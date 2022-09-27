A thoughtful, indulgent and practical gift idea - and a present the whole household can enjoy - Christmas hampers are always a winner. With such huge variety available, it's easy to find a hamper you know your friends and family will genuinely appreciate. You may even save them a trip to the supermarket, which is especially convenient over the festive period when guests are constantly popping in, in need of a treat to go with their coffee or mulled wine. Plus, the hampers themselves make for lovely home accessories and picnic hampers, so it's a gift that keeps on giving.

In our roundup of the best hampers, we've included a mix of local, savoury, sweet, vegan, boozy and organic treats. Browse below, and find the perfect hamper for your loved ones.

Best Christmas hampers for 2022

Snowdonia Cheese Company Gift Hamper

A hamper for the cheese fans in your life! Filled with a selection of the Snowdonia Cheese Company's award-winning cheddars and Red Leicester - Little Black Bomber, Red Devil and Green Thunder - this hamper is a great choice for dinner party enthusiasts who enjoy a cheese course. You'll also find a few tasty treats to go along with the cheese including pork pate, chutneys and savoury wafers. A ready-made cheese and cracker board, easy.

This is also one of the more affordable, less flashy hampers in our roundup if you'd rather go for a more subtle option.

Green and Black's Organic Hamper

This Green and Black's organic hamper is perfect for chocoholics who enjoy unique flavours and dark, intense chocolate. The Christmas gift hamper includes the popular brand's miniature collection as well as its almond, dark and Maya Gold bars. The miniature bars are a great way to try new flavours, and they're ideal for popping in your bag if you fancy a sweet treat on the go.

Loved ones can make use of the black, medium sized hamper once they've made their way through the chocolate - handy for storage, or as the base for their own homemade hamper.

Social Stories Gift Hamper

Buy now from Social Stories Club (£58.00)

The Social Stories Club supports sustainable brands that aim to have a positive impact on the world, so it's one for ethical shoppers who think carefully about their consumption habits. In this hamper you'll find shortbread biscuits made from renewable energy; chocolate from a company that contributes towards reforestation projects and organic soap that's been designed by artists living with epilepsy and learning difficulties. There's also a sparkling drink made from wonky lemons that would otherwise be chucked into landfill.

What's more, you can learn more about the social enterprises involved thanks to the story booklet that comes with the hamper.

Love Local Hamper

Buy now from Hay Hampers (£39.90)

For a more local touch, you can go for a hamper filled with products from a specific area. This hamper focuses on Lincolnshire produce. Tuck into vanilla fudge, honey, gingerbread, flapjacks and cheddar cheese. There's even a whole Victoria sponge cake - a welcomed gift for a busy host.

Vegan Food Hamper

Buy now from Cutter and Squidge (£39.99)

Christmas food hampers aren't always well suited to those with dietary requirements, but luckily there are plenty of hampers available that focus on specific food groups. This vegan-friendly hamper from Cutter and Squidge includes a tempting selection of special treats rather than your everyday pantry items. Chocolate chip cookies, orange truffles, chocolate orange bark, earl grey tea and a mini bottle of fizz are all on the menu.

Boxlocal Bristol Gift Box

Buy now from Boxlocal (£45.00)

Another local hamper, and this one is filled with Bristolian goodies. Enjoy artisan chocolate buttons, roasted and salted pistachios, a pre-made gin and tonic and a beer from Bristolian brewery, Lost and Grounded. We love the addition of the In Bristol guide which delves into Bristol's independent restaurants, shops and pubs. An easy yet thoughtful housewarming gift those new to the city are sure to appreciate.

Selfridges Picnic Hamper

Buy now from Selfridges (£150.00)

For an indulgent picnic, this hamper from Selfridges is a real treat. A nice mix of pantry essentials such as relishes and chutneys with a few lavish luxuries thrown in, including champagne jam and truffle crisps. Pop down your favourite picnic rug, and snack away. Nuts, olives, rose wine, prosecco and shortbread are all included in the wicker basket.

Ploughman's Beer & Cheese Hamper

Buy now from Hampers.com (£45.00)

If your recipient lacks a sweet tooth, this savoury Christmas hamper could work well. A luxurious twist on the traditional Ploughman's Lunch, this hamper is filled with three beers from The Butcombe Brewing Company, extra mature cheddar, ale crackers, pickle and a jar of pickled onions. A perfect lunch for two.

Rather than a wicker hamper, it all comes in a smart looking gift box.

The Celebration Hamper

This showstopper of a hamper from Fortnum and Mason is sure to keep a household going for months and months after the festive period. Great for hosting parties, or even just restocking the cupboards, the hamper is brimming with savoury snacks including stilton, cream cheese, nuts, piccalilli, onion marmalade and crackers as well as champagne and an Argentinian Malbec.

There's also loose tea and chocolate biscuits for a spot of relaxed afternoon tea. All in an iconic Fortnum and Mason hamper.

Organic Hamper

Buy now from Traidcraft (£33.30)

Traidcraft aims to support sustainable, small scale, organic farming when selecting its hamper ingredients. In this reusable kaisa grass basket, you'll find ground Peruvian coffee, Mexican blossom clear honey, organic coconut milk, sundried mango, olive oil and cous cous. This is a lovely, non-flashy hamper filled with interesting ingredients, and it's sure to provide inspiration when you're cooking dinner.

