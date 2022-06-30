Getting outdoors to a local park or garden is the perfect way to spend a warm day with those close to you. A picnic is one of the more wholesome activities, inviting your friends and family for some food and drinks to enjoy in the sunny weather.

A picnic blanket, with the right size, material and colour, can be an important essential to bring out with you. It's a comfortable way to make sure you, your clothes and your picnic food stay off the grass!

We've rounded up our favourite picnic blankets available, in a diverse range of colours, styles and fabrics. A good picnic blanket can stick around for years, so it's important to choose the right one.

Best picnic blankets to buy in 2022

Simpeak Picnic Blanket

This picnic blanket from Simpeak is made from Orlon, an acrylic resin fibre that's resistant to UV light, moisture and weathering, among other things. It's a practical material for a picnic blanket, and one that would make a good choice for extensive use in the outdoors.

The blanket is available in over ten different colours and in a number of different patterns. From yellow & white to eye green, you should easily be able to find one that suits your style. This blanket measures to 200 x 200cm, which is ideal for families or big groups, and other sizes are available with limited colour options.

Garden Trading Picnic Blanket

Buy now from Olivia's (£80.00).

To avoid marks from wet grass and muddy floors, only dark and neutral colours are woven into the design here. From Garden Trading, the picnic blanket also has a waterproof backing underneath, as well as a carry handle and a strap for your shoulder. It's 180 x 150cm and made from cotton.

Bags of Ethics Queen's Green Canopy Picnic Blanket

Released for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and designed by Bag of Ethics, this picnic blanket is made using a water-repellent cotton fabric with a nylon backing. To commemorate the royal holiday, there's a debossed Queen's Green Canopy gold patch made from brown leather. 200 x 145cm.

Tweedmill Keith Check Recycled Picnic Rug

Buy now from Amara (£37.60).

Designed to be extra soft, Tweedmill used a mixture of wool, acrylic and other fibres to weave into this picnic blanket. It features a classically tartan pattern, as well as a waterproof backing and a carry handle for convenience. 120 x 150cm.

VonShef Picnic Blanket

Made using a polyester fleece fabric, this picnic blanket is a simple but stylish way to enjoy a day in the park. The blanket has a woven herringbone pattern in a warmly rustic design. For convenience, the blanket comes with a faux leather carrier and metal buckles, so you can easily roll it up for transportation.

The waterproof backing underneath is made from PEVA, a material that's often used in shower curtains. The blanket measures to 147 x 180cm, which is a fitting size for a small group.

Busy Bee Picnic Blanket

With a cute design and a visually-satisfying colour scheme, this picnic blanket features bees dotted along the fabric. It's made completely from cotton with a waterproof polyester backing underneath. There are two sizes available: small measures up to 145 x 145cm while large is 250 x 145cm.

Heating & Plumbing London Waterproof Wool Picnic Blanket

Buy now from Amara (£123.00).

Available in a range of uniquely lovely colours, there's a choice here for everybody. The premium picnic blanket from Heating & Plumbing features a genuine leather strap and carry handle with metal buckles.

The material, made from a combination of wool and polyester, promises to be hypoallergenic and waterproof - with a water-resistant backing. 145 x 183cm, ideal for couples or small groups.

Eurohike Picnic Blanket

Buy now from GO Outdoors (£4.00).

Eurohike's picnic blanket is a great choice if you're looking for something more affordable. It has a PEVA backing which should be waterproof, and can be rolled into its webbing strap for convenient carrying. It measures to 120 x 120cm, smaller than many but large enough for a lowkey picnic.

Sunnylife Wash Me Beach & Picnic Blanket

Buy now from Amara (£45.00).

With a more abstract design, Sunnylife featured cacti, eyes and other quirky illustrations onto this blanket. It can be used as either a picnic or beach blanket, making it a versatile choice if you spend a lot of time outdoors. It's made from microfibre polyester - a material that's known to be water-repellent. 140 x 175cm.

Personalised Round Blue Picnic Blanket

A personalised picnic blanket would make a wholesome gift, but would also be a lovely item to have in the family for years to come! This design is particularly pretty, with its circular shape and tassels along the edge. Choose between white and pink for your personalisation colour, with the option of two lines of text. 190 x 190cm.