How to make autumn leaf tealight jars
Bring autumn's vibrant hues inside by making your own leaf-coated tealight holder – the perfect autumn craft after a chilly walk through the leaves.
Published:
Whether it’s the smell of wood smoke drifting along a canal, the early morning mist outside the train window, or simply having a reason to wear your favourite warm scarf again: the colder months of autumn have some lovely little merits. Lighting a candle – electric or flame – in the kitchen window is a cosy ritual to welcome in the longer nights. Why not design your own autumn leaf jar to honour the season?
While you’re out on a woodland walk, pick up fallen leaves in an array of golden yellows and rich reds. Use your collection to create unique storage containers, tealight holders or gifts with this easy step by step guide.
Arrange these cosy autumn jars amongst harvest wreaths and ceramic pumpkins to make amazing seasonal displays.
You Will Need
- Several fresh, fallen leaves, (make sure they’re not too dry, as they will crumble or snap)
- A medium-sized Mason jar, (a cleaned jam or sauce jar will work well)
- A medium sponge brush
- Mod Podge Gloss or Matte, (glue and sealer in one)
Step 1
Make sure your leaves are clear of insects, then press under a heavy book overnight to flatten. Clean your jar and allow to dry completely. Using the brush, coat your jar in a layer of Mod Podge, leaving the base and screw-top clear.
Step 2
Begin placing your leaves on the jar, overlapping them slightly; use a spot of Mod Podge to stick edges down. Get creative with how much of the jar you cover and how far apart you space your leaves. Then leave to dry for a few minutes.
Step 3
Using the brush, carefully coat your jar and leaves in another layer of Mod Podge, covering the entire surface. Take care not to brush against the edges of leaves as this could damage them; work from the centre of a leaf outwards.
Step 4
Allow your jar to dry completely overnight and, if preferred, apply another coat of Mod Podge – allow this to dry completely as well. The Mod Podge will dry clear, whether you use Gloss or Matte. Now you’re ready to use your jar.