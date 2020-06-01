Countryside TV, film and radio: what’s on this month
Can't decide what to watch or listen to this month? Here's our round-up of the best countryside TV, films and radio that you won't want to miss…
What’s on in July 2020? Here is our pick of the best countryside TV, film and radio to enjoy this month
A Wild Year
- BBC Two
- Friday 3, 10, 17 July
Focusing on three distinct regions within Britain – the Pembrokeshire Coast, North York Moors and the Fens – A Wild Year captures the rhythm of these unique habitats over the four seasons. The first episode focuses on the sea-spritzed coastline of Pembrokeshire, home to spectacular wildlife from grey seals to colourful puffins. The Atlantic ocean shapes the seasons here, in a region where farmers grow the earliest potatoes while sheep graze clifftop pastures. In the Fens, water also shapes the landscape, but here we find an ancient mosaic of wetlands covering hundreds of square miles, brimming with wildlife. Migrating whooper swans flock here in their thousands to spend the winter, while in spring, ‘mad’ march hares box away over-eager suitors.
The Hidden Wilds of the Motorway
- iPlayer
Author Helen Macdonald goes in search of the wild worlds hidden besides Britain’s busiest road – the M25. This congested artery has looped around London for nearly 35 years, and in that time nature has had adjust and adapt to its dangerous, noisy presence. Great tits are altering the pitch of their call to be audible over the motorway’s roar; deer have had to find a safe crossing to avoid its hazards. Macdonald begins her investigation south of the Thames at Kent’s Junction 1 and travels clockwise, discovering a wealth of wildlife, from autumn fungi and brown trout to kestrels and foxes. Along the way, she unearths unusual artistic connections to the motorway, including the landscape paintings of Samuel Palmer, which caused the motorway to be diverted, and the novels of JG Ballard, whose dystopian novels were influenced by the waysides and forgotten corners of our urban infrastructure.
Ocean Autopsy: The Secret Story of Our Sea
- iPlayer
- Available until 8 July
What impact have humans had on the complex system of water that sustains life on earth? Oceanographer Dr Helen Czerski and zoologist Dr George McGavin set out to dissect the ocean and analyse the damage that our toxins and nano-plastics are causing, using the North Sea as their specimen. These waters have been polluted for longer than any other sea on the planet and, in the past 50 years, have warmed twice as fast as the rest of the world’s ocean. By investigating what is happening here, scientists can predict what will follow in other waters. Although the outlook is dire, there are rays of hope and stories of revival. George visits Wallasea Island Wild Coast Project, a coastal wetland restoration initiative on the Essex coast, while Helen performs a health check on the sea on board the Pelagia.
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- iPlayer
- Series 1 and 2
In these funny, reflective and beautiful series, comedians and lifelong friends Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse exchange anecdotes and reminiscences while travelling the country to fish in Britain’s lakes, rivers, streams and seas. The locations they visit are often spectacular, and the set-up is appealing laid-back, and Paul and Bob settle down to while away the day angling, chatting and catching the occasional fish. Paul’s lifelong passion for the pastime is nicely set against Bob’s more novice enthusiasm, and their respective energies and tempos, set against nature’s tranquility, create a lovely flowing show that manages to be amusing and lively yet calm.
Grand Tour of Scotland’s Lochs
- Series 1, iPlayer
Paul Murton sets out to explore the lochs of Scotland, travelling from the wilds of the west coast to the Grampian Mountains, discovering the secrets of these iconic features of the Scottish landscape. He starts with the wilds of Loch Etive and the spectacular tidal race of the Falls of Lora, where kayakers revel in the overfalls and ride a three-metre standing wave, before high-altitude camping on a hill opposite Buchaille Etive More as the sunset lights up the hundreds of lochans across Rannoch Moor. In episode two, Paul travels from Loch Gairloch to Loch Maree, a grand tour that includes meeting the king and queen of Islonia, matching a medieval feat of archery, diving on a wartime wreck in Loch Ewe and finding himself short-changed at the money tree on an island in Loch Maree. Episode three sees Paul brave a chilly swim across Loch Ba and struggle against the elements while trainspotting, before meeting some veteran Tunnel Tigers – men who tunnelled deep inside the Grampians, diverting water to hydroelectric schemes.
Roaming in the Wild
- BBC Scotland, available on iPlayer
Wildlife film-maker Andrew O’Donnell and his pal Mark Taylor have made it their mission to explore Scotland in a series of off-the-grid adventures. The two begin with an ambitious attempt to cross the bare and boggy terrain of Rannoch Moor by Canadian canoe – via the waterways that link Loch Ba, Loch Laidon and onto Loch Rannoch – in just five days. Other challenges include crossing Scotland’s deepest loch on inflatable packrafts, cycling from John O’ Groats to Cape Wrath
on a tandem bike, and canoeing along the River Forth to Stirling.
Glastonbury
- iPlayer
The BBC will attempt the ambitious feat of bringing the spirit of Glastonbury to the small screen, despite the festival’s cancellation this year. Highlights of previous years at Worthy Farm will air on BBC Two and BBC Four, including David Bowie, Beyonce and Adele, while more than 60 classic sets over the past 50 years will be available to view on iPlayer.
