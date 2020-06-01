Countryside TV, film and radio: what’s on this month

What’s on in July 2020? Here is our pick of the best countryside TV, film and radio to enjoy this month

A Wild Year

BBC Two

Friday 3, 10, 17 July

Advertisement

Focusing on three distinct regions within Britain – the Pembrokeshire Coast, North York Moors and the Fens – A Wild Year captures the rhythm of these unique habitats over the four seasons. The first episode focuses on the sea-spritzed coastline of Pembrokeshire, home to spectacular wildlife from grey seals to colourful puffins. The Atlantic ocean shapes the seasons here, in a region where farmers grow the earliest potatoes while sheep graze clifftop pastures. In the Fens, water also shapes the landscape, but here we find an ancient mosaic of wetlands covering hundreds of square miles, brimming with wildlife. Migrating whooper swans flock here in their thousands to spend the winter, while in spring, ‘mad’ march hares box away over-eager suitors.

BBC

The Hidden Wilds of the Motorway

iPlayer

Author Helen Macdonald goes in search of the wild worlds hidden besides Britain’s busiest road – the M25. This congested artery has looped around London for nearly 35 years, and in that time nature has had adjust and adapt to its dangerous, noisy presence. Great tits are altering the pitch of their call to be audible over the motorway’s roar; deer have had to find a safe crossing to avoid its hazards. Macdonald begins her investigation south of the Thames at Kent’s Junction 1 and travels clockwise, discovering a wealth of wildlife, from autumn fungi and brown trout to kestrels and foxes. Along the way, she unearths unusual artistic connections to the motorway, including the landscape paintings of Samuel Palmer, which caused the motorway to be diverted, and the novels of JG Ballard, whose dystopian novels were influenced by the waysides and forgotten corners of our urban infrastructure.

Find out more

BBC

Ocean Autopsy: The Secret Story of Our Sea

iPlayer

Available until 8 July

What impact have humans had on the complex system of water that sustains life on earth? Oceanographer Dr Helen Czerski and zoologist Dr George McGavin set out to dissect the ocean and analyse the damage that our toxins and nano-plastics are causing, using the North Sea as their specimen. These waters have been polluted for longer than any other sea on the planet and, in the past 50 years, have warmed twice as fast as the rest of the world’s ocean. By investigating what is happening here, scientists can predict what will follow in other waters. Although the outlook is dire, there are rays of hope and stories of revival. George visits Wallasea Island Wild Coast Project, a coastal wetland restoration initiative on the Essex coast, while Helen performs a health check on the sea on board the Pelagia.

Find out more

BBC

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

iPlayer

Series 1 and 2

In these funny, reflective and beautiful series, comedians and lifelong friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse exchange anecdotes and reminiscences while travelling the country to fish in Britain’s lakes, rivers, streams and seas. The locations they visit are often spectacular, and the set-up is appealing laid-back, and Paul and Bob settle down to while away the day angling, chatting and catching the occasional fish. Paul’s lifelong passion for the pastime is nicely set against Bob’s more novice enthusiasm, and their respective energies and tempos, set against nature’s tranquility, create a lovely flowing show that manages to be amusing and lively yet calm.

Find out more

BBC

Grand Tour of Scotland’s Lochs

Series 1, iPlayer

Paul Murton sets out to explore the lochs of Scotland, travelling from the wilds of the west coast to the Grampian Mountains, discovering the secrets of these iconic features of the Scottish landscape. He starts with the wilds of Loch Etive and the spectacular tidal race of the Falls of Lora, where kayakers revel in the overfalls and ride a three-metre standing wave, before high-altitude camping on a hill opposite Buchaille Etive More as the sunset lights up the hundreds of lochans across Rannoch Moor. In episode two, Paul travels from Loch Gairloch to Loch Maree, a grand tour that includes meeting the king and queen of Islonia, matching a medieval feat of archery, diving on a wartime wreck in Loch Ewe and finding himself short-changed at the money tree on an island in Loch Maree. Episode three sees Paul brave a chilly swim across Loch Ba and struggle against the elements while trainspotting, before meeting some veteran Tunnel Tigers – men who tunnelled deep inside the Grampians, diverting water to hydroelectric schemes.

Find out more

BBC

Roaming in the Wild

BBC Scotland, available on iPlayer

Wildlife film-maker Andrew O’Donnell and his pal Mark Taylor have made it their mission to explore Scotland in a series of off-the-grid adventures. The two begin with an ambitious attempt to cross the bare and boggy terrain of Rannoch Moor by Canadian canoe – via the waterways that link Loch Ba, Loch Laidon and onto Loch Rannoch – in just five days. Other challenges include crossing Scotland’s deepest loch on inflatable packrafts, cycling from John O’ Groats to Cape Wrath

on a tandem bike, and canoeing along the River Forth to Stirling.

Find out more

Glastonbury

iPlayer

The BBC will attempt the ambitious feat of bringing the spirit of Glastonbury to the small screen, despite the festival’s cancellation this year. Highlights of previous years at Worthy Farm will air on BBC Two and BBC Four, including David Bowie, Beyonce and Adele, while more than 60 classic sets over the past 50 years will be available to view on iPlayer.

