Walk: Llyn y Fan Fach, Camarthenshire

Perhaps the hardest part about this day out is finding the car park; pass the small community of Llanddeusant and you know you’re close.

Advertisement

Parking up in the small, gravel car park, you’ll already be aware of the solitude of this part of the Brecon Beacons – it’s the quiet understudy to the neighbouring central peaks of Pen y Fan, Corn Du and Cribyn, yet certainly no less spectacular.

Follow this easy four-mile walk in the west of the Brecon Beacons National Park along a bustling river, a lonely llyn and a wild mountain ridge.

Llyn y Fan Fach walk

1. River to llyn

From the car park, head east along the lower Beacons Way, veering south as you meet Afon Sawdde. Follow the torrent upstream, passing grazing sheep to meet the source of the river at Llyn y Fan Fach.

2. Life by the lake

Llyn y Fan Fach sits beneath the precipitous ridgeline of Bannau Sir Gaer. It’s an epic scene, the remnants of the landscape’s glacial past clearly visible in all directions.

The lake is a real wildlife haven. Look out for fish as they flip on the water’s surface, while up in the sky, riding the thermals, you’re likely to see red kites, buzzards, carrion crows and kestrels.

Walk west and follow a path steeply uphill to the Bannau Sir Gaer ridgeline.

3. Black Mountain view

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can walk east along the entire ridge, crossing the Black Mountain to Fan Hir. Otherwise, descend north, stopping from time to time to absorb the view.

4. Lower ground

The way drops into farmland to meet a small road. Turn right and return to the car.

Map

Llyn y Fan Fach walking route and map