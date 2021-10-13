How to make autumn leaf tealight jars

Whether it’s the smell of wood smoke drifting along a canal, the early morning mist outside the train window, or simply having a reason to wear your favourite warm scarf again: the colder months of autumn have some lovely little merits. Lighting a candle – electric or flame – in the kitchen window is a cosy ritual to welcome in the longer nights. Why not design your own autumn leaf jar to honour the season?

While you’re out on a woodland walk, pick up fallen leaves in an array of golden yellows and rich reds. Use your collection to create unique storage containers, tealight holders or gifts with this easy step by step guide.

Arrange these cosy autumn jars amongst harvest wreaths and ceramic pumpkins to make amazing seasonal displays.