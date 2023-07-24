Standing above a long sandy beach, overlooking the mountains of Eryri (Snowdonia), Harlech is unarguably the most romantic of all of Edward I’s castles.

Along with Conwy, Caernarfon and Beaumaris, it is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Edwards’ ‘Iron Curtain’ fortresses built to subdue a local population who fiercely resisted falling under English control.

Find out more about Harlech Castle – including things to do at the site, ticket prices and the history of the castle – with our visitor's guide.

Harlech Castle history

In 1404 Harlech Castle fell to the very rebels it was built to suppress, as Owain Glyndŵr, the last native Prince of Wales, won the fortress as part of his uprising against English rule.

Owain held the castle for five years, along with large parts of the country, establishing an internationally recognised Welsh State and forming an alliance with Charles VI, the French King. Harlech became the charismatic prince’s main residence and it is thought that it may have been the site he invited envoys from Scotland, France and Spain to witness his coronation as ruler of an independent Wales.

Yet by February of 1409 Owain’s dreams of a free Wales were thwarted as the English retook the castle. Owain fled to the mountains with his troops launching Guerrilla attacks on the invading army until he died of natural causes around 1415.

Harlech is unarguably the most romantic of all of Edward I’s castles/Credit: Getty

Visiting Harlech Castle

The castle is accessed via a building housing the gift shop, café, ticket office and immersive history presentation of the castle. From here you cross a modern bridge into the castle where the old drawbridge once stood. There are spectacular views across the mountains from the sandstone walls and towers.

Harlech Castle tickets and opening times

Harlech Castle is open daily (closed 24–26 Dec and 1 Jan). Adult entry costs £8.70. cadw.gov.wales