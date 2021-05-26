What better way to spend a summer’s day than with a walk through beautiful British countryside followed by a refreshing drink and well-earned meal at a country pub?

To help you discover a pub walk near you, we’ve put together a list of some of the UK’s most beautiful summer inns, each starting, ending or midway along a suggested walking route.

From riverside rambles, hill walks and coastal strolls, here is our round-up of Britain’s best summer pub walks.

Best summer pub walks in England

The George Inn, Lacock, Wiltshire

Dating back to 1361 and featuring a huge open fireplace, the George Inn encapsulates the spirit of old England. The National Trust looks after much of the historic village of Lacock, and there is a plenty explore on foot from the grounds of Lacock Abbey to village and riverside walks. After all that walking you’ll deserve a trip to Lacock’s second pub – the Red Lion. Lacock riverside walk and map.

The Red Lion, Lacock, Wiltshire

The Red Lion in Lacock village is steeped in over 200 years of history. With its large open fireplace, candlelit tables, flagstone floors and Georgian interior it’s the perfect place to experience a friendly, traditional atmosphere. Lacock Abbey walk and map.

The George Inn, Southwark, London

The capital’s last remaining galleried inn, The George Inn in Southwark could be a welcome refreshment stop on a walk along the Thames Path National Trail. The site has connections with Charles Dickens, who visited it when it was a coffee shop and mentioned it in Little Dorrit. Thames Path walk.

The King’s Head, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Set in the heart of this historic market town, the 15th century King’s Head is one of England’s best preserved coaching inns. Dating back to 1455, the building has many fascinating architectural features, including rare stained-glass windows, exposed wattle and daub and the original stabling for the inn. Take a walk in the nearby Chilterns countryside, and afterwards visit the pub for a refreshing drink. Combe Hill walk and map.

The Tiger Inn, East Dean, East Sussex

Although the Tiger Inn in East Dean isn’t one of the pubs we care for it is the starting point for our circular South Downs walk to Birling Gap, part of the Seven Sisters chalk cliffs. You can pick up a beermat with the route on it from the pub and stop for a refreshing drink when you get back. Birling Gap walk and map.

The George Inn, Slindon Estate, West Sussex

This walk around Nore Hill Folly from The George Inn at Eartham is perfect for warm days in spring, summer, and autumn, with much of the route overhung and shaded by trees. Beginning and ending your walk at The George makes it an ideal place to relax. Nore Hill Folly walk and map.

The Fleece Inn, Bretforton, Worcestershire

The Fleece Inn at Bretforton was first licensed in 1848 but was originally built as a farmhouse. It’s just a stone’s throw from the walking wonders of the Cotswold Way National Trail at Chipping Camden, or take a trip to Hidcote for a peaceful garden stroll.

The Bucks Arms, Blickling, Norfolk

Bucks Arms walk, Blickling/Credit: National Trust images

Enjoy a refreshing walk around most of the Blickling Estate parkland, visiting points of local historical interest including the Tower, Brickyard and Mausoleum. Afterwards why not stop for a drink at National Trust tenanted Bucks Arms. The Bucks is a traditional 17th century pub and former coaching inn. Blicking Estate walk.

Gibside Pub, Rowlands Gill, Tyne & Wear

There’s not many pubs that are tucked away on an 18th-century estate and surrounded by over 600 acres of beautiful woodlands, gardens and historical buildings. At Gibside you can enjoy a walk and discover the history as you go then relax in the peaceful surroundings at Gibside Pub. Look out for late evening opening on Fridays and Saturdays until 30 September, when the whole estate, including the bar, is open until 9pm and there’s made-to-order stone-baked pizza on offer. It’s the perfect way to make the most of the summer sun and lighter nights. Gibside Parkland walk.

The Sticklebarn Tavern, Great Langdale, Cumbria

Nestled on the valley floor, Sticklebarn pub is the ideal gateway to walking in Great Langdale, home to the lofty Langdale Pikes. You’ll find plenty of low-level walking in the valley, with views as refreshing as Sticklebarn’s tasty local tipples. Sticklebarn and the Langdale walk and map.

Tower Bank Arms, Near Sawrey, Cumbria

Right next door to Hill Top, Beatrix Potter’s farmhouse, the Tower Bank Arms in Near Sawrey offers a cosy retreat after a good stomp in the Lakes. Go on a lakeside amble along Windermere, climb up Latterbarrow or take a romantic stroll up to Moss Eccles Tarn, much loved by Potter herself before seeking out this cosy pub. Windermere west shore walk and map.

Best summer pub walks in Wales

Tanronnen Inn, Beddgelert, Gwynedd

The breathtaking village of Beddgelert is situated in the Snowdonia national park. Nestled in a valley dominated by mountains it sits at the convergence of two rivers, the Glaslyn and Colwyn. Attractive bridges cross the water and lead to many captivating walks in Snowdonia. Enjoy a walk to Llyn y Dywarchen, then head to the Tanronnen Inn, a traditional pub in the heart of the village. Llyn y Dywarchen walk and map.

Skirrid Inn, Monmouthshire

The Skirrid stands at 486m, but the route’s relatively short distance means the journey can be done in a morning. Stop for lunch at the equally notorious Skirrid Mountain Inn, the site of many a ghostly encounter. You can also stay a night, if you dare. Skirrid walk and map.

Tŷ Coch Inn, Porthdinllaen, Llŷn Peninsula

Porthdinllaen on the Llŷn Peninsula is a spectacular spot to enjoy a walk on the coast with magnificent views, fine sandy beaches, a chance to watch the comings and goings of local fishermen. The National Trust tenanted, Tŷ Coch Inn, is on hand to provide refreshments. Porthdinllaen marine walk and map.

Best summer pub walks in Scotland

An impressive menu to match an equally impressive view across the sparking waters of Loch Lomond. The Oak Tree Inn is a popular stop-off for West Highland Way walkers, so be sure to book ahead. If the weather is bad, there is a happy compromise between inside and out; a marvellous conservatory and huge windows looking out over the water. Work up an appetite with a 6.5-mile circular walk to one of the areas most iconic little hills. Conic Hill walk map.

Best summer pub walks in Northern Ireland

The Crown Bar, Belfast

Crown Bar, Belfast/Credit: National Trust images. John Hammond

One of Northern Ireland’s most famous pubs, the Crown Bar is a Victorian gem hidden in the streets of Belfast. Its wonderfully atmospheric setting, with period gas lighting and cosy snugs is a perfect restorative after some urban exploration or a roam around the meadows and woodlands of nearby Minnowburn. Minnowburn riverside trail and map