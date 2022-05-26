12 reusable products to keep around the home

Face wipes, cling film, disposable toothbrushes… Many everyday household items are destined for landfill after just a short stint in our homes. But happily, there are plenty of sustainable alternatives designed to have a much longer lifespan.

While some people believe reusable products are less practical and more expensive than their single-use counterparts, they’re often incredibly easy to incorporate into your daily life. Plus, buying one set of reusable items rather than multiple disposable products should save you a lot of money in the long run.

The best reusable products to add to your home

Stasher bags

The best reusable products are versatile, and this one certainly has a lot of potential uses.

While Stasher bags are ideal for storing lunches and leftovers, you can also use them for a whole range of other purposes. Keep dog treats or wet sports kit inside when you go out and about, or add some ice cubes for a makeshift injury pack.

You can even steam veg, marinate meat and pop popcorn in the handy pouch. It’ll survive the microwave, freezer and dishwasher. Plus, you can use it for sous vide cooking.

Stasher bags are made from non-toxic silicone, free from harmful PVC and latex, and you can quickly seal them with a pinch. So, it’s always worth keeping a few of these reusable products in your kitchen drawer.

This is the sandwich pouch, but there are lots of different sized Stasher bags available online.

Reusable cotton rounds

Trading single-use make-up wipes or cotton wool for washable pads is a quick and easy swap. And if you use them every day, you’ll be saving a lot of waste from ending up in landfill.

Whether you’re removing make-up, toning your skin or cleaning children and pets, these handy reusable products will work well.

The 8cm-wide reusable pads are made from 70% bamboo and 30% cotton, so you can even compost them at home whenever you decide to upgrade. The sellers suggest they should last for at least 200 uses.

When they’re dirty, wash them in the included mesh bag - be sure to set your washing machine to a low water temperature to prolong their lifespan and save energy.

Etsy is a great place to shop for reusable cotton rounds as there are plenty of colourful designs to browse.

Reusable organic cotton produce bags

Many of us are guilty of hurriedly grabbing single-use bags at the shops when we forget our reusable ones. But unlike plastic and hessian ‘bags for life’, these produce pouches are compact and light enough to keep in your rucksack, handbag or car boot to use at short notice.

The bags also offer a convenient and attractive way to store and organise your food at home. Plus, they’re breathable, so your fruit and veg should last longer when stored inside.

Choose between plain and mesh bags in four different sizes; both are made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, ethically produced in India. Alternatively, why not choose the variety pack of plain or mesh pouches? You’ll get three different sizes.

Reusable bowl covers

It’s all too easy to reach for cling film when sealing up leftovers, but these fabric covers will keep your food fresh without the need for single-use plastic. They’re made from linen with handy elasticated edges, so stretching them over bowls and cups is easy.

Just throw them in the washing machine to clean.

You’ll get three different sizes in the set, which can fit bowls up to 18cm, 22cm and 30cm in diameter. They’re all made in the UK, and you can choose between two pretty colour options: natural linen and duck egg blue.

These bowl covers are a convenient, easy-to-clean option, but you could also invest in some beeswax wrap or silicone lids to cut down on cling film.

Linen napkins

Switching to linen napkins is one upgrade most of us are happy to make. Not only do they save on paper, but they’re also a lovely addition to your dining table or picnic spread.

H&M stocks a wide range of affordable 100% linen tableware, like these napkins, which come in colours like white, beige and turquoise. Why not pair them with the matching tablecloths (available in small or large)?

H&M has lots more sustainable yet beautiful homeware products, such as coconut scrubbers and reusable dishcloths.

Refillable notebook, Papier pen & refills

Here are some reusable products you may not have previously considered. Swapping plastic biros for metal pens, and hardback notebooks for refillable cases is another way to cut down on waste. And these two reusable products certainly prove sustainable swaps can also be sleek and stylish upgrades.

Opting for pencils over pens is a start; another way to avoid plastic is to invest in one of the many sustainable pens available online made from durable materials like metal. Papier sells these beautiful hexagonal ones in a range of colours, along with ink refills to top them up time and time again.

Team your new pen with a refillable notepad cover. This A5 case is made from luxury vegan leather, which you can personalise with your initials. Rather than sending a hardback notebook to landfill when you’ve used all the pages, you can simply replace the inner jotting pad with a fresh set of sheets.

This notebook case has clear PU flaps to keep your pages in place, as well as a ribbon page marker. Plus, you’ll get an A5 jotter inside.

Electric toothbrush & recyclable heads

With so many alternatives to plastic toothbrushes available, there’s no reason to carry on using disposable versions. By switching to an electric model, you’ll not only be limiting the amount of plastic you send to landfill; you’ll also be getting a superior brushing experience.

Like all the best electric toothbrushes, the Oral B Pro 3 has a two-minute timer, 360° pressure sensor and a rechargeable two-week battery.

To further reduce waste, pair your electric toothbrush with a recyclable head. Just save up your used ones and send them back to the makers for recycling in the pre-paid envelope. You can choose between standard and charcoal heads for either Oral B or Philips Sonicare toothbrushes. They’re all made here in the UK.

Alternatively, if electric toothbrushes aren’t right for you, why not try a disposable bamboo brush? You can even get sustainable bamboo interdental brushes and electric toothbrush heads.

Lint Remover Brushes

Most lint removers have a long roll of sticky plastic sheets, most of which end up in the bin after just one use. Reusable products like these take things back to basics, proving that the sustainable option is often the most convenient too.

The fabric on this BPA-free lint remover brush picks up dust and fluff when you run it over clothes or furniture. Then, the base captures and collects the waste for easy cleaning. It should work for dust, hair, loose thread and any other bits of fluff, so it’s a versatile option to keep around the home.

For pet hair and knitwear pilling, you may want to opt for a slightly different design. Try this wood and metal lint remover, which can stand up to slightly tougher jobs.

Insulated water bottle & coffee flask

A reusable bottle is a must for anyone who wants to cut down on their plastic waste. According to Water.org, the UK gets through 7.7 billion plastic water bottles per year - an average of three a week per person. By carrying a reusable bottle with you when out and about, it’s easy to eliminate this completely unnecessary plastic usage.

Hydro Flask has a wide range of different insulated bottles, designed to keep your drink hot for 12 hours and cold for 24. Try this 21oz bottle for day-to-day outings, or choose the 16oz coffee flask to cut down on takeaway cups. It’ll fit underneath most brewing machines, so it’s a versatile option. Plus, it has a leak-proof lid and is dishwasher-safe.