Natural World: Weasels: Feisty and Fearless
- iPlayer
Why are weasels so often associated with villainy? In an effort to reveal their true nature, this film follows the adventures of Twiz, an orphaned weasel, and visits a garden in Yorkshire where a first-time stoat mother tries to raise her family .
Britain by Bike with Larry and George Lamb
- My5 TV
In the second series of this laughter-filled travelogue, Larry Lamb and his son George explore more of the country’s best cycle routes, excavate Roman ruins, encounter exciting wildlife, and even sleep in a spooky haunted castle, uncovering some family history along the way. Episode one sees father and son in Northumberland where they cycle beside Hadrian’s Wall before joining an archaeological dig, then ride on to Craster for kippers. In the next episode, the pair load their bikes on the ferry to tour the tropical Isles of Scilly, where they make fudge using local gin before heading to St Mary’s to row in the oldest pilot gig on the Isles. A race through the Peak District is next, with a stop for some springtime sheep washing, then it’s on to Snowdonia in Wales for an exhilarating zip-wire ride. In Northern Ireland, the Lambs spot seals in Stangford Lough, and in the final episode, the pair land on soft white sand on Barra in the Outer Hebrides to take on the epic 185-mile Hebridean Cycle Way.
Natural World: Super-Powered Eagles
- BBC iPlayer
This study of the eagle examines the science behind the bird of prey’s formidable abilities. Bird specialist Lloyd Buck puts his golden eagle Tilly to the test in a series of experiments; and viewers can follow the dramatic story of a family of bald eagles.
Closed Country: Changing Seasons
- BBC Sounds
Helen Mark looks at the changing seasons on her family farm near Limavady on the edge of Lough Foyle in Northern Ireland. She climbs up a steep embankment through yellow gorse to take in the view over the saltmarsh, where birds gather at the water’s edge, and discusses the salmon smolt.
The Yorkshire Dales and the Lakes
- All 4
What’s it like to work in the national parks of Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District? Three series of this documentary programme worked hard to find out, capturing the stories of its people, from scarecrow festivals and livestock auctions, to competing microbreweries, mountain rescues and wild swims
Springwatch
- iPlayer
Taking a fascinating look at the impact the lockdown is having on Britain’s wildlife, this latest series documents nature from the presenters’ local patches, as Chris Packham, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams broadcast live from their homes in the New Forest, Cornwall and mid-Wales respectively. “This Springwatch will be a series like no other,” says Chris Packham. “As the country experiences lockdown, the natural world offers solace to so many. I’m delighted that through the magic of modern technology, the team will be able to share the splendour of spring with the nation again this year.” It will be fascinating to see how the native wildlife of the UK has adjusted to life in both towns and in the country without the presence of people.
The Peregrine
- BBC Sounds
David Attenborough reads from The Peregrine, a classic of British nature writing written more than 50 years ago, in which JA Baker records his obsessive attempts to follow, study and understand a pair of peregrine falcons as he walks the fens landscape of the Essex coast.
Cornwall: This Fishing Life
- BBC iPlayer
This six-episode series follows the fortunes of the fisherfolk of Cornwall, introducing viewers to the fishing families of Megavissey, the Newlyn fleets that compete to catch the Cornish sardine (formerly known as the pilchard) and the big and small boats that fish the coast. What will the future hold for these communities post-Brexit?
Wonders of the Coast Path
- ITV
Presented by Sean Fletcher, this new six-part series explores the fascinating regions along the Wales Coast Path, from the marine wildlife of Cardigan Bay to copper smelting in the ancient Great Orme Mines in Llandudno. Sean walks the paths and meets the people who help to make these places so special, while sampling beach cookouts and spotting local wildlife. The series offers a great opportunity for an armchair adventure, as Sean leads the way around this spectacular coast.
This Country
- BBC iPlayer
Returning for its third and final series, this mockumentery set in a Cotswold village catches up with its heroes, hapless cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe and ever-hopeful local vicar Reverend Seaton. In episode three, an infamous Mucklowe family member returns to the village, causing Kerry to re-evaluate her living arrangements. Meanwhile, the vicar and Kurtan help Len get back on his feet.
Green Originals
- BBC Sounds
This wide-ranging series asks today’s green thinkers to talk about the people who have inspired them, the pioneering scientists, campaigners and communicators of the last 60 years who have swum against the tide to influence our opinion and behaviour on the environment. Profiles of Rachel Carson and James Lovelock sit alongside those of Joni Mitchell and Margaret Thatcher.
Nature’s Great Invaders
- BBC Sounds
In this five-part series, Derek Mooney examines Britain’s non-native invasive species and the complicated attitudes they engender, from the ubiquitous grey squirrel and the ring-necked parakeet to Japenese knotweed and ash dieback fungus.
Our Coast
- BBC iPlayer
Presenters Adrian Chiles and Mahreen Baig explore four coastlines linked by the Irish Sea, beginning with the Merseryside Coast, stretching from Sefton Sands to the Wirral. This is a gentle coastal tour with amiable company, featuring the people who live and work along these shores, exciting encounters with wildlife, and beautiful shots of these dramatic landscapes.
Where is Countryfile visiting this week and what time is it on BBC1?
Countryfile visits Ballycastle this week on the show – find out what time and when Countryfile is on TV with our episode guide.
Find out more about this week’s show