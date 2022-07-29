11 best waterproof ponchos for rainy adventures

Great for hiking, camping trips and festivals, waterproof ponchos are always a welcomed backpack addition. So easy to wear – simply chuck the waterproof poncho over yourself (and your backpack, in some cases) for instant, hassle-free waterproof protection. While we have our go-to waterproof jackets for wet weather, sometimes we're after something a little lighter, looser and more compact.

Advertisement

Waterproof ponchos are also handy if you're after a dry seat for a quick tea stop on a wet hike, and unlike most rain jackets, they'll help keep the top of your legs dry too.

To help you find the most suitable waterproof poncho for your wet weather pursuit of choice, we've rounded up 11 designs at varying price points. We've included hiking-specific ponchos that double as shelters, and more stylish options for relaxed dog walks and festivals. So find your favourite, and embrace the rain!

For more waterproof gear, take a look at the best waterproof trousers and the best waterproof winter jackets.

Best waterproof ponchos for 2022

Sea to Summit waterproof poncho

Made with a silicone outer material, and featuring a three-panel peaked hood, this waterproof poncho is great for multi-day hikes. The Sea to Summit design features a long back panel designed to cover your backpack as you walk so you can enjoy a dry T-shirt for the following day's hike. This should also prevent your wraps and sandwiches from becoming a soggy clump.

You can even convert this design into a two-person shelter thanks to the guy attachment points - ideal for a dry lunch stop. It's lightweight too, and there's a little stuff sack for easy packing. This waterproof poncho may be on the expensive side, but it's from a reliable brand and there are loads of nifty hiker-friendly features to justify the hefty price tag.

Tomshoo rain poncho

This is another multi-functional design that would work well for group camping trips. Place on the ground as a camping mat - ideal for a quick card game before dinner - or create a sun canopy if you're lucky enough to have hot weather on your weekend away. The Tomshoo rain poncho also covers your backpack, so another multi-day hiking option. This one is a lot more budget-friendly than the design above as it's made of polyester which tends to be a cheaper material.

We like the dark green, a nice camping-appropriate colour you don't have to be too precious with.

Mountain Warehouse printed poncho

You may want to opt for a patterned waterproof poncho if you're looking for a more stylish item you could wear down the high street, or to a festival. This Mountain Warehouse design features a pretty flowery pattern, and it's a practical choice too thanks to the waterproof tape along the seams and the long sleeves. Keep it in your dog walking bag so you're always prepared!

Joules waterproof poncho

For something a little louder, give this vibrant and fun waterproof poncho from Joules a try. The eye-catching design and shape make it a lovely choice for any rainy day, whether you're out for a stroll with a friend, dashing to work from the station, or dancing in a puddle at a festival. The relaxed fit makes it a comfortable choice for those muggy rainy days when it's too warm for a thick raincoat.

Snugpak poncho

Snugpak's waterproof poncho is straightforward in appearance but it's packed with plenty of desirable features. The Velcro map pocket, elasticated thumb loops and drawcord-adjustable hood are all going to come in useful when you're trying to keep your kit, and yourself, dry. The outer layer has been treated with a durable water repellent - you can reapply your own treatment when it wears off - to help the water droplets roll off. At under 400g too, this design is a solid choice for camping trips.

Snugpak also do a cosy insulated poncho liner that you can wear underneath the waterproof poncho for those chilly nights.

Fjällräven poncho

This waterproof poncho from popular brand Fjällräven is made from polyamide, so it should help protect you from the wind as well as the rain. It's nice and loose but there are buttons along the side to help keep it in place, which is a welcomed feature, particularly when you're hiking up a blustery hill. The brightly coloured design packs down into a convenient drawstring bag for easy transportation. Also available in brown and black.

Vaude hiking backpack poncho

Vaude is a reliable choice for outdoor gear, and its hiking-specific waterproof poncho is great value. Its hardshell poncho is described as breathable, windproof and waterproof, making it a top choice for sweaty hikers looking for shelter. We love the front pocket too - keep your map, phone, whistle and snacks within easy reach!

Deerhunter rain poncho

A very practical colour and design, this waterproof poncho from Deerhunter is one to consider for a weekend in the wilderness. The poncho packs into the front pocket so it's an easy, faff-free option. The hood should remain nice and secure as well thanks to the elastic banding.

What's more, this poncho is machine washable so you can keep it in good condition after a muddy, wet trip.

Solognac lime green poncho

Go for a bright colour and be easily spotted when you're exploring the hills. This lime green choice from Decathlon also packs away into the front pocket - so you don't have to worry about small stuff sacks blowing away in the wind. It's said to withstand a rain shower lasting one hour, so you'll probably want something a little more substantial if you're away for days at a time. But great value if you're in need of a waterproof poncho for short walks and day trips.

Trespass Qikpac poncho

Another striking option to make sure you're noticed! We've all been caught out before with a sudden downpour, so this pink number from Trespass is sure to come in handy when you need a quick covering. The cape-like design is sleeveless so you can tuck yourself in, and there's a zip at the front for a snug fit. The reflective patches are a nice touch, particularly if you're hiking in foggy conditions.

Paramo poncho

As we layer up in an attempt to stay dry, we can often overheat. This Paramo poncho has been designed with minimal insulation in order to help with this frustrating issue, so it's well suited to warm and humid climates.

It's worth noting Paramo's poncho is more appropriate for light drizzle rather than a full on downpour, but it offers windproof protection, so should keep you warm when you're battling the elements.

Advertisement

For more wet weather essentials, check out the best kids' wellies and the best dry bags.