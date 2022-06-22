There's something very charming about a traditional wicker picnic hamper. While they're not the most practical of food carriers - compared to cool boxes and cool bags for example - they certainly look the part and can help make eating al fresco more of a special occasion. Ideal for popping in the boot of your car and driving to a stunning viewpoint, or even just carrying into the garden so you can soak up the sun with your cutlery and cups nearby, a picnic hamper is a super way to make the most of the lovely weather.

There are a few things to think about before purchasing your picnic hamper: size of group (our list includes sets for two, four and six), whether you want an insulated hamper to chill on the go and of course whether you want an empty, or picnicware filled hamper.

Find a suitable match in our roundup, and as soon as the sunshine appears, you can pack your picnic hamper, and head to your favourite park, forest, beach or garden.

The best picnic hampers of 2022

Insulated wicker picnic basket

This picnic hamper is a great mix of authentic and functional as there's an insulated cooler inside, so you can keep your beer, juice and wine nice and cold. It's integrated into the hamper and there's a convenient zip which should make for an easy tidy up at the end of your picnic.

A handy set for a romantic picnic, or a catch up with a friend, you'll find two plates and glasses as well as all of your cutlery needs. The cutlery is stainless steel so should be sturdy enough for cutting cheese and sandwiches. There's even a salt and pepper shaker so you don't have to hold back on seasoning when you're away from your kitchen.

We love the classic look too, you can't go wrong with blue and white stripes in the summer!

Clementina rectangle wicker picnic basket

Picnic hampers don't get much cuter than this choice from Coco and Wolf. The bright flowery scalloped lining is a sweet touch, and we love the double opening lid which certainly offers a charming, almost fairy-tale vibe. The inner lining is removable and washable, so you don't need to worry about the inevitable pickle and tomato sauce spillages when you're dining outdoors.

There's no cutlery or crockery with this design, so it works well as a handy basket for baked treats too. Fill with scones and muffins and surprise a loved one!

Four-person natural wicker picnic basket

Another eye-catching picnic hamper, and this one has cutlery and crockery for four people. There's an insulated base so it's a top choice for keeping your fizz and soft drinks chilled. Great for on the go too as you can keep your crockery in place with the orange leather straps and buckles. We love the vibrant and funky look - ideal for teenagers looking for something a little more contemporary.

Buy the four-person natural wicker picnic basket now from Oliver Bonas (RRP £79.50)

Fortnum’s hamper tote with waterproof picnic blanket

For a luxurious hamper, treat yourself to a Fortnum and Mason picnic hamper. Featuring the iconic F&M font and a convenient waterproof picnic blanket for when the weather turns, this is a stylish and practical option.

If you're looking for a special gift, or wedding present perhaps, why not fill this with your friend's most beloved treats for a more personal present?

Sustainable picnic basket set

Go plastic free with this sustainable picnic basket set. The open-weave seagrass bag is a lighter alternative to the heavier wicker sets, and inside you'll find coconut bowls, cups, spoons, forks and chopsticks. There are two bamboo straws too - ideal for sipping a refreshing gin and tonic, or cocktail in the sun.

Use the handy basket for food shops and errands when you're not picnicking, or fill with towels and buckets for a family day at the beach.

Buy the sustainable picnic basket set now from Etsy (RRP £99.32)

Cheetah picnic hamper

If you're not familiar with Yvonne Ellen's fun home accessories, it's your go to for soothing pastels and quirky animal prints. This cheetah print picnic hamper is a super choice for kids and it would make a lovely addition to a children's afternoon tea birthday treat.

This hamper layout is a little bit different in comparison to the traditional rectangular designs thanks to its cylindrical shape.

There's space for your picnicware, but that's sold separately. If you're needing to stock up or you're fed up of your mismatched outdoor cutlery collection, browse the tempting cutlery, cups and plates at Yvonne Ellen.

Buy the cheetah picnic hamper now from Yvonne Ellen (RRP £120)

Leckford willow wicker picnic basket and rug

With a 30 litre capacity, and an insulated lining, this delightful John Lewis picnic hamper is as practical as it is chic. Just pop in an ice pack for your cold meats and cheeses and you're set. It's an easy and casual option to bung into the back of the car when you're away for the day.

The handles are particularly convenient, and you may find this style of hamper easier to carry than the more traditional leather strap designs as it's more of a handbag design. We love the pretty sage blanket that rolls neatly on top - a great gift for a fellow picnic lover!

Buy the Leckford willow wicker picnic basket and rug now from John Lewis (RRP £75)

Saint-honore picnic basket

A swanky picnic hamper packed with everything you'll need for the most sophisticated of picnics. Equipped with stainless steel cutlery, wine glasses, plates and an insulated compartment, pack this hamper up with tasty breads, dips and fruit, and enjoy a lunch for four.

Naturally eating outdoors can have its downsides with uneven ground and wind often causing spillages, but the lid of this hamper turns into a table, complete with wine glass holders, so you're sorted. A great choice for red wine fans too as you'll find a trusty corkscrew in the set.

Buy the saint-honore picnic basket now from Amara (RRP £213)

Tweed picnic basket

You'll slot into the countryside just perfectly with this tweed picnic hamper. With enough cutlery and crockery for six people, gather your friends for a sociable picnic gathering after a gentle woodland stroll. Handy for school sports days and family trips to the beach too, there should be plenty of room for your drinks and snacks.

Or enjoy a boozy brunch in the sun and make use of the six wine glasses and bottle opener.

As an added bonus, the blanket comes with the set too so you can save yourself a soggy or sandy bottom.

