Quechua MH500 Waterproof jacket: reviewed

The MH500 is a three-layer waterproof jacket with a price tag a third the size of some others we’ve tested. And yet it offers virtually all the features of the more expensive coats, has an impressive hydrostatic head of 15,000mm and a ‘very breathable’ rating of 6 RET. Designed for hiking and tested in the Alps, there’s plenty of stretch in the material, so it doesn’t inhibit movement.

It’s not especially light or easily packable (due to the three layers), but it offers much more warmth than many others, and if you get too hot there are pit vents underneath each arm to get rid of excess heat. The hand pockets aren’t massive, but there’s an internal chest pocket with a horizontal zip on the left breast, and a pouch on the inside right.

The hem has a toggle for tightening, cuffs can be closed with Velcro and the peaked hood has three points of adjustment. The fit is a little tight, especially when worn over a chunky midlayer, but the thermal properties of this jacket mean you don’t often have to really rug up underneath. On the downside, no recycled material has been used. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 574g

574g Fabric: Polyamide, polyester, polyurethane and elastane

Polyamide, polyester, polyurethane and elastane Vents: Under each arm

Under each arm Hood: Peaked, with three adjustment points

Peaked, with three adjustment points Pockets: Two zipped hand pockets, one zipped inside pocket, one inside pocket

Montane Spirit Jacket

If you’re looking for something that’s lightweight and packable, but that will keep you dry as toast, check out the Montane Spirit jacket. It has a massive hydrostatic head rating of 28,000mm – impressive for a mid-range jacket – plus a Gore-Tex membrane, fully taped seams and an internal storm flap behind the zip. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella

Sprayway Vihar

If you’re keen to invest in something more mid-range, consider the Sprayway Vihar. It’s a double-layered Gore-Tex rain jacket that performs well in real conditions, with a shell made from recycled polyester and treated with a PFC-free water repellant. Reviewed by Robert Brock

