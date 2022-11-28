Osprey Exos 38 backpack review

- Lightweight (1.2kg) - Very comfortable and supportive - Well ventilated thanks to the AirSpeed backsystem – Available in three volumes – Adjustable back length - Detachable lid - Made with 100% recycled materials

Pros: - Lightweight (1.2kg) - Very comfortable and supportive - Well ventilated thanks to the AirSpeed backsystem – Available in three volumes – Adjustable back length - Detachable lid - Made with 100% recycled materials

Osprey's super light and extremely comfortable Exos 38 is ideal for multi-day adventurers looking to reduce the weight they're carrying. Several clever design elements, such as the removable lid and the suspended mesh back panel elevate the pack even further. A superb piece of kit for minimalist hikers and holidayers.

Osprey’s Exos/Eja backpack series consists of six packs, three for men (Exos: 38l, 48l and 58l) and three for women (Eja: 38l, 48l and 58l).

New to spring 2022, this lightweight series has been designed to offer backpackers a supportive yet minimal means of carrying their gear on multi-day adventures.

A few months ago we called in an Exos 38 and spent the rest of summer and autumn putting the pack to the test. Here’s how it fared.

My first impression of the Exos 38 was that it felt incredibly light (1.2kg) and was slim in design compared to other backpacks of similar volume on review. The clips, straps and zippers followed suit; all lightweight and minimal, almost dainty. The pack material, made with 100% recycled materials, felt light yet strong, and I was impressed with the smartness and overall look of the Exos 38.

Unlike many hiking backpacks, the main compartment of the Exos 38 is packed from the top only, keeping things simple – and light (additional compartments and zips add weight). I found the space large enough to fit a small sleeping bag, stove and clothing for several days, making it a good size for bunkhouse, hostel and B&B walking. Unless you’re a particularly frugal packer, those wishing to carry their own tent and sleeping mat may benefit from one of the larger packs (Exos 48l or Exos 58l).

The floating lid – which comprises a decent-sized top pocket and an underlid mesh zipper pocket – is removable, meaning you can reduce the weight of the pack even further. In doing so, you naturally lose a bit of protection (and storage) from inclement weather, but the integrated ‘FlapJacket’ – the thin hood that replaces the lid – offers a bit of a shield and is a good option in the summer months.

The large front stretch mesh pocket is a useful place for stowing excess layers of clothing or maps, while the two stretch mesh side pockets are perfect for water bottles and snacks. Two additional pockets sit on the hip belt, with enough room for snacks, GPS devices and phones. The internal hydration sleeve can be fitted with a hydration pack.

Even under a load of about 12 or 13kg, this is an extremely comfortable pack. In part this is to do with the fit. The Exos comes in two sizes (small/medium 38l or large/extra-large 41l) and the back length can be easily adjusted using a ladder system to fit your frame.

But perhaps the most impressive feature of this Osprey pack is the AirSpeed back system. The ‘trampoline suspended mesh’ – which is the part of the pack that sits against the length of your back – is springy, strong and very well ventilated. The meshed design allows your back to breath and, combined with the padded hip belt, offers a really comfortable carry.

Additional features include dual strippable side compression straps, removable sleeping pad straps, dual ice axe loops with bungee tie-off, trekking pole attachment, and a sternum strap with integrated safety whistle.

The backpack doesn’t come with a rain cover – these can be bought separately.

The Exos 38 is available in two colours: tungsten grey and blue ribbon.

The women’s version of this pack series – the Eja – shares all the same features at the Exos, with slight variations in the pack dimensions. The Eja 38 is available in two colours: cloud grey and deep teal.

Osprey Exos 38 facts at a glance

RRP: £180

£180 Weight: 1.2 kg

1.2 kg Dimensions (CM): 80H 33W 30D

80H 33W 30D Fabric: 100D High Tenacity Nylon Ripstop Recy BSAPP C0

100D High Tenacity Nylon Ripstop Recy BSAPP C0 Volume: S/M: 38L L/XL: 41L

