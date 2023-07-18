How to make potpourri

Potpourri (pronounced ‘poh-puree’) is a wonderful way to bring the fragrance of nature indoors and connect you with the natural world during the colder months. Keep an eye out while walking for things you can dry out and add, such as pine cones, woody herbs such as rosemary, pretty bark, rosehips and seedheads such as teasel – although be sure to leave some for wild birds, who rely on it as a winter food source. Dried orange and lime rounds can be reused as Christmas tree decorations once the festive season begins.

In the spring and summer, place petals, leaves and buds from plants such as roses, bay, lavender, and seedheads from nigella and poppies onto kitchen roll or paper, and leave to dry in a kitchen window. Pinecones are available all year round. At this time of year, you can use more floral essential oils such as geranium, rose or jasmine to create a fresh, light feeling inside the house.

