Picnic essentials: 16 things to pack for the perfect picnic

Eating outside is a great way to make the most of summer’s long, sunny days. Picnics should be as relaxing as possible for the whole family, whether you’re setting up in your local park or nature reserve, or going for something a little more adventurous, such as a beach, riverbank or hilltop.

Advertisement

To help you achieve this alfresco eating heaven, we’ve put together a list of picnic essentials, from fold-up chairs and picnic blankets, to plates, bowls and flasks.

For more outdoor essentials ideas, check out 10 of the best gifts for walkers, hiking essentials and eco-friendly gear for walkers.

Picnic essentials

Flask

Mugs, bowls and plates

Cutlery

Sandwich box

Fold-up chairs

Blanket

Swiss Army knife

Cool bag

Stove

Mosquito repeller

Salt and pepper container

Lightweight kettle

Ceramivac Go Vacuum bottle

Buy from Amazon for £31.99

This flask carries 475ml – a mug-full and a top-up – and has a metal loop to hook it to the outside of your pack. The ceramic mug’s ‘smooth-fired feel’ is perhaps overstated but it’s a well designed container, with a wide mouth (good for cleaning) and should keep drinks hot for up to six hours. Buy the Ceramivac Go Vacuum bottle from Amazon.

Terra Kettle

Buy from Amazon for £29.99

Boil up a brew in this compact, anodised aluminium kettle, which weighs only 153g but holds 70cl – enough for two steaming brews.

Infinity four-person compact tableset

Buy from GSI Outdoors for £40

This picnic set comprises four insulated mugs, four bowls and four plates, which all fit snugly together like puzzle pieces – a feature that makes tidying it away after your picnic a bit more fun.

Stainless Steel Sandwich Box Buy from Amazon for £29.95 Ideal for transporting crudités, cured meats or cheeses as well as sandwiches, this plastic-free box is kept secure with a silicone strap. Its attractive anti-bacterial bamboo lid doubles as a chopping board or picnic serving board, too.

MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller

Buy from Amazon for £29.99

If midges pester you on your picnic, spark up this portable device, which releases a repellent into the air (allethrin, a synthetic version of a natural repellent found in chrysanthemum plants – the same stuff used in RAID and mosquito coils). It’s light and compact and designed to drive away insects within 20m2. Inside the device, a small butane container fuels a pilot light that heats a pad, releasing the repellent; both pad and butane are replaceable.

Delta V Seat Deluxe SI

Buy from Sea to Summit for £30

This blow-up pad can be folded together for a squishy 50mm cushion, or unfolded for extra lower back comfort if you’re sat up against a rock. It’s light (222g) and compact (10 x 22cm packed). It’s also nice to kneel on if you’re hunting for bugs.

Kickback Breeze Chair

Buy from Coleman for £29.99

This comfy little bucket chair collapses quickly into its stuff sack, making it easy to carry to your picnic spot. At 2.5kg, it’s not ultralight, but the affordable price tag is a bonus.

Rainbow stripe wool picnic blanket

Buy from British Blanket Company for £100

British Blanket Company rainbow stripe wool picnic blanket has a waterproof backing and leather carry straps.

Spartan Pocket Knife Buy from Victorinox for £23 The classic Swiss Army knife containing 12 tools, including several picnic essentials: a corkscrew, bottle opener and tin opener, plus a toothpick. Design fans will love the clear casing, which allows you to see the engineering underneath. Puffin Cool Bag Buy from Amazon for £29.95 A spacious tote bag ideal for shopping or the beach, with a detachable insulated cool bag to insert when you want to keep food and drinks chilled for your outdoor feast.

Crux burner

Buy from Optimus for £52.50

Sauté your wild mushrooms on this tiny stove, which weighs only 83g and folds into a tiny pouch that attaches to a gas cartridge (sold separately). Small enough to stow in a pocket of your pack, whether you’re having a slow afternoon in the woods or a longer backpacking trip.

Deep dishes

Buy from Falcon Enamelware for £48 for four

These robustly stylish enamel dishes are great for camping or picnicking. White on top; black, red or grey underneath.

Kaleidoscope Virtually Unbreakable Plastic Tumbler

Buy from Lakeland for £3.79 each

These rather classy 400ml tumblers have a slightly rosy tinge that makes a cold drink look extra appetising. Wine glasses also available.

Campfire stainless-steel plate and Cutlery set

Buy from Primus for £12.95 each

Boulder flask

Buy from Amazon for £15.99

Keep your spirits high with this pocket-sized booze bottle – a practical, modern take on the laird’s silver hip flask. Buy the Boulder Flask from Amazon.

Salt&Pepper Plus

Buy from Light My Fire for £6.95

Advertisement

What’s life without seasoning? Keep your salt and pepper neat and dry in this palm-sized container that has a third dispenser for your favourite spice (chilli powder, anyone?).