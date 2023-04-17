May 6th is set to be a day to remember for royal supporters across the world, so it’s no surprise businesses big and small have launched limited edition products to mark the momentous occasion.

To celebrate a monarch with a self-confessed love of the great outdoors - and indulge our penchant for a picnic - we've found some of the best Coronation memorabilia pieces geared towards life outside. You’ll find everything from themed picnic blankets and clothing to limited edition flasks and nibbles below. Plus, we’ve uncovered some fantastic outdoor events to attend over the weekend.

So, grab your Barbour and Harris Tweed and get ready for a royal affair with these charming Coronation memorabilia pieces.

The best Coronation memorabilia for picnicking

Enamel Coronation Mug

If you’re planning a picnic or al fresco meal, you’ll be pleased to see there’s no shortage of tableware items emblazoned with the Coronation’s official emblem. As the mark incorporates flora from the UK’s four nations, it works particularly well for picnic items and outdoor tableware designed to be used among nature.

We’ve picked out this enamel mug, which is light enough to carry on walks and hikes, and won’t smash if you drop it on your patio. In fact, the enamel construction makes it highly robust, so it should have a place in your picnic hamper for years to come.

Limited Edition Wool & Wax Picnic Blanket

Buy now from Wolf & Badger (£275.00)

The nod to His Majesty the King is subtle on this woollen picnic blanket, so it’s a great choice if you’re looking for a limited edition item you can use for years to come.

To mark the Coronation, the makers have embossed the black leather carry strap with the King’s royal cypher, CIIIR, along with the year, 2023.

As well as a piece of Coronation memorabilia, this blanket appears to be a high-quality item in its own right. The manufacturers collect and process the pure new wool with mulesing-free practices, and add a water-repellent backing made from waxed organic cotton to keep you dry on damp ground.

Find other great picnic blankets in our round-up.

Thermos Coronation Direct Drink Flask

Buy the Coronation Flask from Thermos (£28.00)

With a history stretching over 100 years, the flask brand Thermos has become a household name. For 2023, the brand has launched its limited edition Coronation flask, featuring illustrations of the British flag, St Edward’s crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre.

It’s designed to perform just as well as any other Thermos flask and can keep drinks hot for up to 10 hours or chilled for 24, according to the makers. It has a 470ml capacity and while made of durable stainless steel inside and out, only weighs 210g, so it’s a great choice for walks and picnics over the bank holiday weekend.

London Print Shirt / London Guards Knitted Cardigan

Buy London Print Shirt (6 mths - 8 yrs) from Monsoon (£19.00)

from Monsoon (£19.00) Buy London Guards Knitted Cardigan (0-18 mths) from Monsoon (£29.00)

If you’ve got little ones, why not kit them out with one of these sweet clothing items for your Coronation picnic or garden party? They’re both made from 100% cotton and feature classic London icons, so they're stylish all year round.

The navy knitted cardigan features embroidered London guard ‘bears’, while you’ll find charming illustrations of flying Red Arrows, red phone boxes and other British emblems on the short-sleeved shirt.

Small Coronation Tote Bag

Buy now from Whistlefish (£8.95)

The Cornish brand Whistlefish has created a special Coronation collection this year, which includes a range of products featuring this intricate golden design. The motif includes British flowers, the Union Flag and King Charles himself below a coat of arms.

This canvas tote is made in the UK from lightweight cotton. Use it as an everyday bag or bring it out for picnics and other trips when you need a little extra carry space. It’s a great size for carrying picnic blankets and extra snacks on walks over the long weekend.

Coronation Water Bottle

If you’re after a Coronation-themed item you can use every day, try one of these reusable water bottles. They have a 500ml capacity and they’re made with double-walled stainless steel to keep your drinks hot or cold for hours.

Choose between the white and the plain steel version; each comes with the official Coronation emblem on the side. The detailing will remind you of the memories you make over the long weekend, yet it’s subtle enough for you to use the water bottle into the future.

Glenmuir Coronation Beanie

Buy in plain black or navy from Glenmuir (£25.00)

from Glenmuir (£25.00) Buy Saltire beanie from Glenmuir (£30.00)

We’re all hoping for a sunny and warm bank holiday weekend… but the weather can be unpredictable, and if you’re heading out on a hilltop hike or visiting a breezy destination, you may want to pack one of these Coronation-themed beanies.

They’re made with 50% merino wool and have a Thinsulate thermal fleece lining and a water-resistant outer to keep you warm and dry in bad weather. The Glenmuir brand has been around since 1891, so it has over 130 years of experience and expertise when it comes to creating high-quality outdoor gear.

Find more warm headwear in our round-up of our favourite beanie hats for winter.

Union Jack Dog Bandana

If you’re buying some Coronation party decorations, don’t leave out your pet from the fun! You can make sure your dog looks the part with this bright and bold Union Flag bandana.

The current selection goes from XS for puppies, chihuahuas and toy poodles, all the way up to M/L for bigger dogs like Labradors and spaniels, so you can get the right size for your pet.

This vibrant bandana is made with 100% cotton, so it should be nice and breathable if the weather turns warm and stand up to general wear and tear if your pet gets excitable!

Coronation Gin / Coronation Ale

Buy Coronation Gin from Waitrose (£45.00)

from Waitrose (£45.00) Buy Coronation Ale from Sainsbury's (£2.50)

A special edition drink makes a suitable accompaniment to picnics and barbecues over the long weekend – and there are plenty to choose from. We’ve picked out Silent Pool’s Coronation Gin and Sainsbury’s special Coronation Ale.

Silent Pool has made sure its limited edition gin reflects the occasion, using British botanicals and adding bergamot to create the flavour of Earl Grey, one of the King’s favourite kinds of tea.

If you’re hosting a gathering, it’s worth stocking up on a few Coronation Ales from Sainsbury’s, too. They're brewed in Blandford, Dorset, with British hops to create a full-bodied flavour with a hint of toasted biscuit.

Once you've got your selection, keep your drinks chilled with one of these high-quality cool boxes.

Whistlefish X Furniss Shortbread Biscuits

Buy now from Whistlefish (£5.95)

Whether you’re hosting a sophisticated garden party or heading out for a relaxed picnic, getting some themed treats like these shortbread biscuits is a great way to give the event some extra flair.

Buy these biscuits and you'll be able to enjoy the tasty shortbread and then keep the pretty tin as a memento for years to come. Like other items in Whistlefish's Coronation collection, the tube features the brand's special royal design, complete with British flowers and the Union Flag.

These biscuits are also a great choice if you're looking for a Coronation-themed gift. Take them along to any parties over the bank holiday weekend to thank the host.

Looking for an alternative? We also love M&S’s Limited Edition Coronation Biscuits.

National Trust membership

The National Trust is organising loads of fun, family-friendly events over the Coronation bank holiday, and encouraging everyone to bring a picnic and spend the weekend in the great outdoors. The variety of events is huge and there truly is something for everyone, whether you want to get up and dance or just enjoy a quiet picnic on a sunny lawn.

*Buy a National Trust membership to get free access to the houses, gardens and car parks. You may need to pay a small extra fee for individual Coronation event tickets.