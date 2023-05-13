A fire pit is often the perfect outdoor companion right the way through the year, from breezy summer evenings to colder winter nights, keeping you toasty while you sit back and admire the stars.

If you’re looking for a small solo pit you can pick up and carry, something your friends and family can gather around, or even a place to grill your food, we’ve put together several options to consider below that should work whatever your plans.

It’s always important to keep safety in mind, so keep an eye out for features like a sturdy base or mesh coverings that will allow you to enjoy all the perks of a personal fire with complete peace of mind.

For tips on how to light a fire and the best wood to burn you can also read our firewood guide.

Best fire pits to buy in 2023

Robens Wayne grill and firepit

Pros: Folds down to laptop-sized proportions; lightweight; durable; comes with zip-up carry case; impressive grill capacity.

Cons: None.

This fabulously lightweight and compact firepit is the perfect choice if portability is your top priority. Despite its compact and lightweight design, folding down to the size of a laptop, it boasts an ergonomic construction that ensures even heat distribution from the small base to the wide grill, allowing you to cook a surprising amount of grub.

After removing the grill, there's plenty of room to stack logs, and the vented bottom promotes airflow while the tall sides provide wind protection. Made from stainless steel, it is surprisingly sturdy. Easy to clean, it also includes a convenient zip-up carry case, making it a firm favourite among the fire pits we reviewed. For more detailes, read our full review of the Robens Wayne grill and fire pit.

Outwell Cazal fire pit

Pros: Sturdy but lightweight; quality pins; compact for the design; comes with mesh lid.

Cons: No carry case.

In our review of the Outwell Cazal fire pit, we were impressed by its deep and compact bowl, ideal for easy transport in the car alongside camping gear while still holding 5-6 large logs. Crafted from sturdy iron and steel, this fire pit weighs 3kg, striking a balance between lightweight portability and long-lasting durability. The mesh cover ensures safety, and the included grate and tongs add convenience for flame-grilled sausages.

The only downside we found was the absence of a carry case. Setting it up by screwing in the three curved legs takes just 12 minutes, and they tuck in without the need for unscrewing once initially attached, making it a great choice for a cosy camping evening. Interested? then read more in our full review of the Outwell Cazal fire pit.

Easy Camp Campfire Tripod Deluxe

Pros: Firepit tray is robust once assembled

Cons: Bulky; fiddly to assemble; tripod and grill are unstable and easy to knock over; pit is shallow.

Quite a fiddly and flimsy fire pit, this tripod design might be better suited to a permanent position in a flat garden, rather than for portable camping. Setting it up involves a 15-minute process of screwing in the legs and assembling the poles, and it lacks a carry case, which could lead to a messy boot if transported in the car.

The shallow tray exposes the fire to wind, making it difficult to light and causing it to burn through your fuel quickly. Without flat ground to mount it upon, the suspended grill floats skew-whiff over the embers anyway. That said, it could work well in flat, sheltered gardens.

Read our full review of the Easy Camp Campfire Tripod Deluxe here.

VonHaus Fire Pit

This rustic fire pit with Game-of-Thrones vibes has been designed with an especially deep bowl so you can pack plenty of wood inside and create a sizable yet contained fire that will burn throughout the evening.

Made from a durable alloy steel with a heat and rust-resistant coating, the VonHaus fire pit is designed to last for some time, allowing you to stoke the embers to your heart's content.

The mesh lid stops sparks escaping on to your faces and clothing and it stands on three short, thick legs to keep things safe and stable. At 9.55kg, it's lightweight enough to pick up when not in use. Poker included, but obviously best not rested handle-first against a burning fire, as in the rather unwise picture supplied by Von Haus, above.

Dawoo Fire Pit

Sitting beside the fire and looking up at the night sky can be a hungry business – fortunately this fire pit doubles up as a BBQ and countertop.

To convert the item from a straight fire pit into an outdoor kitchen, simply remove the mesh guard (designed to trap sparks and stray embers), and replace it with the grill supplied with the set.

Made from powder coated steel this fire pit is both heat and rust-resistant so it should stay in top condition, with a waterproof cover included for when it really starts to pour down.

Check out our open-fire cooking tips to find out what to cook and how to get the best flavours.

Foscot Fire Pit

Named after a village in the Cotswolds, the Foscot fire pit is available in three sizes, each made from the same durable, heavy-gauge, raw steel.

Both the handles and legs have been covered with powder-coated steel to prevent them from rusting, but the bowl itself has not be touched which means it will gradually create a pleasant rusty effect through continued use.

Just bear in mind this should be stored inside during the winter months to prolong its lifespan.

Lyneham Fire Pit

Available in a square or round shape, the Lyneham fire pit has been made from a combination of powdered coated steel and fibre clay, soft should be pretty durable.

A simple set-up, it's formed from two key parts, the slightly wider base and the pit itself which is designed to rust after it has been used to create an authentic and homely feel.

Perfect whatever the temperature, this pit is resistant to both heat and frost, but it's worth storing inside when not in use. Thanks to the plastic stoppers on the base it should stay firmly in place wherever it's set down.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Buy now from Solo Stove (£234.99).

The Solo Stove is designed to create a ferociously hot fire that eliminates smoke, preventing it from bothering your eyes, clothes, or hair.

Weighing just over 10kg, it's fairly portable, featuring a handle to help you carry it, and a case to pack it up in. Made from durable stainless steel, this stove should be not only robust but also lightweight and easy to clean, maintaining its integrity even under high heat conditions.

The additional Cast Iron Cooktop accessory transforms it into a barbecue, and a range of other attachments are also available, such as the heat deflector, shield, and stand. The stove's removable ash pan simplifies the cleaning process, making it a breeze to maintain.

Fallen Fruits Cast Iron Fire pit Bowl

Made from a heavy-duty cast iron, this sturdy fire pit sits fairly low at a height of just 20 centimetres, which means everyone sitting nearby will have a full view of the embers crackling.

Assembly looks straightforward, so you can get on with the fun of watching the bowl develop a rust-coloured patina as the logs begin to burn.

Struggling to get your fire to light? Check out our roundup of the best windproof lighters for getting a fire started whatever the elements.

There's nothing like the sound of a crackling fire and the hissing and spitting of something delicious cooking upon it to bring a smile to your face after a hard day's hike. With their combination of functionality, durability, and aesthetic appeal, these fire pits are sure to elevate your outdoor enjoyment while creating lasting memories in the heart of nature. So kick back, relax, and maximise the potential of those summer evenings with a fire pit to bring the whole family together.

Looking for more essential camping gear? Check out our roundup of the best camping BBQs for grilling in the great outdoors, or the best lightweight camping kit of 2023.