The heat travels up through the inside of the tube and can boil water in less than three minutes.

There is no gas canister to plug it into – the Kelly Kettle works with just a handful of dry twigs. This is a blessing in terms of weight, although the kettle itself is a little too bulky for serious backpacking. But there are other benefits to the design: as well as creating its own special, primal kind of magic in the same way that lighting a campfire does, it also means you can send the kids off on a twig-hunting mission while you set it up.

There is no mystery when it comes to assembling it and the instructions are clear and easy to follow. Build your mini twig-fire with plenty of space for the oxygen to draw in and keep it alight. You’ll need to keep monitoring and feeding it as the first handful burns out, but as the whole process only takes between three and five minutes, it won’t eat into too much of your relax-time.

Be warned: once lit, resist the temptation to look directly down through the hole unless you want to take your eyebrows off, as the heat shoots up through the middle and out of the top in a concentrated blast. It goes without saying that you’ll need to guard it from curious young children wanting to get a good look too, as their injuries could be more serious than a singed eyebrow.

Facts at a glance

Diameter: Kettle width 15.5cm, fire base 18.5cm

Weight: 1.16kg (stainless steel), or 0.8kg (anodised aluminium)

Height: 33cm

Material: Either food-grade stainless steel or anodised aluminium with stainless steel base.

