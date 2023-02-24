Thrudark Raid Jacket: reviewed

Thrudark Raid Jacket

Made in Italy, and designed and built to be tough by military minds, the Raid has your back (and front, and sides) covered in even the most extreme conditions. Suitable for skiing as well as hiking, the three-layer construction isn’t light (the jacket tips the scales at 820g) but it offers thermal properties as well as ultra reliable protection from the elements.

The C-change technology makes it 100% waterproof and windproof, but this innovative membrane also adapts to ambient conditions, expanding to increase the level of breathability as it gets warmer. Large pit vents under each arm also help with temperature management.

There’s loads of storage in this coat, with two hand pockets and a pair of large chest pockets on the outside, and a zipped pocket and pouch on the inside. The storm hood is helmet-compatible, and has three points of adjustment. Robust and reliable YKK Aquaseal zips are used throughout. The hem is easily adjustable and the cuffs have velcro fasteners. Velcro patches also feature on the shoulders, for attachments such as flares, and there’s an in-built Recco reflector to make it easier for rescuers to locate you, should you get lost in dense terrain or swept up in an avalanche.

Facts at a glance:

Weight: 820g

Also consider:

Häglofs LIM ZT Trek GTX Pro Jacket

Priced at a similar level to the Thrudark, Häglofs LIM ZT Trek GTX Pro jacket is worth a look if you’re thinking of investing in some serious gear. It’s a high-performance piece of kit, offering all-conditions protection via a combination of Gore-Tex materials but offers freedom of movement at the same time. Its extra-long back is there with backpack wearers in mind to prevent any riding up, while the reinforced padding around the shoulders prevents abrasion. The hood is brilliant. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella

Rab Arc Eco Waterproof Jacket

Buy now for men

Buy now for women

If you’re looking for something with a more mid-range price, the Rab Arc Eco is worth considering. It’s a triple-layered recycled waterproof and breathable jacket. It has two large outside pockets, underarm vents to let the heat out and an excellent peaked hood that has three adjustment points to give you a perfect fit around the face and neck. Its Pertex Shield Revolve fabric is innovative and watertight, and it comes in a range of attractive, earthy colourways including the pictured butterscotch. Reviewed by Pat Kinsella

