Cottages in Devon: the best places to stay while on holiday

Whether you’re hiking part of the South West Coast Path or taking it easy on the beach, having a cosy cottage to return to at the end of the day is a real treat when you’re visiting Devon. From traditional thatched roofs and wooden beams to the more modern townhouses, there are plenty of options. We’ve put together a list of the ten best Devon holiday cottages to make your holiday planning that little bit easier.

The cottages are spread out across Devon so if you’re at the start of planning your trip, you might even find a cottage that inspires you to visit a specific region.

Best Devon holiday cottages

Hayloft at Magnolia Lake, Mamhead near Dawlish

Sykes Holiday Cottages

You might think you’ve entered a fairy tale if you stumbled upon this quaint cottage with its four-poster bed and flowery walls. It is situated in Mamhead, a rural village 5.1 miles from the seaside town, Dawlish. Sleeping four people, this is ideal if you’re looking to truly escape crowds and business. While being in a secluded spot, you’re still in reach of Dartmoor National Park as well as the coast so you’ll not be stuck for things to do.

The well-equipped house has plenty of cooking facilities making it a top choice if you’re after a relaxing night in with friends. It would be a great option whatever the season because it has a sunny patio area that lends itself well to alfresco dining, as well as a wood burning stove for those chillier evenings. There is a second bedroom with two single beds so this would work well for a family of four. Book Hayloft at Magnolia Lake now at Sykes Holiday Cottages

West Challacombe Cottage, West Exmoor

National Trust

Another option for a group of four, this time in North Devon. West Challacombe Cottage is a twenty minute walk from shops and restaurants in Combe Martin, where you can also find beaches and rock pools to explore.

The cottage sits high on Holdstone Down so you can enjoy lovely views of stunning hills and coastal heathland. This is a great base if you’re keen to walk some of the South West Coast Path. With a fairly rustic yet modern feel, the bright rooms are decorated with warm colours and there’s even a sweet little picnic table outside for you to have your breakfast or a nice glass of wine.

Book the West Challacombe Cottage now at National Trust

Warden at Bull Point Lighthouse, Mortehoe

Rural Retreats

This Devon holiday cottage is situated in North Devon, not far from Mortehoe, and sleeps two people. With a Blue Flag sandy beach just a ten minute drive away, and such spectacular views surrounding the grounds, this special spot is likely to be a huge hit. There is a separate lounge and dining room so you should have plenty of space. If you’d like to pack in lots of action on your trip to Devon, activities such as karting, surfing and cycling are all up for grabs.

Book Warden at Bull Point Lighthouse now at Rural Retreats

5 Exe Street, Topsham

Sykes Holiday Cottages

If you prefer being that little bit closer to the action, you can walk to pubs and restaurants from this charming, three-floored house in Topsham. Set on the River Exe estuary, Topsham is close to both Exeter and Exmouth so you can explore Devon and its many lovely towns and cities when staying at this house. There are three bedrooms so it would be a great place for a big family or a group of friends. It is beautifully decorated so it’s bound to go down well with your group.

Book 5 Exe Street now at Sykes Holiday Cottages

Florence, Launceston

holidaycottages.co.uk

This quirky hut situated in Launceston is a fun alternative to a hotel or campsite. Don’t be fooled by the rustic exterior as inside you can enjoy a king-size bed, a wood burner and a white robe. The hut is close to Devon and Cornwall’s border so you’re surrounded by tempting options.

Because you’re an easy drive to the A30, the walker’s paradise that is Dartmoor National Park is accessible or if you’re a surfing enthusiast, you can head to Bude. Roadford Lake is also a great choice for lovers of the outdoors.

Book Florence now at holidaycottages.co.uk

2 The Square, Hope Cove

Toad Hall Cottages

If you want the full effect of a traditional chocolate box cottage, with low ceilings, exposed beams and a thatched roof, this could be your answer. This Devon holiday cottage is in Hope Cove – a cute fishing village on the south coast of Devon – and sleeps four. With easy access to the South West Coast path and two beaches to choose from, it’s a lovely place for families and keen walkers. Exploring Bolberry Down is a fantastic activity to do while staying here.

Book 2 The Square now at Toad Hall Cottages

Eco Friendly 2-Bed Lodge, Torrington

Booking.com

This dog-friendly lodge is ideal for a large family or group of six on the lookout for a more rustic, adventurous stay rather than a luxurious pad. The first bedroom has a double bed and the second has four bunk beds, so despite it being a two bedroomed hut, there is plenty of sleeping space.

There are restaurants and cafes just a short drive away or if you’d rather relax in the lodge, there are cooking facilities available to use. Situated in North Devon, the lodge is just a five minute drive from the beautiful RHS Garden Rosemoor if you fancy a gentle stroll around the grounds.

Book the Eco Friendly 2-bed Lodge now at Booking.com

Primrose Barn, Doddiscombsleigh

Sykes Holiday Cottages

You might be tempted to spend all holiday in this luxurious barn conversion, but with its convenient location, you’ll be as equally tempted to explore the surrounding area. You can spend the day exploring Dartmoor National Park, kayaking along the River Teign or admiring Exeter’s striking architecture. It’s an ideal choice for walkers with Teign Valley and Haldon Forest nearby.

The interior is stunning and it’s kitted out with modern appliances so there is certainly a touch of glamour if you’re looking to treat yourself. There are three bedrooms so the house can sleep six guests, making it an excellent choice for a celebration.

Book Primrose Barn now at Sykes Holiday Cottages

Boutique Studio Style Pod, Beer

vrbo

If a peaceful stay in a pretty seaside village sounds up your street, Beer could be a place to consider. A historic fishing village on the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, Beer is a great option if you’re looking for a chilled-out break where you can tuck into fish and chips and admire the cute beach huts and white cliffs.

This impressively designed, cute pod can sleep two people and it has all of the necessary cooking facilities including a kettle, hob, barbeque and a fridge.

Book the Boutique Studio Style Pod now at vrbo

Landward Cottage, Start Point Lighthouse, Kingsbridge

Rural Retreats

If dramatic location is top of your priority list, Landward Cottage at Start Point Lighthouse shouldn’t disappoint. Situated between Dartmouth and Salcombe, this three-bedroomed house sleeps five guests and, if you’re keen to bring your four-legged friends, two dogs.

This house has everything you need in terms of amenities including a freezer, a washing machine and an oven so if you fancy filling the car and hiding out for a week, that’s very doable. There is also an outdoor seating area where you can sit back and appreciate the unique and spectacular location. The drive is part of the South West Coast Path so you’re likely to spot fellow holidaymakers ambling by.

Book the Landward Cottage now at Rural Retreats

