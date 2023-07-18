How to make an autumnal wreath
Brighten your front door by making this attractive natural autumnal wreath, with the help of florist Bloom & Wild.
Decorative door wreaths brighten any door and can be made in any season. Florist Bloom & Wild and lifestyle blogger Laura-Ann have created this simple step-by-step autumnal wreath guide, using ingredients foraged from nature.
You Will Need
- Oasis naturebase biofoam ring
- A selection of flowers
- Autumn foliage
- Floral scissors for cutting
- Twine or ribbon to hang
Step 1
Gather a selection of foliage in the form of colourful autumn leaves and branches.
Step 2
Soak your biofoam oasis in water until it is full and heavy. Then, start your wreath with the foliage first. In a circular direction, push the stems of your branches into your oasis ring. Keep going until you can’t see any brown foam.
Step 3
Trim the flowers at an angle so they’re about 3 inches long and push them directly into your oasis. It’s best you don’t move them once you’ve pushed them in as it’ll damage your oasis, so try to plan how it will look beforehand.
Make sure your wreath is in an even circular shape, then attach the twine to create a hanger you can display it on your door. Then just remember to give it a light water every other day.