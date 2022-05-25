If you feel you've done your fair share of sleeping in a cramped leaky tent; hunching over a tiny camp stove and eating instant noodles for dinner, it may be time to up your camping game. Cue glamping: enjoying the outdoors in style with the help of cushty home comforts.

Glamping - glamorous camping - has become a popular way to enjoy the countryside, and you'll have probably spotted an increase in luxurious campsites, yurts and wooden pods cropping up in fields all over the country. Rather than featuring the lightweight essentials, a glamping trip tends to include gorgeous and homely accessories such as cowhide rugs, sparkling fairy lights and wood burning stoves.

To help you create your own glamping experience, we've put together a list of the best glamping accessories including spacious bell tents, vibrant furniture and an array of beautiful and colourful décor.

So whether you're off to a summer festival, or want to treat your family to a fun - and more comfortable - week away, browse our list of the best glamping accessories for an upgraded outdoor experience.

Best glamping accessories for 2022

Triangle Cushion and Mat

When you're living it up in true glamping style it's likely you'll want a stylish lounging spot. This funky triangle cushion is fairly versatile, as you can fold it up or down as you wish, and turn it into a mat with a backrest. A handy glamping accessory perfect for relaxing on a sunny day, and easy to fold away too when not in use. We love the boho-chic pattern which is very much on trend for the glamping vibe.

The cushion is filled with a fibre called Kapok which is well-suited to outdoor use. It doesn't absorb moisture or water thanks to the fibre's fine wax coating.

When you're not glamping, use as a comfortable meditation spot, or prop yourself up in the garden with your book and a cuppa.

4M Superlite Polycotton Bell Tent

The bell tent is a key glamping accessory with its enchanted look and roomy feel. Standing space in a tent is always a treat, and bell tents are more sociable too as you can sit more people round the edges for board games and drinks in the evening.

This option from Bell Tent Boutique should sleep four people, and there's a heavy duty waterproof groundsheet to help keep you dry if you're unlucky with the weather. You'll have everything you need to set up your glamping home including the A frame and centre poll for the base structure; reflective guy ropes and metal sliders as well as your necessary poles and pegs. You can't go wrong with a classic creamy colour either, it's a timeless look. It's polycotton rather than canvas - a more lightweight alternative.

The tent is 2.5m tall, and comes in a convenient carry bag that weighs 28kg altogether.

Bell Tent Mat

Having a mat in your bell tent allows for that extra protection from muddy footwear, damp ground and food spillages, so it's a practical glamping accessory to own. Mats also help to protect your tent's groundsheet from sharp objects such as table legs and foldable chairs.

Designed to fit a 4M bell tent, just like the one above, this mat comes in two halves that meet in the middle for sufficient coverage.

Made of durable and hard-wearing coir matting, it should be an ideal base for a weekend of glamping fun, with children and visitors constantly popping in and out of the tent. It's got a lovely natural look too so it compliments the bell tent well.

Faux Cowhide Rug

Add a splash of animal print to your bell tent for a homey, and glamorous touch. As well as looking the part, walking on a rug is far more pleasant than walking on a cold groundsheet all holiday, so it's a soft and welcomed glamping accessory.

In terms of prints, cowhide rugs are proving popular with glampers around the country. This one has an authentic look, and you can pop it outdoors too and decorate the entrance of your tent when it's sunny. Place a couple of beanbags and floor cushions nearby and you're sorted.

Slowtide Haven Quick-Dry Blanket

Picnic blankets are always a handy accessory to have in the boot of your car - great for spontaneous beach trips, or watching kids' sports days. This particular pattern makes for the perfect glamping accessory thanks to the detailed pattern and interesting colours.

It's made entirely from recycled materials, and the water repellent bottom layer matched with the quick-drying microfiber top layer make it a sensible choice for outdoor pursuits.

Stuff the corner pockets with something heavy - stones or sand - on a windy day for a more relaxing picnic!

Stainless Steel Wine Glasses

Whatever your tipple of choice when you're glamping - red, white, or perhaps a crisp gin and tonic - you'll need a shatter proof glass that can handle a few inevitable campsite bumps and scrapes. This set of four stainless steel wine glasses is a durable choice. Great for beer, easy to clean, and handy for your regular less glamorous camping trips too!

Go Eco Adventurer 5 Wood Burning Stove

You can leave the freeze-dried meals at home when you've got the luxury of a wood burning stove. Quite an investment, but a real game changer when it comes to campsite cooking. With an oven too, you can cook pizza, nachos, and other crispy treats that are usually off the menu when you're camping. Have the kettle on the go for your morning brews and enjoy the warmth it gives off in the evenings while sipping a hot chocolate, or mulled wine.

A real bonus of this glamping accessory is its customisable nature - add heat shields, log stores and warming shelves as suits.

Handmade Bunting

Bunting is a lovely and effortless glamping accessory to go for, just hang from trees or across the entrance of your bell tent and complete your picture-perfect glamping setup.

This pretty option from Etsy features polka dots, hearts, stripes and roses - very country chic - and there's varying lengths to choose from.

Bamboo Lantern

Another decorative touch, with a practical element too, lanterns look great twinkling in the evening. We love the rustic charm of the rope handle, and the bamboo slatted frame allows for a welcoming and warm glow.

The glamping accessory from Lights4Fun is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and the flame is battery operated so you won't have to worry about wind or any other elements ruining the aesthetics of your glamping scene.

Wooden Folding Table

For a romantic picnic on your glamping holiday, this wooden table is a great find. The legs fold away so you can easily chuck it in your car or campervan, and it's nice and low down, so you can plonk yourself on a soft sheepskin rug and tuck into drinks and food for a casual lunch.

A perfect size for two, grab your favourite cheeses, olives, breads and dips for a tasty platter. It'll work well as a coffee table too for your books and drinks when you're chilling in the sun.

When choosing tables for glamping, try and go for legs that won't pierce your groundsheet.

Solar Powered Moroccan Line Lights

Fairy lights are a must-have glamping accessory. Drape them between trees, or over a bench and instantly create an inviting ambience.

Rather than opting for a standard fairy light set, go for a more luxurious design when you're glamping. We like this bronze metal lantern set with its intricate detail. No need for batteries or power source, just push the solar stake into the ground.

BabyBelle Kid's Outdoor Activity Bell Tent

Help your kids enter the glamping spirit with this adorable bell tent. While it's likely you'll all sleep in a family sized tent when you're glamping, you could pop this mini bell tent in the garden as a Wendy house alternative. The waterproof design is made of polycotton canvas so it's very similar to the bell tent featuring in our list, so you can surprise your kids with their very own version.

With four zippable windows, it's the perfect setting for some imaginary play, and it's sure to keep little ones occupied and entertained at your next family barbecue.

