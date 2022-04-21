Treats, poo bags, leads, balls; the list of items you need for a dog walk is fairly lengthy. And as you need easy access to them all while you’re on the move, using a roomy bum bag is a sensible choice. Removing the hassle of bulky rucksacks and cross-body bags, compact pouches you wear around your waist make it easy to reach essentials like poo bags.

We’ve found some of the best dog walking bum bags out there for convenient storage on your next outing.

The best dog walking bum bags for 2022

Dog treat pouch waist bag

Smart look and travel dog bowl

Combining large pockets with smart style, this dog walking bum bag is a great all-round choice. Not only does it have a useful poo bag dispenser hole, but it also comes with a BPA-free silicone bowl - ideal for water stops on hot days.

You’ll get a main storage section with an easy-access elasticated opening, as well as a zipped side compartment large enough to hold a phone, a torch, money and keys.

A hard-wearing item, this bum bag is waterproof and scratch-resistant. It’s also versatile; wear it as a shoulder or cross-body bag, or attach it to your own belt using the sturdy hoops.

Dog walker bag

Simple, classic design

Buy now from Etsy UK (£12.95)

For a simple, affordable dog walking bum bag, you can’t go wrong with this option from Etsy. It has five pockets, including a hidden compartment at the back to store valuables like your phone and cards.

The main section is big enough to fit a full wallet, as well as bigger items like sunglasses. Plus, the polyester lining is wipe-clean, so it’s easy to sponge off any crumbs or spillages.

With its plain canvas construction and smart leather zip tags, this bum bag has a classic design, which you can personalise with initials as a special finishing touch.

Dog walking waist bag

Fun personalisation options

Buy now from Etsy UK (£16.00)

This fun dog walking bum bag wins a place on our list for its clever personalisation options. Rather than get your initials embroidered on the front, you can choose any dog breed for the makers to recreate. The examples include cockapoo, French bulldog and German shepherd, but you can ask for any kind of dog you like.

As for the bag itself, you’ll get a 3L capacity - enough to hold a water bottle alongside other essentials. Both the main compartment and front pocket come with zip closures to keep everything safe.

Ezy-Dog SnakPak-Pro Treat Bag

Reflective piping for visibility in the dark

With a capacity of 750ml, this dog walking bum bag may not be the biggest on our list, but it does come with a couple of clever features. There’s a poo bag roll dispenser for easy access, as well as reflective piping around the main compartment to keep you visible after dark.

Two magnetic closures on the main pouch make it quick and easy to reach treats and other dog walking essentials, and the two smaller compartments both have secure zips.

Cleaning should be simple too, thanks to the waterproof inner lining, which you can easily wipe with a damp cloth.

Small leather dog walking bag

High-quality leather construction

Buy now from Etsy UK (£30.00)

Dog walking bum bags don’t often look as smart as these ones. They’re handmade from goat leather, which is oiled and dried in India, and come with a mock buckle with a metal clip fastener underneath.

While these pouches are perfect for holding poo bags and treats, they could also double as a daytrip bag, as they’ll fit your phone, cash and even a small camera. Open them up and you’ll find two separate compartments and two zipped pockets.

Waterproof dog treat pouch

Compact and colourful treat pouch

Buy now from Etsy UK (£12.99)

This dog treat pouch doesn’t come with a waist strap; instead, you can clip it onto your own belt or bag with the handy O-ring carabiner.

At 11.5cm wide and 10cm tall, it’s a useful size for a handful of dog treats, and the lining is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Both the inner and outer fabrics are waterproof, so they’ll keep biscuits perfectly dry during rain showers.

When you buy this pouch, you can choose between 10 cheerful colour options, including red, yellow and blue.

Ezy-Dog Summit Dog Backpack

Dog carrier

Why carry your own supplies when your trusty companion can carry them for you?! This ‘canine pannier’ has two zipped pouches fixed to a sturdy harness, which you can attach to your dog’s lead.

Reflective detailing and EzyDog’s form-fitting chest plate harness should keep your pet safe and comfortable.

Also included in the design is a grab handle at the top for you to keep hold of your dog. And there’s even a dedicated caddy to keep your lead out of the way when you’re not using it. As you’d expect, the pouches are completely waterproof to keep all your essentials safe and dry.