Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Days Out
  4. Day out: Meelmore Lodge, County Down

Day out: Meelmore Lodge, County Down

Meelmore Lodge is so well positioned that you don’t even need a car to begin your day of exploring, just wake up and walk directly from your tent or room into the Mourne Mountains

Rural accommodation

Published:

If the Mourne Mountains are the walking Mecca of Northern Ireland, then Meelmore Lodge is the hiker’s haven that lies at its heart. 

Advertisement

With a location on the lower slopes of Slieve Meelmore, guests can embark on some of the region’s most famous hikes directly from the front door. Simply wake up, tie your boots, and go.

Mountains and farmland
Meelmore lodge sits at the northern end of the Mourne Mountains/Credit: Meelmore Lodge

Walks from Meelmore Lodge

You don’t even have to cross a road to begin classic mountain circuits over Slieve Meelmore, Slieve Meelbeg, Slieve Binnian and Slieve Commedagh. Lower down there is direct access to the two-day, 22.3-mile Mourne Way, with the scenic trails and lush tree canopies of Tollymore Forest Park just a short stroll away. 

Cafe with mountain views
Enjoy breakfast at the Meelmore Lodge Bistro, with mountain views/Credit: Meelmore Lodge

Stay at Meelmore Lodge

The friendly complex offers a choice of accommodation, including self-catering, and a campsite is open in the summer months. Services are completed by a café – which serves breakfast and lunch – and a secure car park.

Advertisement

Meelmore Lodge: camping (£10/£5 per adult/child), hostel dorm rooms (£25 per person) and private rooms (£35 per person), and self-catering cottage (£120 for two).

Authors

Helen Fairbairn

Helen Fairbairn

Outdoor guidebook author

Helen Fairbairn has worked as a professional outdoor writer for the past 20 years.

Tags

720x480
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Save 33% off the shop price  + Receive a Stanley Trigger Action Travel Mug worth £30 when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine 

 

SUBSCRIBE TODAY