While you might think you have to do without bulky items like tables and chairs while camping, there are plenty of clever designs available to help you relax in comfort. Many camping tables fold up to become under 10cm wide, so they’re simple to pack away in your car boot.

Advertisement

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite camping tables available to buy online. Below, you’ll find a wide range of different styles, including options with hanging pockets, raised platforms and even games boards - and they all fold up for easy storage.

Find more ingenious camping equipment in our guides to the best camping pillows, sleeping bag liners and survival kit essentials.

The best camping tables you can buy today

Kampa Chieftain Field Kitchen

Far from your average folding table, this multifunctional set-up is a camping kitchen unit: a work surface, cupboard, bin and sink all rolled into one.

There’s room for your food and crockery, as well as any kitchen waste, and a hanging rail with hooks for your pans and utensils.

One of the most useful features is probably the built-in sink and draining board area; the removable washing-up tub collapses down for easy storage when you're done.

The powder-coated steel frame gives this large unit a sturdy feel, and the whole contraption is fairly easy to set-up and put away.

Regatta Foldable Camping Table With Board Games

If you love a board game, this is the camping table for you. It has all the useful features of the best outdoor equipment, including a convenient fold-up design, along with several game boards printed on top. You’ll be able to play family classics like chess, draughts and snakes and ladders.

The table comes with dice, but if you don’t have any pebbles or conkers to hand, you’ll need to get some draughts tokens or chess and checkers pieces to play.

Thanks to the aluminium frame and fibreglass top, this sturdy table should stand the test of time.

Aluminium Folding Camping Table with Bag

Clever design meets smart looks in this practical camping table. The top is made from interlocking slats, so you can roll it up for easy storage when you’re finished. It also comes with a handy drawstring bag, which you can carry over your shoulder.

When you’ve set up the table, you’ll get 70 square centimetres of space on top to eat, play games or just store your bits and bobs. The strong metal frame is made from aluminium, which makes it lightweight and easy to carry around.

Regatta Matano Small Folding Table

For great portability, you can’t go wrong with this collapsible steel camping table from Regatta. The tabletop folds in half to create a neat carry case - and there’s even a built-in handle for extra convenience.

The slimline design makes it easy to slide into car boots without too much hassle, so it’s perfect for busy family holidays.

Symple Stuff Camping Table

Here’s a versatile option: a low coffee table with a set of leg extenders to raise it up. In fact, this set comes in three different sizes, with maximum heights of 45cm, 60cm and 70cm, so you can choose the perfect one for your needs.

When you’re ready to set up the table, you’ll be able to insert the removable legs and tighten them with the adjusting screws. The whole set packs away neatly into a slimline design and has a carry handle for easy transportation.

Compact QUECHUA Camping bedside table

Few campers are lucky enough to enjoy the luxury of a bedside table, but thanks to this clever bit of kit, you can!

It’s just 30cm tall and wide, but has a removable shelf, large storage compartment and two mesh side pockets, so there’s plenty of room inside.

The best bit? The table packs down into a handy storage bag measuring just 31cm x 20cm x 6cm.

Plus, the frame is 100% steel, so it’s unlikely to break or warp.

Hexagonal and sociable camping table

The adjustable raised middle platform and hanging storage pouch give this design an edge over many other camping tables on the market.

Place sharing platters on the central ledge and keep belongings underneath, or use the table as a flat surface for game marathons. Alternatively, you can shorten the legs to create a useful coffee table.

It’ll comfortably seat six people, or up to eight at a squeeze, so you should be able to entertain family and friends easily.

VonHaus Garden Side Table

A wooden side table is an attractive alternative to the many metal designs out there. Long-lasting and relatively inexpensive, this smart model is a great choice. It’s made from oiled acacia hardwood, and just needs a quick teak oil top-up once a year to keep it looking as good as new.

This option has 50 square centimetres of tabletop space, but you can pack it up in seconds. Once folded, it’ll be 67cm tall but just 7cm deep, so you can easily slide it away for simple storage.

If you plan on using this table in your garden too, why not get the matching VonHaus Adirondack chair and footstool?

Helinox Table One Hard Top Camping Table

This camping table might look like it has a soft top, but the platform can hold up to 50kg, while the table as a whole weighs under 1kg. Plus, it folds up to fit inside a zipped carry case.

Unlike lots of other camping tables, this one has a stretchy internal cord to automatically assemble the legs for you. The poles are made from lightweight aluminium, making the table easy to move around.

Uquip Mercy Camping Table

Buy now from Alpine Trek (£77.36)

Uquip’s design is simple but effective: a steel table with a handy catch-all pouch hanging underneath. The top folds up to save space in your car or caravan and fits into a compact carry bag.

Once you’ve set up the table, you’ll get 70cm x 70cm space on top - enough to cater for up to four people. And as you’d expect, it’s made from strong aluminium, so it’s lightweight as well as sturdy.

