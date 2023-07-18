How to preserve autumn leaves and berries

In autumn and early winter, chlorophyll, the green pigment within leaves, is absorbed back into the plant, and the red and yellow pigments, present all year round, are unmasked.

The leaves of maples, Boston ivy and cherry are jewel-like, and I always have a strong urge to collect them. But then they dry up quickly and begin to decay. I’ve often wondered about putting them into suspended animation.

Last year, I tried preserving leaves and berries in glycerine for the first time. They remained pliable and shiny and didn’t fade or dry: leafy joy! Here’s how to achieve the same effect with our expert guide to preserving autumn leaves and berries.

