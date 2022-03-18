Best Mother’s Day gifts: perfect presents to buy this year

Coming up with original Mother’s Day gift ideas can be tricky, especially if you want to avoid the traditional shop-bought flowers and food. But there are plenty of thoughtful presents out there to buy for your mum before the big day, from small beauty gift boxes to year-long membership and subscription packages.

This is our selection of the best Mother’s Day gift ideas for mums who love the natural world. Keep scrolling to get present inspiration.

Feeling crafty? There’s still time to find homemade gift ideas for this Mother’s Day.

Best Mother’s Day gift ideas this spring

RHS Home Grown Herbal Bath Salts

For luxurious toiletries made with quality ingredients, try the RHS’s Home Grown collection. Using plants from the vegetable patch, the brand has created soap, hand cream and even anti-bac gel, all sold in recycled or recyclable packaging.

These are the RHS’s vegan and cruelty-free pink Himalayan bath salts, rich in magnesium, potassium and calcium. Blended with crushed rosemary and thyme, they have all the ingredients for a fragrant and rejuvenating soak.

For more botanical pampering products made with homegrown plants, take a look at the RHS’s Lavender Garden and Trellis collections.

Lavender Eye Pillow

Buy now from National Trust (£16.00)

If your mum is in need of some well-earned rest, you can help her wind down with one of the National Trust’s calming eye pillows. They’re made in the Stroud Valleys by Soap Folk, which is proud to sell cruelty-free products without plastic or palm oil.

This sweet pouch is made from 100% cotton and contains a mix of lavender and lightly weighted organic flaxseed to help it sit against the face and block the light. With its soothing fragrance, it should revitalise tired eyes and aid sleep.

Berkshire Botanical Honey & Orange Blossom Gin

As well as being one of the UK’s biggest Christmas tree growers, Yattendon Estate in Berkshire makes delicious botanical gins infused with local ingredients.

This golden-coloured beauty is just one of Berkshire Botanical’s tasty recipes, made with honey sourced from within the county. Use it to whip up delicious G&Ts or cocktails for your mum – or hand over the whole bottle. Each one has its own unique colouring and a beautifully illustrated label.

But the brand’s connection to British birds and animals goes beyond its illustrated bottle labels; it also works to protect them through its partnership with Berks, Bucks & Oxon Wildlife Trust.

Joules RSPB embroidered top & socks

To create this top and pair of socks, Joules partnered with the RSPB and donates to the charity every time it sells an item from the range. In a nod to the collaboration, both pieces feature an embroidered Great Tit set against cheerful blue stripes, so they’d make a lovely spring-themed Mother’s Day gift.

Joules is also part of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) to avoid relying on environmentally damaging practices. While the top is 100% cotton, the socks also include ‘Lenzing Ecovero’ viscose, which comes from sustainably sourced wood and pulp.

Vineyard Tour with Afternoon Tea or Lunch for Two

Sometimes the best Mother’s Day gifts are experiences rather than wrapped presents – and what could be better than a relaxed vineyard trip followed by a delicious lunch?

Accompany your mum on the outing and you’ll see every stage of the wine-making process, from cultivating the vines through to fermentation and, of course, sampling the end product! When the tour is over, you can indulge in a tasty lunch or afternoon tea to round off the trip.

Choose one of nine locations across the UK for this event, or browse the many other vineyard tours available to book across the UK.

BBC Countryfile Magazine Subscription

Buy now from BuySubscriptions (£9.99)

A subscription to BBC Countryfile magazine makes a wonderful Mother’s Day gift for mums who love the great outdoors. With this special offer, you can get six issues for just £9.99 – or £1.66 per issue – saving you 67% of the full price.

Or, if you wanted to give a whole year of BBC Countryfile magazine, you could save 38% and buy 13 issues of the magazine for £39.99. It’s quick and easy to set up a Direct Debit and you can cancel at any time.

The London Honey Company Infused Duo

The London Honey Company sells a whole range of premium honeys, many with unusual flavour combinations made from all-natural ingredients. With this duo pack, you’ll get two of the brand’s best-selling infused honeys.

The first jar is a warming spiced blend, made by mixing creamed British honey with spicy ginger and ground turmeric. Swirl it into hot water to create soothing drinks.

The lighter option – pure Acacia honey infused with vanilla pods – makes a fragrant addition to fresh fruit, yoghurt and desserts.

Bramley Gardener’s Greenhouse Natural Beauty Set

This is Bramley’s beautifully presented greenhouse set, which comes with the brand’s best-selling hand wash, body wash and bubble bath, as well as hand cream and body lotion.

Bramley’s natural toiletries are expertly blended by aromatherapists who know their stuff – the heady floral fragrances of soothing lavender and toning geranium is balanced perfectly with petitgrain to create a handwash and hand cream – made with almond oil, shea butter and aloe vera leaf juice powder – that soothes, protects and moisturises skin.

Made with 100% biodegradable ingredients with no harsh chemicals or artificial colours, the products are vegan and cruelty-free. The UK-based brand only uses Fair Trade, sustainably produced essential oils. Plus, all the packaging is compostable, even the bubble wrap.

Also included is a pack of wildflower seeds, so you can help create habitats for local wildlife.

National Trust Individual Annual Gift Membership

Buy now from National Trust (£76.80)

For under £80, you can buy a year’s membership to the National Trust, giving your mum unlimited free entry to more than 500 sites across the UK. It also includes free use of most of the organisation’s car parks, so you can drive to rural beauty spots for a hike or dog walk whenever you fancy it.

As well as access to the National Trust’s historical houses, castles and gardens, this gift pack includes magazines and regular newsletters filled with travel and day trip inspiration.

Round Terracotta Bird Bath

Buy now from National Trust (£25.00)

A bird bath makes a lovely gift for anyone who enjoys a spot of wildlife watching in their own garden. With its natural green glaze, this one should look smart among plants and paving.

The bowl is just over 30cm across and made from terracotta, with two little birds perched on one side as a finishing touch.

Mother’s Day RSPB card

Buy now from RSPB (£2.75)

Looking for a tasteful Mother’s Day card to go along with your present? The RSPB has produced a range of sweet designs inspired by the natural world. We love this one with its sunshine-yellow colouring and five pretty birds, but you can also get a rabbit or hedgehog version.

They’re printed in the UK on FSC-approved card and completely free from plastic.