While you might think you have to do without bulky items like tables and chairs while camping, there are plenty of clever designs available to help you relax in comfort. Many camping tables fold up to become under 10cm wide, so they’re simple to pack away in your car boot.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite camping tables available to buy online. Below, you’ll find a wide range of different styles, including options with hanging pockets, raised platforms and even games boards - and they all fold up for easy storage.

Find more ingenious camping equipment in our guides to the best camping pillows, sleeping bag liners and survival kit essentials.

The best camping tables you can buy today

Kampa Chieftain Field Kitchen

Far from your average folding table, this multifunctional set-up is a camping kitchen unit: a work surface, cupboard, bin and sink all rolled into one.

There’s room for your food and crockery, as well as any kitchen waste, and a hanging rail with hooks for your pans and utensils.

One of the most useful features is probably the built-in sink and draining board area; the removable washing-up tub collapses down for easy storage when you're done.

The powder-coated steel frame gives this large unit a sturdy feel, and the whole contraption is fairly easy to set-up and put away.

Regatta Foldable Camping Table With Board Games

If you love a board game, this is the camping table for you. It has all the useful features of the best outdoor equipment, including a convenient fold-up design, along with several game boards printed on top. You’ll be able to play family classics like chess, draughts and snakes and ladders.

The table comes with dice, but if you don’t have any pebbles or conkers to hand, you’ll need to get some draughts tokens or chess and checkers pieces to play.

Thanks to the aluminium frame and fibreglass top, this sturdy table should stand the test of time.

Aluminium Folding Camping Table with Bag

Clever design meets smart looks in this practical camping table. The top is made from interlocking slats, so you can roll it up for easy storage when you’re finished. It also comes with a handy drawstring bag, which you can carry over your shoulder.

When you’ve set up the table, you’ll get 70 square centimetres of space on top to eat, play games or just store your bits and bobs. The strong metal frame is made from aluminium, which makes it lightweight and easy to carry around.

Regatta Matano Small Folding Table

For great portability, you can’t go wrong with this collapsible steel camping table from Regatta. The tabletop folds in half to create a neat carry case - and there’s even a built-in handle for extra convenience.

The slimline design makes it easy to slide into car boots without too much hassle, so it’s perfect for busy family holidays.

Symple Stuff Camping Table

Here’s a versatile option: a low coffee table with a set of leg extenders to raise it up. In fact, this set comes in three different sizes, with maximum heights of 45cm, 60cm and 70cm, so you can choose the perfect one for your needs.

When you’re ready to set up the table, you’ll be able to insert the removable legs and tighten them with the adjusting screws. The whole set packs away neatly into a slimline design and has a carry handle for easy transportation.

Compact QUECHUA Camping bedside table

Few campers are lucky enough to enjoy the luxury of a bedside table, but thanks to this clever bit of kit, you can!

It’s just 30cm tall and wide, but has a removable shelf, large storage compartment and two mesh side pockets, so there’s plenty of room inside.

The best bit? The table packs down into a handy storage bag measuring just 31cm x 20cm x 6cm.

Plus, the frame is 100% steel, so it’s unlikely to break or warp.

Hexagonal and sociable camping table

The adjustable raised middle platform and hanging storage pouch give this design an edge over many other camping tables on the market.

Place sharing platters on the central ledge and keep belongings underneath, or use the table as a flat surface for game marathons. Alternatively, you can shorten the legs to create a useful coffee table.

It’ll comfortably seat six people, or up to eight at a squeeze, so you should be able to entertain family and friends easily.

VonHaus Garden Side Table

A wooden side table is an attractive alternative to the many metal designs out there. Long-lasting and relatively inexpensive, this smart model is a great choice. It’s made from oiled acacia hardwood, and just needs a quick teak oil top-up once a year to keep it looking as good as new.

This option has 50 square centimetres of tabletop space, but you can pack it up in seconds. Once folded, it’ll be 67cm tall but just 7cm deep, so you can easily slide it away for simple storage.

If you plan on using this table in your garden too, why not get the matching VonHaus Adirondack chair and footstool?

Helinox Table One Hard Top Camping Table

This camping table might look like it has a soft top, but the platform can hold up to 50kg, while the table as a whole weighs under 1kg. Plus, it folds up to fit inside a zipped carry case.

Unlike lots of other camping tables, this one has a stretchy internal cord to automatically assemble the legs for you. The poles are made from lightweight aluminium, making the table easy to move around.

Uquip Mercy Camping Table

Buy now from Alpine Trek (£77.36)

Uquip’s design is simple but effective: a steel table with a handy catch-all pouch hanging underneath. The top folds up to save space in your car or caravan and fits into a compact carry bag.

Advertisement

Once you’ve set up the table, you’ll get 70cm x 70cm space on top - enough to cater for up to four people. And as you’d expect, it’s made from strong aluminium, so it’s lightweight as well as sturdy.