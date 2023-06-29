Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Extreme sleeping mat

Offering 4-season insulation, this sleep pad is sure to keep you warm and cosy no matter the camping conditions

Basics: Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Extreme

Australian gear experts Sea to Summit offer an impressive range of sleeping mattresses. Their Ether Light XT Extreme is an inflatable four-season lightweight sleeping mat that gives additional comfort and warmth on frosty winter nights. This increased level of cosiness comes with a larger pack size and higher weight than some inflatable mats. In the UK it is available in two different sizes.

First impressions

The Ether Light XT Extreme looks and feels comfortable as soon as you start to inflate it. The inflation sack (included) is sensibly attached to the mat bag and fits easily onto the double-flap, high flow-rate valve. One of this camping mattress’s most impressive features is its speedy inflation time at 1 minute 30 secs, something that can really matter on a chilly night. If you need to inflate this mat by mouth, the inside has been treated with antimicrobials. Deflation is also quick and the rolled mat fits easily into its bag.

Is it comfortable?

Active sleepers will be pleased to hear this mat is 4 cm wider than the equivalent Therm-a-Rest options but may be disappointed it has a similar slightly raised noise level to the NeoAir XTherm NXT. If you’re a side-sleeper or suffer from uncomfortable hips, it’s also worth noting this mat combines additional thickness (10 cm) with a construction that relieves pressure points and gives a comfortable air-spring feel as well as impressive stability. On top of this, the XT Extreme has a supportive edge baffling that makes it feel more secure in terms of roll-off than the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Topo Luxe, which comes in at a similar price and depth.

With a 4-season R-value of 6.2, the XT Extreme is also much warmer than the Topo Luxe but if you’re a committed lightweight camper, you’ll need to balance your desire for warmth with this mat’s slightly higher weight and pack size. Another rival, the Therm-a-Rest’s NeoAir XLite NXT does weigh less than this mat and is slightly warmer and quieter but this Ether Light XT Extreme wins when it comes to stability and depth.

With a similar price to Therm-a-Rest’s NeoAir XLite NXT and with Sea to Summit’s limited lifetime guarantee, this sleeping mat represents good value for money.

Value for money

Higher priced but plenty of warmth and the comfort level to match.

Best used for:

Backpack camping and cycle touring, especially during the winter months. Serious lightweight enthusiasts might prefer a mat that is smaller to pack and weighs less.

Facts at a glance – Sea to Summit Ether Light XT Extreme: RRP : £215

: £215 Type : Inflatable insulated sleeping pad

: Inflatable insulated sleeping pad Inflation aid : Inflation sack included

: Inflation sack included Weight : 539 g

: 539 g Packed size : 24 cm x 18 cm

: 24 cm x 18 cm Inflated size : 55 cm x 183 cm (tapered)

: 55 cm x 183 cm (tapered) Depth : 10 cm

: 10 cm R-Value : 6.2

: 6.2 Materials: Platinum and ThermoliteR Insulation, looped baffle TPU panels

