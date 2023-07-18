How to make potpourri
Fallen pine cones, bark and dry leaves form the perfect base for a colourful and fragrant potpourri. Here's how to make it yourself at home.
Potpourri (pronounced ‘poh-puree’) is a wonderful way to bring the fragrance of nature indoors and connect you with the natural world during the colder months. Keep an eye out while walking for things you can dry out and add, such as pine cones, woody herbs such as rosemary, pretty bark, rosehips and seedheads such as teasel – although be sure to leave some for wild birds, who rely on it as a winter food source. Dried orange and lime rounds can be reused as Christmas tree decorations once the festive season begins.
In the spring and summer, place petals, leaves and buds from plants such as roses, bay, lavender, and seedheads from nigella and poppies onto kitchen roll or paper, and leave to dry in a kitchen window. Pinecones are available all year round. At this time of year, you can use more floral essential oils such as geranium, rose or jasmine to create a fresh, light feeling inside the house.
You Will Need
- Oranges and limes
- Cinnamon sticks
- Star anise
- Cloves
- Essential oils
- Pine cones, fallen bark and sturdy dry leaves, all foraged from your garden or local wood
Step 1
Slice the oranges and limes into 1cm-thick rounds. Pat the slices dry with a cloth then lay on a metal rack above a baking tray. Place the tray in a low-heat oven (65°C) for four hours or until the oranges and limes are dry. Remove and allow to cool.
Step 2
Put the oven-dried fruit into a medium-sized bowl, then add the cinnamon sticks, star anise and cloves to the mix. You can be creative and throw in whatever you like, as long as it smells good and is dry. Bay leaves, rosemary and dried apple work well.
Step 3
For an extra burst of aroma, add a few drops of essential oil. Frankincense, pine and cedarwood are particularly festive and can usually be found at your local health store or market. Mix well and distribute into smaller bowls to place around your home.
Words by Jessica Barton