Minion’s engine house ruins tell the tale of its tin and copper mining history, but this area is also packed full of Neolithic and Bronze Age artefacts, not all of them as visible as the famous Hurlers Stone Circles and impressive Pipers standing stones.

Advertisement

This 4.2-mile walk is a treasure hunt through history. Pass the Hurlers and Pipers to discover beautiful Gold Diggings quarry then enjoy fascinating glimpses into Craddock Moor’s inhabited past. Find a lesser-known stone circle, a miniature stone row, a lonely mine and a medieval cross on this quieter walking route.

This circular route crosses open moorland and requires navigation, but if you don’t want to walk the whole distance, the Hurlers Stone Circles and the tearoom are near the start.

Looking for more walks in Cornwall? Check out our walking guides to Mount Edgecumbe, Cadgwith and Land’s End.

Hurlers Stone Circles shrouded in mist/Credit: Getty

Hurlers Stone Circles walk

4.2 miles/6.8km | 2.5 hours | moderate | 111m ascent

1. Start

From the Cheesewring car park (not the one signposted for the Hurlers) head away from the road towards the disused engine house of the South Phoenix Mine.

Walk west for 300 metres to the Hurlers stone circles. This grouping of three similar sized circles is unique in England. Enjoy views north towards the Cheesewring quarry and rock stacks.

Continue west 100 metres to meet the track and admire the Pipers standing stones. It isn’t known whether these are the same age as the Hurlers or a more recent addition.

The Hurlers Stone Circles can be seen at the beginning of the walk/Credit: Getty

2. Gold Diggings quarry

Follow the track north-west keeping right at the first fork then left at the second. After the second fork, at a slight bend in the track, look out for an overgrown mound, the greenery hides a burial cairn.

Continue up the track until you reach beautiful Gold Diggings quarry.

Gold Diggings quarry on Craddock Moor/Credit: Chris Andrews, Geograph

3. Enclosure ruins

Leave the quarry to head south-west for 300 metres until you spot the ruins of an old enclosure. Piece together your own story of what this was built for.

From the ruins, head west and downhill for 800 metres, looking out for a stone row just before you reach the wall. Compared to the Hurlers, these stones are tiny and easy to miss but the row is a scheduled monument and 250 metres long.

4. Craddock Moor

To the south of the stone row, find the gate in the wall bend. From there walk uphill on a bearing of 105° for 700 metres to find the fallen stones of Craddock Moor’s less admired stone circle. You’re surrounded by navigation-catching features here; if you go wrong, you’ll meet the wall, the road or the track you’ve already walked on.

More like this

5. New Phoenix engine house

From the stone circle, walk on a bearing of 140° for 700 metres. You should spot the ruins of the New Phoenix engine house before you get there. This smaller mine would have still been working around the late 19th century.

6. Longstone Cross

From the engine house, head south until you meet the Trewalla farm track and then the road. Turn left on the road and walk 200 metres until you spot the Longstone Cross on the opposite side.

7. Minions village

Continue along the road in the same direction until you come back to Minions village and the car park.

Hurlers Stone Circles map

Hurlers Stone Circles walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

This walk starts at the Cheeswring car park (PL14 5LE) just outside Minions village. Liskeard has a train station and the bus to Callington will get you to nearby Crow’s Nest. The walk between Crow’s Nest and Minions is just over 2km and passes some fascinating mine remains.

Terrain

The first section of this walk is relatively easy to navigate but the sections after Gold Diggings Quarry are across open moorland, where you’ll need to use navigation tools. The route uses a mixture of tracks and rougher terrain with some wet peat areas. This route isn’t suitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs but the track from the nearby Hurlers car park would be easier to negotiate. There are some great accessible countryside routes in Cornwall including a multi-use trail and Tramper hire just down the road at Siblyback Lake Country Park. We recommend walking boots as well as a map and compass and full waterproofs.

Map

OS Explorer 109

Eat/drink

Minions Shop and Tea Room serves just about anything you could want after a good walk and is just around the corner from the car park. A short drive away and on the Caradon Trail, you’ll find the Crows Nest Inn. Be sure to sample their local food menu.

Advertisement

Stay

There are a few holiday cottages available in peaceful Minions village or, for a touch of luxury, try Great Trethew Manor near Liskeard. Wild camping is not currently permitted on Bodmin Moor or at South West Lakes reservoirs but there are several campsites nearby. Try Trenant Camping and Caravan Park at St Neot or enjoy a waterside pitch at Siblyback Reservoir.