Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. People
  3. Experiences
  4. Listen to the best BBC countryside podcasts and radio

Listen to the best BBC countryside podcasts and radio

Stuck in our homes as spring bursts into life, it’s easy to feel frustrated. BBC Sounds can help to bring the natural world indoors with hundreds of inspiring radio shows and podcasts – here is a selection of some great shows as selected by radio producer Alasdair Cross.

Springtime. Smartphone, lilies of the valley, headphones, coffee cup and open notebook on a wooden table. Flat lay, top view background

Plug in your headphones to enjoy the best countryside podcasts and radio by BBC Sounds as selected by BBC radio producer Alasdair Cross.

Forest 404

  • BBC Radio 4
Advertisement
Sunlight though trees in the New Forest
Lie back and soak up the sounds of the New Forest National Park . Picture: Getty Images

This award-winning sci-fi drama feels pretty close to reality at the moment. It’s set in a silent future, a world without the sounds of nature. Starring Pearl Mackie, with music by Bonobo. 

Listen on BBC Radio 4

More related content:

Planet Puffin

  • BBC Radio 4
p0787v2b

Spend a summer on the tiny Isle of May in the Firth of Forth with a colony of fun, fearless puffins. Episode three features the highest concentration of adorable pufflings.

Listen on BBC Radio 4

Slow Radio: Cattle Blessing

  • BBC Radio 3
Cattle in field with sunset ©Getty
A small herd of beef cattle looking over a hedge at sunset on a Northern Ireland farm/Credit: Getty

The most relaxing podcasts on BBC Sounds, packed with nature given the space and time to breathe, squawk and moo. This episode follows Irish cattle on their winter drove to new pastures. 

Listen on BBC Sounds

Sunday Feature: Waterlog

p078q1xb

Alice Roberts contemplates the legacy of Roger Deakin, the writer who turned a generation on to the idea of wild swimming
in Britain’s rivers, lakes and lochs.

Listen on BBC Sounds

Ramblings: LGBT Ramblers

  • BBC Radio 4
Group of walkers ©BBC Images

With 238 episodes available, you can join Clare Balding for a walk anywhere in the UK. Start near Manchester with young LGBT+ walkers exploring gravel pits and urban edgelands. 

Listen on BBC Radio 4

Find the best walks in the UK

On Your Farm: The Yorkshire Shepherdess

  • BBC Radio 2
Group of adults and children

A golden generation of farmers communicate brilliantly about their native soil. Start with the unsinkable Amanda Owen and her Swaledale brood. 

Listen on BBC Radio 4

Costing the Earth: The Wolf Is Back

Tom Heap presents

How do you feel about wolves moving in next door? Tom Heap discovers how our European neighbours have coped as resurgent wolf populations have reached Belgium and Holland.

Listen on BBC Radio 2

The Food Programme: Summer Camping Special

p059r35n

Food cooked beneath the stars is delicious. Cerys Matthews forages for wild ingredients and traditional recipes around Monmouthshire.

Listen on BBC Radio 4

Open Country: Holst’s Cotswolds

BBC Radio 4
  • BBC Radio 4

Helen Mark walks the hills and explores the landscape in which the young composer Gustav Holst (1874–1934) practiced his trombone and played organ in a village church.

Listen on BBC Radio 4

Natural Histories: The Fly

  • BBC Radio 4
Close-up of fly

These cultural histories of birds and beasties that share our lives are packed with fun facts you can’t help sharing. In this episode, Brett Westwood investigates the humble fly.

Listen on BBC Radio 4

How to listen to podcasts

There are dozens of great science and nature podcasts to listen to, and often for free! Find out how to access them and get listening here, as well as exploring a selection of our favourites with this handy guide by discoverwildlife.com.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to listen to the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Enjoy the countryside wherever you are by listening to the BBC Countryfile Magazine ‘plodcast’, which takes you on adventures ranging from walks with woodlarks to quests to spot killer whales. Editor Fergus Collins is often on hand as your guide, alongside interviews with farmers, naturalists and the odd truffle hunter.

Catch up with each series of the BBC Countryfile Magazine podcast

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Woman reading in garden ©Getty
Reviews

The best nature books to read this spring

Female birdwater ©Getty
Wildlife

How to record your local wildlife

Sherwood Forest
Countryfile Presenters

Ellie Harrison: How nature can help us cope in challenging times

A Bluetit garden bird Parus major. resting on the branch of a crab apple tree with spring blossom
Outdoor Skills

Easy ways to stay connected to nature and the outdoors from your home