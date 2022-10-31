One of the greatest joys during the festive season is bringing everyone together to enjoy all of the deliciously decadent food on offer during the holidays. Having a Christmas tablecloth is a key component for setting the scene at the table, not to mention the fact that it's incredibly practical too. You needn’t worry about any unwarranted spillages of red wine or gravy ruining your table.

Whether you'd prefer a wipe-clean design, a contemporary look or a traditional, decorative cotton cloth, there are plenty of practical Christmas tablecloth options available. So, here is a roundup of some of our favourite Christmas tablecloths to adorn your table with as you eat, drink and be merry!

Best Christmas Tablecloths for 2022

Maison d' Hermine Deer in the Woods, 100% Cotton Tablecloth

Transport your guests to a winter wonderland with this detailed Deer in the Woods tablecloth from Maison d’ Hermine. Decorated in pleasing cool tones, the natural motif captures the beauty of a snow-capped pine forest where reindeer frolic through the snow. This minimal design helps to set the festive tone but won’t detract from any other decorations you have or more importantly, your Christmas dinner. This tablecloth measures 140cm x 230cm and better still is iron-friendly so you can keep it in pristine condition for years to come.

Celina Digby berries, houses and winter scene tablecloths

These three Celina Digby Christmas-themed tablecloths would make a welcome addition to any dining table. With a luxurious linen-like finish, the eco-friendly tablecloths are made with recycled fabric and are stain-resistant, wipe-clean and machine washable, and they are even suitable for outdoor use. The contemporary festive designs are unique to Celina Digby and the tablecloths are available in six different sizes.

The White Company Embroidered Star Tablecloth with matching runner and napkins

If you have a preference for more subtle designs, this embroidered star Christmas tablecloth complete with matching runner and napkins from The White Company is a beautifully understated choice that will elevate your dining table effortlessly. Made from cotton and linen and finished with embroidered stars, you can have the full matching set for ultimate coordination.

La Redoute Robin Tablecloth

What better way to add some festive cheer to your dining room than with this vibrant robin Christmas tablecloth? As well as looking quite adorable, this tablecloth is easy to wipe clean – the perfect balance of practical and decorative. Designed by Catherine Lansfield and developed in Great Britain, this is a classic tablecloth that's bound to be a hit with guests.

Traditional Scottish Tartan Plaid Square Tablecloth

Nothing says Christmas quite like tartan and this tablecloth is sure to be the perfect accompaniment to Christmas parties and family gatherings this festive season. We love the welcoming, traditional vibe this design offers.

The festively designed tablecloth measures 140cm x 259cm and is appropriate for a table that seats 8-12 people. This Christmas tablecloth also has the added convenience of being machine washable.

Pair with gold or silver decorations or even a few sprigs of holly and mistletoe for a charmingly rustic, country vibe this Christmas.

Winter Foliage Cotton Tablecloth By Lucy Green Designs

Set the scene with this elegantly patterned Christmas tablecloth. This design is not only an excellent choice for Christmas but also a great choice for the duration of the winter months with its hellebores, Highclere holly, pinecones and rose hips 'Winter Foliage' design. Designed in Dorset, this tablecloth is 100% cotton.

John Lewis Wheat & Holly Cotton Tablecloth

A festive feast for the eyes, this rectangular Christmas tablecloth features a wheat and holly pattern and is made from pure cotton. As well as being machine washable for easy cleaning, it's also available in various sizes ranging from L180 x W140 to L320 x W160. There are also matching wheat and holly napkins to really tie the look together.

Nordic star-patterned tablecloth

This star-patterned Christmas tablecloth is perfect for effortlessly adding a touch of golden glamour to your dining table. A great investment piece too, it's ideal for all end-of-year celebrations - a birthday celebration, or family get-together.

