The best kids’ binoculars for young explorers

If you’re looking to pass on your enthusiasm for bird watching to the next generation, investing in a pair of kids’ binoculars is a smart move. Not only are they more comfortable for smaller hands and faces, but they also encourage children to familiarise themselves with the general mechanisms of binoculars in an enjoyable, child-friendly manner. Kids’ binoculars also help keep little ones entertained when you’re out all day – even if just for five minutes while you’re trying to load up the car again at the end of the trip.

Our list of the best kids’ binoculars includes a variety of quirky and brightly coloured designs that children are bound to love. We’ve also included a couple of mature picks that are more suitable for older kids so you can find a perfect fit for all the family. There are even a few picks that are suitable for adults, so you can think of them as a second pair for yourself!

Best kids’ binoculars for 2021

Learning Resources GeoSafari Jr. Kidnoculars

This pair of kids’ binoculars are certainly child-friendly with their chunky, vibrant design. They’re suitable for ages three and up, so even your toddler can have a go. The soft eyepieces are focus-free and large in size, making them ideal for young nature lovers keen to explore their surroundings. As an added safety feature, the binoculars have a breakaway neck strap to allow for quick and easy release. These binoculars are a perfect first pair, and thanks to their sturdy and durable nature, you should be able to pass them down the family as your older kids grow out of them.

Aurosports Kids Auto Focus Binoculars

If you reckon your kids would appreciate a more ‘grown-up’ piece of kit, this pair from Aurosports could do the trick. Their auto-focus feature means children can use them with ease without the faff of having to adjust the settings. With 8 x magnification, and a shockproof design, these binoculars are sure to come in handy when young explorers are out and about. They could be used for school trips, family hikes or bird watching trips. They are compact and lightweight, so kids can pop them in their rucksack before heading out for the day.

Junior Adventurer’s Binoculars

This lovely gift set is an ideal stocking filler! The binoculars offer 4 x 30 magnification and come with a convenient carry bag that attaches to a belt so children can go hands free. This simple and affordable design would make a wonderful Christmas surprise and could help fuel a child’s passion for exploring the outdoors.

Carson 30mm Binoculars

The khaki colour of this pair of kids’ binoculars from Carson make them an ideal suit for outdoor adventures. They are lightweight, have 5 x magnification, and come with a pouch and strap, so would work well on longer hikes. The ergonomic centre focus wheel allows young explorers to get to grips with the basic workings of binoculars, making this a fun pick for kids keen to learn.

RSPB 8 x 32 Pink Binoculars

This choice is suitable for older kids, and adults too, so they’re bound to become a well-used piece of kit. As well as an RSPB puffin badge, and a case, the set includes a bird identification guide, so it’s a top choice for budding bird watchers. The funky bright colour also makes them difficult to lose!

Mini Binoculars

If you’re after an interesting and cute design, this pair of kids’ ladybird binoculars are pretty adorable! Their unique look makes them particularly appealing for young kids. They’re suitable for ages 6 to 12, and have an 8 x magnification. Not only do they look great, but they have soft rubber eye cups and an adjustable focus.

Kids’ Hiking Binoculars

For a sleek, sporty vibe, this pair of blue kids’ binoculars could do the trick. Designed for hiking, and with a 6 x magnification, everyone in the family can use of this pair, so they’re ideal for family day trips and walks. They’re a perfect pick if you want to get closer to the exciting wildlife you stumble upon on your travels.

National Geographic 6 x 21 Child Binoculars

This neat pair of binoculars are a top choice if your kids are keen to become independent explorers of nature! They come with a cleaning cloth so children can take care of their kit. Whether it’s to investigate the fluttering noise in the trees and name the bird, or perhaps view the stars in the evening, these are bound to become a favourite learning tool for your little ones.

