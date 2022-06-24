On a summer’s day, is there anything better than heading off to one of your favourite picnic spots with a bulging bag of sandwiches, tasty snacks and chilled drinks? We don’t think so.

Often, we rely on an old cool bag or even resort to an everyday tote or backpack to transport our picnic recipes. But using a dedicated picnic rucksack adds an extra level of decadence to an outdoor experience - and makes everything much easier to pack and transport.

Happily, there are plenty of stylish and practical picnic rucksacks available to buy online, many of which come with lightweight plates, glasses and cutlery included. We’ve found the best options on the market, with enough room to store all your picnic essentials.

8 stylish picnic rucksacks to buy this summer

IceMax Picnic Cooler Backpack

Size: 24L | Doesn’t include tableware

With its attractive green and tan colouring, this large rucksack is a classic option for family picnics in the great outdoors. It’s made from recycled waste products (the equivalent of 26 plastic bottles) and features faux leather detailing, so it’s also a sustainable choice.

You don’t get any tableware included with this rucksack, but with 24L of space, there’s enough room to add your own. There are also some clever storage solutions in the design, including pop-out drink holders, a detachable insulated bottle compartment and a baguette pocket. There’s even a bottle opener attached to one of the shoulder straps.

If green isn't your colour, why not opt for the blue version?

Tower Coast & Country Picnic Bag

Size: 2 or 4 people | Includes tableware

You may know Tower for its kitchen appliances like toastie makers and air fryers, but the brand has now created this sleek picnic rucksack. It keeps things simple with smart, minimal aesthetics, yet there’s enough room inside to store a family picnic.

You can choose the two-person or the four-person version, and you’ll get 5L of storage space for your own food and drinks. The main compartment, behind the front pocket, is insulated to keep everything cool and fresh, and you can slot large bottles into the two side pockets.

There’s even a separate sealed compartment for drinks and sauces, so you won’t have to worry about annoying spills and leaks.

Includes:

Plastic plates

Wine glasses

Knives, forks and teaspoons

Napkins

Bottle opener/corkscrew

Insulated Picnic Backpack

Size: 4 people | Includes tableware

ProCook has created a whole range of picnic accessories in this charming blue-stripe pattern, and this is the brand’s cooler rucksack. The front zip-up section houses enough plates, cutlery and glasses for four people, while the larger 15L compartment is fully insulated to keep your food cool.

Add the matching bottle carrier, lunch bag or cool bag to your collection, or get the blue-stripe picnic blanket with a handy carry strap.

Includes:

4 plastic wine glasses

4 plates

4 knives, forks and spoons

Bottle opener

Chopping board

Fortnum & Mason Canvas Picnic Backpack

Size: 2 or 4 people | Includes tableware

Fortnum & Mason is famous for its wicker hampers, but the brand’s smaller picnic rucksacks are a slightly more practical alternative for walking trips.

With its leather handle and striking red and turquoise detailing, this backpack is certainly a luxurious option - even the elasticated cup holders inside have the stripey trim. But it’s still a sustainable option, as it’s made with recycled materials.

If you’re after the iconic Fortnum & Mason branding for a lower price tag, try the retailer’s similar picnic rucksack without any cutlery or crockery. It comes with a waterproof cover - perfect when you’re relying on the unpredictable British weather!

Includes:

2 enamel plates

2 glasses

2 cutlery sets

Cotton napkins

Salt and pepper grinder

Corkscrew

(The 4-person set also includes mugs and a cheese knife and board)

Personalised Recycled Twin Handle Cooler Backpack

Size: 16L | Doesn’t include tableware

Unlike most of the picnic rucksacks on our list, this smart cooler pack doesn’t come with any tableware. But it does have handy elasticated sections for cutlery and bottles, as well as 16L of space for you to add your own supplies.

One of the best aspects of this cooler bag is its 100% recycled construction. It’s also available in two colours (green and grey), and you can get it personalised with initials for yourself or a loved one.

Inside, this backpack has an insulating, wipe-clean liner. Plus, there’s an external zip-up pocket for you to store items you’d like to keep separate from your food.

Cath Kidston Pomegranate Picnic Backpack

Size: 4 people | Includes tableware

For colourful accessories featuring charming countryside patterns, you can’t go wrong with Cath Kidston. The brand has created a huge selection of popular items, like this sweet picnic rucksack. It comes with plates, glasses and cutlery for four people, as well as a bottle opener and corkscrew, so there’s no need to go without your favourite summer drinks.

This pomegranate-themed bag also has thick padded straps, so it should be comfortable to wear for long country walks.

Cath Kidston has created a whole range of products for its pomegranate collection. Why not buy the cotton sun hat, water bottle or picnic blanket to match your backpack?

Includes:

4 plates

4 glasses

4 cutlery sets

Bottle opener/corkscrew

Sunnylife backpack

Size: 2 people | Includes tableware

Bring a taste of the antipodes with you on your picnics with this stylish cooler bag from Australian brand Sunnylife. It includes long-lasting and lightweight enamel tableware, as well as its own 120x120cm picnic blanket in the same terracotta tone.

As for the rucksack itself, you’ll get a cotton canvas bag with a handy drawstring top to store everything safely inside. Thanks to the insulated interior, it should keep your food nice and cold until you’re ready to eat. There’s even a gel divider you can freeze at home before you leave.

Sunnylife is a great brand to browse for fun summer accessories; take a look at its drinks bag, beach bat set and monster beach ball for more inspiration.

Includes:

2 stainless steel cutlery sets with wooden handles

2 enamel tumblers

2 enamel plates

Bottle opener

Picnic blanket

4 Person Roll Top Picnic Backpack

Size: 4 person | Includes tableware

Thanks to the sleek black exterior and roll-top design, this option looks like your average backpack so it’s a versatile option for everyday use. Just insert the detachable liner and tableware case for picnics. You could even take it to work to enjoy cold drinks and snacks during sunny lunch breaks.

This rucksack has the essentials; there are no wine glasses but you do get four melamine dinner plates and four sets of cutlery in a removable carry case. It comes with a detachable aluminium foil liner to keep your food cool, as well as soft, adjustable straps for extra comfort as you walk.

Includes:

