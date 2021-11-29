Best fishing gifts to buy for friends and family

Finding the right gifts for loved ones can be hard, especially if they have a specific interest or hobby like fishing. How do you separate the good products from the bad? And how do you know which ones they’ll actually use? We’re here to help.

We’ve scoured the internet to find the best fishing gifts out there. Say goodbye to angling-themed keyrings and mugs; these are the presents keen fishers will love and use for years to come.

Our suggestions range from budget-buys to investment pieces, and include items suitable for both interested amateurs and seasoned experts. Keep scrolling to find our favourite finds.

Best fishing gifts to buy online

Magreel fishing tackle bag with fishing tackle box

A practical bag is a must for any keen fisher, and this rucksack has been specifically designed with angling in mind. Not only is it made with water-repellent nylon, but it has dedicated storage compartments for various bits of kit. There are straps to hold fishing pliers and rods, as well as several individual pockets for smaller items.

Plus, the bag comes with a fishing tackle box to keep all your lures in one place.

Other bonuses include the comfy strap pads, dual-way zips for easy access to pockets, and the tough fabric construction, which should protect against everyday wear and tear.

Get it in either khaki or black.

Michigan fishing umbrella shelter

British weather isn’t always kind, and a specialised fishing umbrella can keep you out of the wind and rain – or harsh sun. This one has protective panels on each side, complete with guy ropes and pegs, so you can secure it to the ground in blustery weather.

Created with durable materials, this item is made to last. The steel alloy frame and polyester fabric should stand up to even the harshest of conditions.

There are also useful panels and a top-tilting system to help you achieve the perfect angle. And you’ll get a storage bag with a carry strap as part of the package too.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

For a quick and easy gift sure to entertain anyone with an interest in fishing, try this book from the comedic minds of Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.

It follows the experiences of the two comedians after they were both diagnosed with heart disease and together rediscovered the joys of angling. To accompany their popular BBC TV show with the same name, they created this ‘love letter’ to fishing and spending time in the company of good friends.

Orvis Pro Boa Wading Boots

Having collaborated with tyre manufacturer Michelin to create a fly-fishing-specific outsole compound, Orvis claims this is the world’s most advanced wading boot.

Compared to similar products on the market, these boots have 25% more ‘abrasion resistance’ and 43% more ‘wet rubber traction’, so they’re a safe and long-lasting shoe.

In fact, these boots come with an impressive list of technical specs, so we’ll just list a few:

3D moulded OrthoLite X25 insole

Fast-drying upper made from leather-like Clarino microfibre

No seams in ‘high-wear areas’

Durable, high-density laces

Padded ankle protection and support

Orvis wader socks

You can’t go wrong with a pair of high-quality wading socks, and this set comes from leading brand Orvis. Made with soft merino wool for warmth, nylon and stretchy Spandex, these socks are versatile, suitable for use while fishing as well as a wide range of other activities.

Opt for this pair above other wading socks for their comfortable, padded sole and their ribbing detail, which should stop them bunching up throughout the day.

Energizer Rechargeable Metal Torch / Lifesystems Intensity 280 Headtorch

A torch is a useful item to have, especially for early-morning or late-night fishing trips.

Thanks to its rechargeable battery and aircraft-grade aluminium construction, this hand torch is a practical option. With regular use, it should last up to two decades, with up to four hours of light per charge.

For extra convenience, try a headtorch, allowing you to keep both hands free while you use it. This one from Lifesystems is endorsed by the Duke of Edinburgh Award and has seven lighting modes, including the SOS signal. It’s also rechargeable and comes with a USB cable to top up the power. Plus, it’s water-resistant; perfect for angling sessions.

Personalised fishing holdall / Personalised fishing reel case

We’ve already got a rucksack in our list, but if your fishing friend has a lot of kit to carry around, you could opt for this larger holdall.

We love this one in particular for its many different buying options. You can get it as an insulated bag and add an accompanying padded reel case to your order. Plus, you can get both personalised with your recipient’s initials.

The holdall should deliver on comfort and convenience, thanks to its adjustable padded shoulder strap and waterproof construction. And there are plenty of external pockets for storing bits and bobs.

Fishing experience day for two

Here’s a fishing gift you may not have considered before. This is an experience day for two people offering the chance to catch a variety of different fish in the Bristol Channel.

As part of the package, you’ll be able to meet the skipper and develop your angling skills as they demonstrate how to improve your technique. There will also be photo opportunities and unlimited tea and coffee throughout the day.

The best bit? You can take home any fish you catch during the session.

Smith Lowdown 2 Core Sunglasses

What do you get the fishing fanatic who already has everything they need? A pair of polarised sunglasses to reduce water glare could do the trick. These ones have an anti-reflective and hydroleophobic finish, which should repel moisture and greasy smears to keep them clean.

There’s no need to feel guilty splashing out on these specs, as they’re created with sustainability in mind. Bio-based material makes up 53% of the total product, and both the frame and microfibre storage bag are made from recycled water bottles. The glasses arrive in recycled packaging too.

Coarse Fish Identification United Kingdom by D. A. Weaver

If you’re into angling, a fish identification guide is a useful item to keep close at hand. It’ll be useful whether you’re trying to pinpoint the species you’ve caught, or if you just want to learn more about the most common types found around Britain.

This edition covers a wide range of different fish species native to UK waters, from the most familiar varieties through to lesser known ones. It’s only 57 pages in length, so it makes a great companion guide to take on fishing trips.

Inside, each page is dedicated to a different fish, complete with a colour picture, a brief description and its English and Latin names.

The Complete Fishing Manual by Henry Gilbey

For the person with a newfound interest in fishing, this helpful manual is sure to come in handy. It includes a wealth of information and advice, alongside vivid photos and illustrations.

This book guides you through the world of fishing, from securing a licence and preparing for your first outing to using equipment and improving your technique at the waterside. It also covers both fresh- and saltwater fishing, and touches on angling in different locations.

Hydro Flask 24 oz (710 ml) Lightweight bottle

It’s important to stay hydrated on long days spent fishing, so an insulated flask is always a useful gift. This one is a great choice, as it keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12. It’s also 25% lighter than the brand’s other similar-sized models.

The 18/8 stainless steel construction makes this a high-quality bottle, and the TempShield insulation should stop condensation from forming on the outside. As an added bonus, the flask is free from harmful BPA and Phthalate.

Choose between three colour options: ‘obsidian’, ‘slate’ or ‘topaz’.