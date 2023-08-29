Hurlers Stone Circles walk, Cornwall
Discover a host of Neolithic and Bronze Age artefacts – including the incredible Hurlers Stone Circles – on this 4.2-mile walk across Bodmin Moor in Cornwall
Minion’s engine house ruins tell the tale of its tin and copper mining history, but this area is also packed full of Neolithic and Bronze Age artefacts, not all of them as visible as the famous Hurlers Stone Circles and impressive Pipers standing stones.
This 4.2-mile walk is a treasure hunt through history. Pass the Hurlers and Pipers to discover beautiful Gold Diggings quarry then enjoy fascinating glimpses into Craddock Moor’s inhabited past. Find a lesser-known stone circle, a miniature stone row, a lonely mine and a medieval cross on this quieter walking route.
This circular route crosses open moorland and requires navigation, but if you don’t want to walk the whole distance, the Hurlers Stone Circles and the tearoom are near the start.
Hurlers Stone Circles walk
4.2 miles/6.8km | 2.5 hours | moderate | 111m ascent
1. Start
From the Cheesewring car park (not the one signposted for the Hurlers) head away from the road towards the disused engine house of the South Phoenix Mine.
Walk west for 300 metres to the Hurlers stone circles. This grouping of three similar sized circles is unique in England. Enjoy views north towards the Cheesewring quarry and rock stacks.
Continue west 100 metres to meet the track and admire the Pipers standing stones. It isn’t known whether these are the same age as the Hurlers or a more recent addition.
2. Gold Diggings quarry
Follow the track north-west keeping right at the first fork then left at the second. After the second fork, at a slight bend in the track, look out for an overgrown mound, the greenery hides a burial cairn.
Continue up the track until you reach beautiful Gold Diggings quarry.
3. Enclosure ruins
Leave the quarry to head south-west for 300 metres until you spot the ruins of an old enclosure. Piece together your own story of what this was built for.
From the ruins, head west and downhill for 800 metres, looking out for a stone row just before you reach the wall. Compared to the Hurlers, these stones are tiny and easy to miss but the row is a scheduled monument and 250 metres long.
4. Craddock Moor
To the south of the stone row, find the gate in the wall bend. From there walk uphill on a bearing of 105° for 700 metres to find the fallen stones of Craddock Moor’s less admired stone circle. You’re surrounded by navigation-catching features here; if you go wrong, you’ll meet the wall, the road or the track you’ve already walked on.
5. New Phoenix engine house
From the stone circle, walk on a bearing of 140° for 700 metres. You should spot the ruins of the New Phoenix engine house before you get there. This smaller mine would have still been working around the late 19th century.
6. Longstone Cross
From the engine house, head south until you meet the Trewalla farm track and then the road. Turn left on the road and walk 200 metres until you spot the Longstone Cross on the opposite side.
7. Minions village
Continue along the road in the same direction until you come back to Minions village and the car park.
Hurlers Stone Circles map
Hurlers Stone Circles walking route and map
Useful information
Starting point
This walk starts at the Cheeswring car park (PL14 5LE) just outside Minions village. Liskeard has a train station and the bus to Callington will get you to nearby Crow’s Nest. The walk between Crow’s Nest and Minions is just over 2km and passes some fascinating mine remains.
Terrain
The first section of this walk is relatively easy to navigate but the sections after Gold Diggings Quarry are across open moorland, where you’ll need to use navigation tools. The route uses a mixture of tracks and rougher terrain with some wet peat areas. This route isn’t suitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs but the track from the nearby Hurlers car park would be easier to negotiate. There are some great accessible countryside routes in Cornwall including a multi-use trail and Tramper hire just down the road at Siblyback Lake Country Park. We recommend walking boots as well as a map and compass and full waterproofs.
Map
OS Explorer 109
Eat/drink
Minions Shop and Tea Room serves just about anything you could want after a good walk and is just around the corner from the car park. A short drive away and on the Caradon Trail, you’ll find the Crows Nest Inn. Be sure to sample their local food menu.
Stay
There are a few holiday cottages available in peaceful Minions village or, for a touch of luxury, try Great Trethew Manor near Liskeard. Wild camping is not currently permitted on Bodmin Moor or at South West Lakes reservoirs but there are several campsites nearby. Try Trenant Camping and Caravan Park at St Neot or enjoy a waterside pitch at Siblyback Reservoir.
Authors
Fi is an outdoor instructor and writer. She teaches navigation and expedition skills, and specialises in route finding and location story telling.
