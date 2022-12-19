As a tea-obsessed nation, we get through millions of cups of tea every day, but for many of us, there's a caffeine cut-off point...

Luckily we're spoilt for choice when it comes to finding tasty decaf tea options, so we can enjoy a flavoursome brew, at whatever time. We thought we'd put a few to the test, in a quest to find the best decaf tea on offer.

In our review, we tried a mix of decaffeinated teas - ideal for the English Breakfast enthusiasts - and herbal teas that are naturally caffeine free, so there's a brew for all occasions and taste preferences. It's worth noting, a decaffeinated tea isn't necessarily entirely caffeine-free, but the decaffeination process ensures there's only a small percentage of caffeine left in your teabag.

So whether you're looking for a new bedtime brew to enjoy curled up on the sofa, or just want to cut down on your caffeine intake, browse our review of the best decaf teas and find a new favourite.

Best decaf teas to buy

Yorkshire Tea Bedtime Brew Tea Bags

If you're looking for a cosy hug of a cup of tea, give Yorkshire Tea's soothing Bedtime Brew a try. The decaffeinated black tea is flavoured with nutmeg and vanilla which results in a mildly spiced, almost festive taste. The one word that springs to mind when drinking this tea is 'comforting'. It feels only appropriate that this tea should be consumed whilst wearing a dressing gown, or wrapped up on the sofa with a cosy blanket, so it's the perfect choice for a cosy night in.

In terms of flavour, we'd say it's heavier on the nutmeg - so if you're a fan of the warm and nutty spice you're in for a treat. Despite the addition of vanilla, it's not overly sweet.

We enjoyed this tea with a splash of milk which worked well, and you don't need much at all to create a fairly milky brew. If you're looking for dunking recommendations, pair this decaf tea with a buttery biscuit, such as a shortbread, or a malted milk perhaps.

Tetley One Cup Decaf Tea

Tetley's One Cup decaf is a solid choice - not too strong whilst still big on flavour - and a great option to have in the house for any guests craving an evening brew. You don't need to add too much milk for it to become a very comforting, milky cup of tea, so it's a lovely winter warmer. The perfect dunker too - a chocolate chip cookie is your winner for this one.

This pack really comes out on top in terms of value, as you get a whopping 440 tea bags in this large, resealable zip bag for just over £11. Keep this bag at the back of your cupboard, and ensure your tea caddy is constantly topped up.

Teapigs Honeybush and Rooibos Tea Bags

For a sweeter take on the much-loved redbush tea, this Honeybush and Rooibos caffeine-free tea is a lovely option. Sweet, nutty and rich, this tea ticks plenty of boxes for us. The tea is satisfyingly dark in colour and despite the hints of caramel which sprung to mind when tasting, it's not overly sweet or syrupy. We'd say this would work well as a post-lunch brew when you're looking for something on the sweeter side to get you through the afternoon. Bold too - while some teas can often lack depth and punchiness, this cuppa really holds its own.

We're big fans of Teapigs' 100% plant-based packaging. You can even put the plasticky-looking inner bag in your home compost bin as it's made from wood pulp.

Yorkshire Decaf Tea

Often regarded as the nation's most popular tea brand - a contentious issue we know - Yorkshire Tea is a firm favourite for many, and for good reason too.

It's the strength of the tea that stands out. While black tea isn't necessarily the biggest of flavours, a Yorkshire brew tends to provide a real tastiness that other brands often lack. We were delighted to discover the brand's decaf tea was no different. All the flavour, just with less caffeine. If you're looking for an everyday decaf tea for the whole household to enjoy, this is sure to go down well.

Twinings English Breakfast Decaf Tea

We felt the Twinings English Breakfast decaffeinated tea was far milder and more mellow in flavour in comparison to the above, which may suit those who prefer a gentler cuppa. As a lighter brew, this particular decaf tea may be suited to those evenings when you've collapsed on the sofa after a big dinner.

You get 50 in a pack, so if you're just having a decaf now and then, this is a handy box you can keep tucked away in the cupboard.

In terms of packaging, while the inner foil is added in order to keep your tea bags nice and fresh, it's not yet recyclable which is a massive drawback.

PG Tips The Tasty Decaf

On taste test, PG Tips' Tasty Decaf tea wasn't the boldest of flavours, so we'd definitely recommend a lengthy brew time. We almost detected a slight tang, so it's more refreshing than mellow.

The packaging and tea bag structure went down well with our team. The tea bags are tagless, so you don't have to worry about labels and strings slipping into your mug when you're pouring in the water, and they're also biodegradable - just pop the tea bags into your food waste bin post brew.

We were also delighted to see that the box is recyclable - quite a few of the tea brands offer an inner bag which isn't always recyclable so we were very happy with our box of loose tea bags!

Higher Living Chamomile and Vanilla

The naturally caffeine-free chamomile is always a great shout when you're looking for a relaxing cup of tea to help you unwind, so we thought we'd try a twist on an old favourite. This chamomile and vanilla tea from Higher Living has been flavoured with Bourbon vanilla so expect a strong vanilla taste.

We'd definitely recommend this organic tea if you have a sweet tooth as it becomes almost syrupy - so best enjoyed on its own as a sweet treat.

In terms of eco credentials, the company's tea bags are unbleached and compostable, as well as being free of staples and glue.

