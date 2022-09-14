Zonda 6EP by Wild Country

Designed by outdoor experts Wild Country, the Zonda 6EP offers plenty of space and adaptability in all weathers wrapped in a sleek, modern style. Due to its size and weight, it's unlikely to become your go-to 'quick getaway' tent, but it makes an ideal family home-from-home for longer camping trips.

Pitched at young families, this six-person air tent feels pretty futuristic, with its spaceship-grey design and inflatable poles. Ideally, you will have a powerful robot to help you carry it, because, at 39kg, it’s hard to find humans willing or able to lug it around. Alternatively, since it’s a six-sleeper, you and your fellow campers could all get into the team spirit and heave it into position together.

In our case, we had four adults and four tiny children keen to lend a helping hand. The little ones weren’t much use at the heavy lifting, but offered lots of encouragement.

A note to prospective buyers – even packed down in its handy oversize tarp bag, this tent is huge, at 100cm x 70cm x 50cm. It took up most of our car boot. If you want to carry anything else with you, such as clothes, food or cooking equipment, you’ll need a roof rack, trailer or your own lorry. But given the eye-watering price tag of £1,599, it’s clear that this is a longterm investment (one that offers seriously comfortable camping for extended periods), so it’s worth planning your means of transportation before purchase.

Once unpacked, the Zonda 6EP assembles easily, with the help of a nifty double-action handpump, to a vast structure that resembles an inflatable bungalow. It boasts three black-out bedrooms and a large indoor space in case of bad weather, plus an extendable porch with a removable groundsheet, so you can adjust your flooring depending on the weather.

In the living room, the large tinted windows have curtains, so you can allow daylight to flood in or block it out as required. Lantern hanging points offer the option of electric lighting, facilitated by twin electrical hook-up points. The front of the tent can open up entirely to the elements, should the weather be clement, while insect mesh panels on doors and windows keep bugs to a minimum. Plenty of air vents help you regulate ventilation and condensation.

Designed by outdoor experts Wild Country, the clever details of this product showcase the company’s 35 years of tent-making and camping experience. Is it worth the price? Well, it’s thoughtfully made and beautifully presented. There’s no doubt that the Zonda 6EP is pretty fabulous. Just make sure you have a plan for how you will transport it anywhere – and where you’re going to store it at home.

Facts at a glance:

Sleeps: 6

Type of tent:

Pack size: 100cm x 70cm x 50 cm

Weight: 38.7kg

Poles: 12cm diameter Air Flex Poles

Flysheet: 150D 190T Polyester RS fabric PU6000mm FR

Taping:

Groundsheet: Sewn in. 120g/M2 PE FR

Standing room: Living room 210cm; bedroom 190cm

Inner tent: 68D 190T Breathable polyester FR

Colour: Light blue-grey with red guy ropes