Find out more

Natural World: Weasels: Feisty and Fearless

iPlayer

Why are weasels so often associated with villainy? In an effort to reveal their true nature, this film follows the adventures of Twiz, an orphaned weasel, and visits a garden in Yorkshire where a first-time stoat mother tries to raise her family .

Find out more

Channel 5

Britain by Bike with Larry and George Lamb

My5 TV

In the second series of this laughter-filled travelogue, Larry Lamb and his son George explore more of the country’s best cycle routes, excavate Roman ruins, encounter exciting wildlife, and even sleep in a spooky haunted castle, uncovering some family history along the way. Episode one sees father and son in Northumberland where they cycle beside Hadrian’s Wall before joining an archaeological dig, then ride on to Craster for kippers. In the next episode, the pair load their bikes on the ferry to tour the tropical Isles of Scilly, where they make fudge using local gin before heading to St Mary’s to row in the oldest pilot gig on the Isles. A race through the Peak District is next, with a stop for some springtime sheep washing, then it’s on to Snowdonia in Wales for an exhilarating zip-wire ride. In Northern Ireland, the Lambs spot seals in Stangford Lough, and in the final episode, the pair land on soft white sand on Barra in the Outer Hebrides to take on the epic 185-mile Hebridean Cycle Way.

BBC

Natural World: Super-Powered Eagles

BBC iPlayer

This study of the eagle examines the science behind the bird of prey’s formidable abilities. Bird specialist Lloyd Buck puts his golden eagle Tilly to the test in a series of experiments; and viewers can follow the dramatic story of a family of bald eagles.

Find out more

Closed Country: Changing Seasons

BBC Sounds

Helen Mark looks at the changing seasons on her family farm near Limavady on the edge of Lough Foyle in Northern Ireland. She climbs up a steep embankment through yellow gorse to take in the view over the saltmarsh, where birds gather at the water’s edge, and discusses the salmon smolt.

Find out more here

Channel 4

The Yorkshire Dales and the Lakes

All 4

What’s it like to work in the national parks of Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District? Three series of this documentary programme worked hard to find out, capturing the stories of its people, from scarecrow festivals and livestock auctions, to competing microbreweries, mountain rescues and wild swims

Find out more

BBC

Springwatch

iPlayer

Taking a fascinating look at the impact the lockdown is having on Britain’s wildlife, this latest series documents nature from the presenters’ local patches, as Chris Packham, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams broadcast live from their homes in the New Forest, Cornwall and mid-Wales respectively. “This Springwatch will be a series like no other,” says Chris Packham. “As the country experiences lockdown, the natural world offers solace to so many. I’m delighted that through the magic of modern technology, the team will be able to share the splendour of spring with the nation again this year.” It will be fascinating to see how the native wildlife of the UK has adjusted to life in both towns and in the country without the presence of people.

Find out more

BBC

The Peregrine

BBC Sounds

David Attenborough reads from The Peregrine, a classic of British nature writing written more than 50 years ago, in which JA Baker records his obsessive attempts to follow, study and understand a pair of peregrine falcons as he walks the fens landscape of the Essex coast.

Find out more

Cornwall: This Fishing Life

BBC iPlayer

This six-episode series follows the fortunes of the fisherfolk of Cornwall, introducing viewers to the fishing families of Megavissey, the Newlyn fleets that compete to catch the Cornish sardine (formerly known as the pilchard) and the big and small boats that fish the coast. What will the future hold for these communities post-Brexit?

Find out more

ITV

Wonders of the Coast Path

ITV

Presented by Sean Fletcher, this new six-part series explores the fascinating regions along the Wales Coast Path, from the marine wildlife of Cardigan Bay to copper smelting in the ancient Great Orme Mines in Llandudno. Sean walks the paths and meets the people who help to make these places so special, while sampling beach cookouts and spotting local wildlife. The series offers a great opportunity for an armchair adventure, as Sean leads the way around this spectacular coast.

Find out more

BBC

This Country

BBC iPlayer

Returning for its third and final series, this mockumentery set in a Cotswold village catches up with its heroes, hapless cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe and ever-hopeful local vicar Reverend Seaton. In episode three, an infamous Mucklowe family member returns to the village, causing Kerry to re-evaluate her living arrangements. Meanwhile, the vicar and Kurtan help Len get back on his feet.

Find out more

Green Originals

BBC Sounds

This wide-ranging series asks today’s green thinkers to talk about the people who have inspired them, the pioneering scientists, campaigners and communicators of the last 60 years who have swum against the tide to influence our opinion and behaviour on the environment. Profiles of Rachel Carson and James Lovelock sit alongside those of Joni Mitchell and Margaret Thatcher.

Find out more

Nature’s Great Invaders

BBC Sounds

In this five-part series, Derek Mooney examines Britain’s non-native invasive species and the complicated attitudes they engender, from the ubiquitous grey squirrel and the ring-necked parakeet to Japenese knotweed and ash dieback fungus.

Find out more

BBC

Our Coast

BBC iPlayer

Presenters Adrian Chiles and Mahreen Baig explore four coastlines linked by the Irish Sea, beginning with the Merseryside Coast, stretching from Sefton Sands to the Wirral. This is a gentle coastal tour with amiable company, featuring the people who live and work along these shores, exciting encounters with wildlife, and beautiful shots of these dramatic landscapes.

Advertisement

Find out more