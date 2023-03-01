There's nothing like the feeling of plodding around a farm for a young nature lover. Sometimes, though, a trip outside isn't always possible. For those days when you can't make it work, why not bring the farm to your home?

We've listed a few choices for the best farm toys below. From big farmhouses to smaller stables, there's a little bit of something for everyone (and they'll be a bit less smelly than the real thing).

Eichhorn Little Farm Toy Set

This miniature farm from Eichhorn features two buildings, a house and a stable. The house has a hollow inside, functioning doors, window shutters, and it’s painted with an assortment of colourful flowers.

The fence and stable are made from wood, and can be rearranged on a mat that features a stone pathway through grass with sunflowers and daisies.

Eichhorn includes a farmer in a red smock and wellies, carrying a bucket to look after her animals. There's plenty of work to do, looking after three horses, two cows, three pigs and a duck. There should be plenty of grass for the cows and horses to eat, and a sty for the pigs to wallow in.

Tender Leaf Farm

Buy now from Kidly (£80.00)

This cute farm has small, cosy compartments to tuck away logs and keep the animals happy. There are plenty of moving parts, which Tender Leaf says are made entirely from sustainably sourced wood.

There are stables with fully functioning doors to let the two horses in and out. Kids can use the pulley system to store magnetic hay bales, fences and beehives.

Personalised Wooden Farm Tractor

Buy now from Etsy (£24.99)

This wooden tractor comes with a trailer to wheel around some farm animals, including a cow, horse, pig, sheep, dog and a cat.

The tractor comes in a light green colour and features a long exhaust and painted grill. Its roof can be engraved with a personalised name in gold, making it a special gift for any young farm lover.

LEGO City Barn & Farm Animals

This Lego set features a toy barn with a working hoist, designed for picking up hay bales and placing them in a loft with an opening roof.

The set includes four miniature figures responsible for looking after the farm and operating the tractor, which comes with a detachable trailer. There are several types of animals included such as a squirrel, sheep, lamb, cow, pig, and two piglets.

The farm also comes with a set of farm tools, including a shovel, shears, pitchfork, and watering can, which can be used to tend to crops grown in the greenhouse.

Lego has provided a pictorial building guide, and the building app allows children to access an interactive guide, which lets them visualise the model from all angles as they build.

Woody Treasures Farm Tractor Train Set

Buy now from Cotswold Baby Co (£29.99)

This tractor train set from Woody Treasures features a looping train track built from colourful pieces. It comes with a tunnel and bridge between sets of trees.

There are two little farmers, trees, crops, and milk urns to play with. Kids can wheel the train around the track or play with the cow, pig or two chickens.

Happyland Windmill House

Happyland's Little Creation features two garden gnomes living in a windmill house. The house is complete with a table and chairs where they can enjoy some cake.

There are two beds where they can sleep and a little car made of a tree trunk with mushroom wheels for them to drive around. Children can activate sound effects by opening and closing the door and pressing the mushroom on the roof.

Eduk8 3D Play Rug

Buy now from Etsy (£299.99)

This play rug aims to provide a 3D aspect to your child’s playtime. The seller claims it has been constructed to feel like wool, with imprinted woven images, including a river, trees and houses, with a winding road through the middle.

You can choose the farm option for a little stable and farmhouse. It can be filled with your child’s favourite miniature farm-related figures and vehicles, with a large space of grass and trees to explore.

It’s claimed this rug can also double as a decorative piece when not in use, potentially a perfect centrepiece in your child’s bedroom.